TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 25 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS BASKETBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS - SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS

CLASS 1A

CARROLLTON 34, OKAWVILLE 22: Lauren Flowers, Carrollton's all-time leading scorer, led the way again as the Hawks moved on to the Sweet Sixteen with a win over Okawville at the Raymond Lincolnwood sectional

Flowers hit for 16 points for Carrollton, while Blake Driskill had six points, Abby Flowers and Hayden McMurtree scored three points each, and Harper Darr, Chloe McAdams, and Megan Camden all scored two points apiece.

The Hawks are now 27-7, while the Rockets end their season at 20-12.

HARDIN CALHOUN 37, BROWNSTOWN 35: In the second semifinal at Lincolnwood, Calhoun's senior class reached a milestone in winning its 100th career game in nipping Brownstown to advance to the Sweet Sixteen.

Anna Oswald led the Warriors with 10 points, while Audrey Gilman added eight points, both Sadie Kiel and Kate Zipprich had seven points each, Stella Gresse hit for three points, and Layla Longnecker scored two points.

Calhoun is now 25-6, and meets Carrollton for the sectional championship Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. The Bombers end their season at 26-7.

CLASS 2A

PLEASANT PLAINS 52, CARLINVILLE 37: Carlinville's season came to an end, as Pleasant Plains took the win and moved on to the Sweet Sixteen.

Isabella Tiburzi led the Cavaliers with 17 points, while Kaitlyn Reels came up with six points, both Jordyn Loveless and Braley Wiser had five points apiece, Hannah Gibson scored three points, and Ruthie Reels had a single point.

The Cardinals go to 26-6, and will play Camp Point Central, who defeated Staunton 58-22 in the first semifinal, in Thursday's final at 6:30 p.m. Carlinville's season concludes at 25-6.

In the first semifinal, the Bulldogs were led by Ele Feldmann and Lilly Bandy, who scored six points each as CPC eliminated Staunton.

The Panthers are now 29-3, while the Bulldogs end their season at 27-6.

In the Trenton Wesclin sectional semifinals, Breese Central won over Harrisburg 50-23, and Nashville eliminated Vienna 61-32. The Cougars are now 30-2, while the Hornets go to 30-3, and face each other in Thursday's final at 6:30 p.m. The Bulldogs end their season at 25-7, while the Eagles finish up at 28-3.

CLASS 3A

In the second semifinal of the Civic Memorial sectional Marion got past the host Eagles 59-56, and advanced to the Sweet Sixteen, where the Wildcats will play Mt. Vernon, a 47-38 winner over Effingham, Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Marion is now 21-8, while CM ends its season at 23-7. The Rams are now 28-3, while the Flaming Hearts wind up their season at 25-8.

CLASS 4A

In the semifinals of the Alton sectional, the host Redbirds won over O'Fallon 46-32, and once again advance to the Sweet Sixteen, where they'll meet Pekin, who defeated Normal Community 47-39 at Normal Community West, in the final at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. Alton is now 31-2, while the Panthers end up at 24-10. The Dragons are now 21-13, while the Iron wraps up its season at 27-7.

BOYS WRESTLING

IHSA TEAM DUAL SECTIONALS

In the Class 1A team sectional meets, at Vandalia, the host Vandals defeated Fithian Oakwood 63-12. while Murphysboro eliminated Belleville Althoff Catholic 50-20. In the Class 3A sectionals, Edwardsville won over Frankfort Lincoln-Way East 38-30.

Both Vandalia and Edwardsville advance to the state quarterfinals on Friday at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington. The Vandals will wrestle against Chicago Hope Academy, while the Tigers meet up with Arlington Heights Hersey. Both meets start at 7 p.m.

