TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 11 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 58, WATERLOO 47: Edwardsville raced out to an 18-4 first quarter lead in taking a road win at Waterloo.

Miccah Butler led the Tigers with 22 points, while Herb Martin and Iose Epenesa had 10 points each, Tucker Lindstedt had six points, and both Bryce Pryor and Rowan Weller scored five points apiece,

Edwardsville is now 24-2, while the Bulldogs slip to 19-8.

CENTRALIA CHRIST OUR ROCK LUTHERAN 62, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 42: COR led from the outset in taking the Gateway Metro Conference win on the road at the McGivney gym.

David Carroll led the Griffins with 11 points, while both Carson Barone and Chase Jansen had 10 points each, Owen Kolesa scored six points, Tyler Jacobs had three points, and Landon Hall hit for two points.

The Silver Stallions are now 11-14, while McGivney goes to 12-15.

STAUNTON 48, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 30: Staunton took control with an 18-1 third quarter in their home win over Southwestern.

Ryan Lowis led the Piasa Birds with 10 points, while Ian Brantley had eight points, Connor Wood scored six points, both Cason Robinson and John Kunz hit for three points each, and Mason Cougill scored two points.

The Bulldogs are now 23-4, while Southwestern goes to 15-12.

HARDIN CALHOUN 60, PLEASANT HILL 39: Calhoun went out to an 18-8 first quarter lead and led wire-to-wire in a WIVC win at Pleasant Hill.

Lane Eilerman led the Warriors with 22 points, while Connor Longnecker added 18 points, both Drew Wallendorf and Jack Grander had five points each, Jack Zipprich scored four points, Jake Snyders had two points, and Jack Webster had a single point.

Calhoun improves to 19-7, while the Wolves slip to 4-16.

In other games played on Tuesday, St. Louis Confluence Academy defeated Madison75-42, Carlyle won over Robinson 66-38, Marissa-Coulterville got past Red Bud 52-48, Okawville defeated New Athens 66-59, Belleville West got past East St. Louis 80-76, Valmeyer won at Lebanon 67-30, Alton won over Belleville East 61-47, Mascoutah defeated Riverview Gardens of north St. Louis County 60-44, Trenton Wesclin got by Freeburg 78-71, and Breese Central defeated Columbia 62-53.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

GRANITE CITY 33, RIVERVIEW GARDENS 27: Granite went off to a 13-4 halftime lead, extending it to 27-11 after the third, then held off a Riverview fourth-quarter rally to gain the win at Granite City Memorial Gym.

Kailee Bastean led the Warriors with nine points, while Tyhlee Simms had eight points, Makayla Tanksley scored six points, Jailynn Rae Woods scored four points, and Megan Sykes and Taliyah Sykes had three points apiece.

Granite is now 12-17, while the Rams go to 11-8.

In other games on the Tuesday slate, Alton defeated Belleville East 63-49, O’Fallon won over Collinsville 66-29, and Belleville Althoff Catholic won at Metro-East Lutheran 53-20.

