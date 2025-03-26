TUESDAY, MARCH 25 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS ROUNDUP

BASEBALL

HARDIN CALHOUN 8, CONCORD TRIOPIA 4: Calhoun scored once in the first, second, and fifth, adding two in the third and three more in the sixth to take the win on the road at Triopia.

Pelletier led the Warriors with three hits and two RBIs, while A. Gilman had two hits and two RBIs, both Cooper Klocke and L. Pohlman had two hits and a RBI each, K. Sievers and C. Pohlman had two hits apiece, L. Lognecker had a hit and two RBIs, and A. Eilerman and A. Oswald had a hit apiece. Gilman struck out 12 while on the mound.

Calhoun is now 2-0 on the year, while the Trojans slip to 0-3.

RAYMOND LINCOLNWOOD 1, CARLINVILLE 0: Lincolnwood only needed two hits on the day to push the only run of he game across in the bottom of the sixth, defeating visiting Carlinville.

Drew Quarton, Noah Byots, and Noah Convery had two hits apiece for the Cavaliers, while Convery went all the way on the mound, striking out nine.

The Lancers are now 1-3, while Carlinville goes to 0-3.

TRIAD 17, MT. VERNON 1: Triad scored three runs in each of the first three innings, then hit Mt. Vernon with eight in the fourth to take the home win.

Hayden Bugger led the Knights with three hits and three RBIs, while Braxton Yates had three hits, Keegan Sepp and Nolan Keller both had two hits and four RBIs, with Keller hitting his first homer of the season, Hayden Bernheiser had two hits and three RBIs, Gabe Deaver hit a solo home run for his only hit and RBI, and Sawyer Brunson, Landon Loomis, Evan Uhl, and Jaxon Vaughn all had hits. Brody Hasquin and Nathan Klucker shared the duties on the mound, but neither had any strikeouts.

Triad is now 4-0, while the Rams go to 0-4.

VALMEYER 19, CAHOKIA 0: Valmeyer scored nine runs in both the first and third innings on their way to the win at Cahokia.

Ethan Roy led the Pirates with three hits and two RBIs, while both Parker Brandt and Chase Snyder had two hits and a RBI each, Gavin Rau came up with a hit and three RBIs, Luke Blackwell hit a two-run homer for his only hit and RBIs, Evan Hill and William Roberts also had a hit and two RBIs each, Troy Neff had a hit and RBI, and Brendan Engleman drove home two runs. Ethan Roy also struck out four while on the mound.

Valmeyer is now 3-3, while Cahokia goes to 0-2.

ALTON 8, GRANITE CITY 4: Alton broke open a close game with a four-run sixth to defeat Granite City at Babe Champion Field.

Nolan Parker had three hits and two RBIs to lead the Redbirds, while Carsen Bristow had two hits and three RBIs, Logan Hickman and Anderson Kaufmann had a hit and RBI each, Ayden Calvert, Deon Harrington, and Jack Puent all had hits, and Ale Pilger drove in a run. Reid Murray struck out six while on the mound, with Puent fanning one,

Evan Brewer led the Warriors with three hits and an RBI, Brenden Hard had two hits, both Ryan Hayes and Tuff Bradley had a hit and an RBI each, Andrew Willaredt and Nathan Hopper each had a hit, and Zaidan Kelley had an RBI. Connor Schaefer struck out five while on the mound, while Conor Hibbets fanned two, and Hayes struck out one.

Alton is now 3-1, while Granite slips to 1-3.

O’FALLON 9, WATERLOO 8: O’Fallon scored three times in the bottom of the sixth after Waterloo scored twice in the top of the inning, to take a close win at Blazier Field.

Dane Hrasky had three hits for the Panthers, while Camden Cox had a hit and three RBIs, Carson Bauer had a hit and two RBIs, both Sam McCollom and Brayden Robertson had a hit and RBI each, Drew Vanderheyden had a hit. McCollom Robertson, and Landon Dippel all had a strikeout each on the mound.

O’Fallon goes to 3-1, while the Bulldogs are now 2-1.

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 9, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 5: In the first game of a Gateway Metro Conference series at Martin Luther field, Belleville Althoff scored three runs in the third, and added four more in the fourth to help take the win over Metro-East.

\Matt Hesse led the Crusaders with three hits and a RBI, while Bo Gomric had two hits and a RBI, Cooper Zimmer, Tyler Birdsong, and Jason Dowell all ha a hit and RBI each, Tyler Pollock had a hit, and Carter Hansley drove in a run, Dale Parker struck out four on the mound, while Jack McPherson struck out three, and both Ben Vosse and Zach Winkeler fanned one batter each.

Sammy Huber and Drake Luebbert both had two hits and two RBIs for the Knights, while Jacob Kober had the only other hit. Both Matthew Barber and Luebbert struck out four each while on the mound.

Althoff is now 5-1, while Metro-East goes to 3-2.

ROXANA 7, STAUNTON 7 (9 INNINGS, DARKNESS): Roxana tied the game with a three-run seventh, with the two teams failing to score in extra innings when the umpires called the game because of darkness, leaving the game in a tie.

Kadin Carlisle had two hits and two RBIs for the Shells, while Trevor Gihring had a hit and two RBIs, both Dalton Carriker and Mason Crump had a hit and RBI each, and Kael Hester had a hit. Gihring also struck out three on the mound, while Lucas Hartman and Hester each fanned one.

Cale Dugger led the Bulldogs with three hits, while Carter Legendre had two hits and three RBIs, Drake Billings had two hits and two RBIs, both Ashton Rizzi and Reese Bohlen had two hits each, Matthew Overby had a hit and an RBI, and Luke Goldasich had a hit. Bohlen also struck out five on the mound, while Ethan Sharp fanned one.

Roxana is now 5-1-1, while Staunton goes to 2-2-1.

JERSEY 14, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 3: Jersey opened with eight runs in the first, added three more in the third, and went on to win over visiting Southwestern.

Issac Hackethal led the Panthers with three hits and a RBI, while Jace Marshall had two hits and four RBIs, John Paul Vogel had two hits and two RBIs, Jordan Bolds and Bryce Hutchens both had a hit and two RBIs, Jude Jones and Brady Maximer each had a hit and RBI, and Gage Carey had a hit. Hayden LaPlant struck out four while on the mound.

Article continues after sponsor message

Ian Brantley had two hits and an RBI for the Piasa Birds, while Ike Austin had two hits, Benito Biciocchi had a hit, and both Colton Huber and Carter Watson had a RBI each. Biciocchi also struck out six, while Watson fanned two.

Jersey is now 3-1, while Southwestern goes to 2-3.

QUINCY 7, BELLEVILLE WEST 4: A four-run second for Quincy made the difference in their win at Belleville West.

Brayde Skaer led the Maroons with two hits and two RBIs, while Ethan Hofmeister had two hits, Will Fessel had a hit and RBI, Braden Fournie, John Hilpert, and Bryce Schaltenbrand all had hits, and Chase Boente drove in a run. Boente also struck out four while on the mound, while Kolten Markarian struck out three, and Michael Robertson fanned one.

The Blue Devils are now 1-4, while West slips to 1-2.

SOFTBALL

O'FALLON 10, BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC 0: O'Fallon scored once in the fourth, seven times in the fifth, and twice in the sixth to take a home win over Mater Dei.

Lilli Coleman led the Panthers with three hits and three RBIs, while Ella Klino had three hits and a RBI, Megan Shull had two hits, Sophie Wilhelm had a hit and three RBIs, Haylee Williams came up with a hit and RBI, both Ali Frickleton and Allisyn Janning had a hit each, and Kennedy Clark drove home a run. Clark also struck out three in throwing a complete game inside the circle.

O'Fallon is now 2-0, while the Knights open their season at 0-1.

BELLEVILLE WEST 13, COLUMBIA 12: West scored in every inning but the sixth, holding off a late three-run Columbia rally in the seventh to take the home win.

Ella Weaver led the Maroons with three hits and three RBIs, while Charli Coppernoll had three hits and a RBI, Addison Geluck had two hits and three RBIs, Daijah Jackson had a hit and two RBIs, Kaylee Asher and Sophia Rossi had a hit and RBI each, and both Caleigh Dashner and Elaina Jenkins had a hit apiece. Jenkins went all the way inside the circle, fanning four.

West is now 1-2, while the Eagles drop to 2-2.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 2, GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN 1: EAWR scored both of its runs in the fifth to hold off Greenfield on the road.

Haley Pratt had three hits for the Oilers, while Jordan Ealey, Morgan Reynolds, and Lily Tretter had the other hits. Ellie Beachum went all the way in the circle, striking out nine.

Karissa Ruyle had two hits and the game's only RBI for the Tigers, while Kaylynn Weller had the other two hits on the day. Jaylynn Pitchford struck out three while in the circle, while Tinley Albrecht fanned one.

EAWR is now 3-1. while Greenfield drops to 2-5.

In other games on the schedule on Tuesday, Freeburg defeated Marissa-Coulterville 7-6, Mascoutah defeated Trenton Wesclin 15-1, Civic Memorial won over Waterloo Gibault Catholic 10-0, and Marquette Catholic defeated Father McGivney Catholic 9-6.

GIRLS SOCCER

JERSEY 7, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 0: Annie Hansen and Ella Smith each had a hat trick, while Maria Schroeder also scored as Jersey took the three points at home over Metro-East.

Hansen also had four assists for the Panthers, while Ava Burney assisted twice, and Smith also had an assist. Both Ella Roberts and Meredith Schroeder had one save each in goal to share the clean sheet.

Jersey is now 1-2-0, while the Knights go to 1-3-0.

In the day's other games, Waterloo won over Breese Mater Dei Catholic 6-1, Maryville Christian and Father McGivney Catholic battled to a 9-0 stalemate, Freeburg won at home over Salem 7-0, Columbia won at Marquette Catholic 2-0, and Belleville West and Granite City also played to a 0-0 draw.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

CBC 25-25-25, EDWARDSVILLE 27-20-21: In the opening match of the season at Liberty Middle School, where Edwardsville will be playing their home matches this year while the floor at Lucco-Jackson Gym undergoes further repairs, CBC rallied back from a one-set deficit to take the match to three sets.

Lucas Marsh served up seven points and three aces for the Tigers, while Nick Paschal had six points and an ace, Logan Jasults served up five points and an ace, Jude Lawrence had four points and an ace, Joe Liston served up four points, Colin Donaldson had a single point to go along with nine kills and two blocks, Liston and Jacob Williams had six kills apiece, Jasults had five kills, two blocks, and an assist, Ben Kreke had four kills and two blocks, Paschall had 27 assists, and Brayden Walls had two assists.

The Cadets are now 1-1, while Edwardsville opens up at 0-1.

In another match played on Tuesday, Belleville West swept Granite City 25-14, 25-11.

More like this: