PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS ROUNDUP - Dec. 3, 2024:

GIRLS BASKETBALL

GRANITE CITY 61, CAHOKIA 18: Granite City had little trouble taking the win over

Cahokia on Tuesday night, Dec. 3, 2024, at Granite City Memorial Gym.

Kailee Bastean led the Warriors with 14 points, with Jailynn Rae Woods adding

13 points, Megan Sykes had nine points, Makayla Tanksley added eight points,

Sophia McCullough had seven points, Taliyah Sykes scored six points, and both

Lhailoni Douglas and Tyhlee Simms had two points each.

Granite is now 2-2, while the Comanches are 0-4.

In two other games played on Tuesday, Waterloo Gibault Catholic won at home

over Chester 44-33, and Waterloo got past Red Bud 47-42.

BOYS BASKETBALL

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 49, BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC 35:

Althoff held the lead throughout and finally pulled away in the fourth quarter to

give the Crusaders a home win over Mater Dei at the Glenn Schott Center.

Bryden Gryzmala led Althoff with 18 points, while Dierre Hill, Jr. followed up with

16 points, Zach WInkeler had 11 points, and both Patton Lieb and Luke Smith

had two points each.

The Crusaders are now 3-2, while the Knights go to 2-3.

O'FALLON 63, GRANITE CITY 41: O'Fallon saw three men score in double

figures in taking the win over Granite City at the OTHS Panther Dome.

Sutton Massey led the Panthers with 15 points, while Nate Smith scored 14

points, Ben Akoro hit for 10 points, Andre Stanley had seven points, both

Jayden Dancy and Brenton Hunter had six points each, and Eddy Jackson had

two points.

O'Fallon improves to 2-2, while the Warriors go to 0-4.

SIUE CHARTER 57, DUPO 37: KeJuan Rives led SIUE Charter with 21 points,

while Breon Johnson added 16 to help give the Cougars the win at Dupo.

In addition to Rives and Johnson, SIUE Charter saw Isaiah Foster score six

points, Cardell Ayers hit for five points, Myron Floore had four points, and Jordin

Jackson came up with three points.

The Cougars are now 1-1, while the Tigers slip to 0-2.

In other games played on Tuesday, Waterloo won at Trenton Wesclin 71-68,

and New Athens dealt Father McGivney Catholic its first loss of the season 52-

43.

