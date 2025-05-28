TUESDAY, MAY 27 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS ROUNDUP

SOFTBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 1A - SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS

HARDIN CALHOUN 6, DUPO 0: In the first semifinal of their own sectional, Calhoun scored three runs in the first, one in the second, and two in the fourth to advance to the final.

Kiera Sievers had two hits and an RBI for the Warriors, while Audrey Gilman had two hits, Lilly Pelletier had a hit and two RBIs, Anabel Eilerman had a hit, and Conley Klocke also drove in a run. Gilman went all the way in the circle, striking out 10.

Calhoun is now 23-8, and advances to the Round of 16 game on Friday against the winner of Carrollton and Okawville, which will be played on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. The final is set to begin also at 4:30 p.m. The Tigers finish their season 13-10.

CLASS 2A --- SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS

In the Vandalia sectional semifinals, Columbia defeated Robinson 3-1, and Newton won over Gillespie 5-3 in eight innings. Columbia and Newton play in the sectional final Friday at 4 p.m.

CLASS 3A --- REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

TRIAD 3, HIGHLAND 0: At the Centralia regional, Triad scored once in the third and twice in the sixth, holding Highland to one hit in taking the game and moving on to the final.

Syd Horn had two hits for the Knights, while both Abby Harper and Grace Zitta had a hit and an RBI each, Addison Hagerty, Delaney Hess, Peyton Horn, and Alli Lintz all had hits, and Addi Jones also had an RBI. Harper went all the way inside the circle, striking out 10.

Hailey Ritz had the Bulldogs' only hit, while Kaitlyn Wilson also threw a complete game in the circle, fanning one.

Triad is now 20-10 and goes to the regional final on Friday at 4:30 p.m. against the host Annies, who eliminated East St. Louis 12-0. Highland finishes at 4-23.

In the Mascoutah regional, Waterloo eliminated Cahokia 17-0.

CLASS 4A --- REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

BELLEVILLE EAST 15, COLLINSVILLE 0: In the first semifinal at Belleville West, East scored seven runs in the first, three more in the second and third, and two in the fourth to eliminate Collinsville.

Preslie Thomas had the only hit for the Kahoks, while both Ali Vieluf and Lilly Paarlberg shared time in the circle, but neither pitcher had any strikeouts.

The Lancers are now 25-8. and will play the winner of the host Maroons and Granite City in Firday's final at 4:30 p.m, Collinsville ends its season at 8-19.

In the Edwardsville regional semifinals, the host Tigers won over Alton 8-1, and O'Fallon eliminated Quincy 6-2.

GIRLS SOCCER

CLASS 1A --- SECTIONAL FINALS/ROUND OF 16

In the final of the Belleville Althoff Catholic sectional at George Martz Field, Columbia used a late goal to win over Father McGivney Catholic 1-0, to advance to the super-sectional/state quarterfinal match against Quincy Notre Dame Catholic, who won the Greenville sectional over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Catholic 1-0, Saturday at 11 a.m.

CLASS 2A --- SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS

TRIAD 6, MARION 0: In the first semifinal at Waterloo, Alivia Ayran had a hat trick, while Emma Conreaux, Claire Gough, and London Looby also scored as Triad advanced with a win over Marion.

Erica Boyce had two assists for the Knights, while Ayran and Averi Moore also assisted, and Payton Hartmann had three saves in goal as she and MaKenzie Lorts shared the clean sheet.

Triad is now 18-5-0, and will play the host Bulldogs, a 4-3 winner over Civic Memorial in the second semifinal, Friday night at 6 p.m. The Wildcats finish their season at 15-3-0.

CLASS 3A --- SECTIONAL SEMIFINAL

In the first semifinal at O'Fallon, the host Panthers won over Edwardsville 1-0 and advanced to Friday's final against Minooka, who defeated Normal Community 4-0, in Friday's final at 6:30 p.m.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS --- REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

In the IHSA regional semifinals, at Belleville East, the host Lancers defeated Collinsville 25-14, 20-25, 25-16, while Belleville Althoff Catholic eliminated Granite City 25-17. 25-22. At O'Fallon, the host Panthers won over Father McGivney Catholic 25-19. 25-12, and Edwardsville eliminated Maryville Christian 25-15.25-15. The regional finals at both sites are set for Thursday at 6 p.m.

