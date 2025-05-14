TUESDAY, MAY 13, PLAY IT AGAIN GIRLS SPORTS ROUNDUP

SOFTBALL

CARROLLTON 9 CONCORD TRIOPIA 6: Carrollton scored four runs in the first, once in the second, and two each in the fourth and sixth to run their record to 31-0 with a win over Triopia.

Hannah Uhles had three hits and three RBIs for the Hawks, while Lauren Flowers hit a solo homer for one of her two hits and RBI, and Vanna Holmes had a hit and RBI. Flowers also struck out seven in throwing a complete game in the circle.

BELLEVILLE EAST 15, COLLINSVILLE 0: A seven-run fourth inning for East helped guide the Lancers to the win at the Collinsville Sports Complex.

Ashlyn Willis had two hits and four RBIs for East, while both Addie Kramkowski and Abi Monroe had two hits and two RBIs each, and Ella Murphy had a hit and three RBIs. Olivia Hemmerele struck out nine while in the circle.

Bailey Demick and Preslie Thomas had the only two hits for the Kahoks, while Lilly Paalberg struck out one in the circle.

JERSEY 10, GRANITE CITY 3: Granite scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth to go ahead, but Jersey scored six in the sixth, and four more in the seventh to take the win at Granite City’s park.

Chloe Beemer had three hits for the Panthers, while both Paxton Weirich and Ella Davis had two hits and a RBI each. Weirich also struck out 12 while in the circle, and Holly Brainerd fanned one.

Christine Myers had two hits and a RBI for the Warriors, while Riley Carnahan had two hits, and Milyn Roehr had a hit and RBI. Myers went all the way inside the circle, fanning four.

In other games played on Tuesday, Trenton Wesclin nipped Vandalia 5-4, Breese Mater Dei Catholic went past Freeburg 2-1, Steeleville defeated New Athens 7-0, Carlinville won over Jacksonville 6-0, and Red Bud defeated Metro-East Lutheran 15-0.

SOCCER

O’FALLON 5, WATERLOO 0: Allie Tredway had a brace (two goals), while Ava Dannebrink, Claire Nieroda, and Delaney Nieroda also scored in O’Fallon’s win at Waterloo.

Tredway also had two assists for the Panthers, with Dannebrink and Claire Nieroda also assisting. Brynn Ori had three saves in goal to record the clean sheet.

BELLEVILLE WEST 6, BELLEVILLE EAST 1: Emerson Morris came up with a brace (two goals, while Lainey Capell,, Aubrie Hohn, Livi Schaffer, and Lucy Seneczyn all scored in West’s win over East at Bob Goalby Field.

Morris also had two assists for the Maroons, while Josie Coughlin, Addie Gagen, Sydney Oliver, and Schaffer also had assists, and Brooke Stellhorn made three saves in goal to give West the three points.

TRIAD 2, COLLINSVILLE 0: Kamryn Bohnenstiehl and London Looby, assisted by Alina Ayran and Emma Conreaux, scored to give Triad the three points in a win over visiting Collinsville.

Payton Hartmann made one save in goal as she and MaKenzie Lorts shared the clean sheet.

In other matches on Tuesday, Edwardsville defeated Alton 8-0, and Greenville got past Trenton Wesclin 2-0.

MONDAY, MAY 12 PLAY IT AGAIN BOYS SPORTS ROUNDUP

BASEBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 3, FREEBURG 0: Marquette scored twice in the third, and once in the fourth in going on to a shutout win over Freeburg at Lloyd Hopkins Field in Gordon Moore Park.

Will Fahnestock had four hits for the Explorers, while Joe Stephan had two hits and two RBIs, Keller Jacobs had two hits, Tyler Roth and Carson Bauer had a hit apiece, and Eli Rodgers drove in a run. Drew Zacha went all the way on the mound, striking out five.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 3, JACKSONVILLE 0: In a game played on Saturday at the Bethalto Sports Complex, CM scored all three of its runs in the bottom of the fifth to defeat Jacksonville.

Tyler Mills had two hits and two RBIs for the Eagles, while Jacob Flowers had two hits, and Riley Lamb had a hit and RBI. Chase Butler threw a complete game on the mound, striking out 13.

SPRINGFIELD SACRED HEART-GRIFFIN CATHOLIC 6, O'FALLON 2: SH-G scored once in the first, and five times in the second in taking a rain-shortened, three-inning game over O'Fallon at Blazier Field.

Drew Vanderheyden had a hit and both of the Panthers' RBIs, while Dane Hrasky and Anthony Perez also had hits. Jackson Greene and Alex Ross shared time on the mound, but either pitcher had no strikeouts.

In other games played on Monday, Steeleville won over Marissa-Coulterville 6-4, Waterloo defeated Carterville 8-2, Jacksonville Routt Catholic won over Carrollton 11-1. Two other games --- Chaminade College Prep at Alton, and Nashville at Collinsville --- were rained out.

VOLLEYBALL

In matches that were played on Monday, Belleville Althoff Catholic won over Maryville Christian 25-17, 25-18, Belleville West won over Metro-East Lutheran 25-9, 25-11, and Father McGivney Catholic won over Alton 19-25, 25-15, 28-26.

