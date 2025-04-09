TUESDAY, APRIL 8 PLAY IT AGAIN BOYS SPORTS ROUNDUP

BASEBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 9, BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 8: Marquette scored what proved to be the winning run in the top of the seventh, with Althoff's four-run rally in the home half just coming up short as the Explorers took the Gateway Metro Conference win on the road.

Keller Jacobs led Marquette with two hits and four RBIs, while Will Fahnestock had two hits and two RBIs, and Matthew Cain had a hit and drove in a pair of runs. Drew Zacha struck out eight on the mound, while Jacobs fanned four.

Evan Hoffman had two hits and three RBIs for the Crusaders, while Cooper Zimmer had two hits and a RBI, and Bo Gomric had two hits and a RBI. Josh McPherson struck out two on the mound, while Zach Winkeler fanned one.

The Explorers are now 7-4, while Althoff is now 8-4.

ALTON 10, EAST ST. LOUIS 0: Alton sandwiched an eight-run third around single runs in the second and fourth to take the Southwestern Conference win at home over East St. Louis.

Both Reid Murray and Jack Puent had two hits and a RBI each for the Redbirds, while Carsen Bristow had a hit and RBI. Alex Pilger struck out five on the mound, while A.P. Humm fanned one.

Alton is now 8-4, while the Flyers go to 1-3.

BELLEVILLE EAST 5, BELLEVILLE WEST 4: In the first of a two-game series between the crosstown rivals at East, the Lancers scored the winning run in the bottom of the fifth after West had tied the game in the top half.

Grady Davis had three hits and a RBI for East, while Adam Smith had two hits, and Nasir Fares had a hit and two RBIs. Logan Faust struck out six on the mound, while Davis fanned three.

Both Kolton Markarian and Jacob Schmidt had two hits each for the Maroons, while Bryce Schaltenbrand had a hit and two RBIs. John Hilpert struck out five while on the mound.

The Lancers are now 7-3, while West goes to 6-4.

VALMEYER 10, LEBANON 2: Valmeyer scored two runs in the first, second, fourth, and sixth en route to the win at Lebanon.

Luke Blackwell had four hits and two RBIs for the Pirates, while Chase Snyder had two hits and two RBIs, and Evan Hill had a hit and two RBIs. Tallen Jakimauskas struck out six on the mound, while Ethan Roy fanned one.

Valmeyer is now 5-6, while the Greyhounds are 1-5.

JERSEY 12, HILLSBORO 1: Visiting Jersey scored twice in both the second and third innings, then hit Hillsboro with eight runs in the fourth to take the win.

Issac Hackethal had two hits and a RBI for the Panthers, while Bryce Hutchens and Jude Jones had a hit and two RBis each. Brady Maxeiner struck out seven in going all the way on the mound.

Jersey is now 6-3, while the Hilltoppers go to 1-9.

O'FALLON 7, GRANITE CITY 2: O'Fallon scored four times in the first, twice in the third, and once in the fourth to take the road win over Granite City at Babe Champion Field.

Connor Blue had three hits and two RBIs for the Panthers, while Sam McCollum had two hits and three RBIs, and Camden Cox had two hits and a RBI. Kaleb Weber struck out six while on the mound, with Jackson Greene fanning two.

Nathan Hopper had two hits and a RBI for the Warriors, while Brendan Hard had a hit and RBI, and Connor Hibbets, Tuff Bradley, and Zaiden Kelley all had hits. Andrew Willaredt struck out three while on the mound, while Ayden Cooper, Ryan Hayes, and Evan Brewer all fanned one each.

O'Fallon is now 9-1, while Granite goes to 1-7.

Article continues after sponsor message

TRIAD 14, COLLINSVILLE 1: Triad scored four runs in the first, five in the second, and three in the fifth to take the win over Collinsville at Grizzlies Ballpark in Sauget.

Keegan Seipp had two hits, including a homer, and six RBIs for the Knights, while Hayden Bernreuter had two hits, including another homer, and three RBIs, and Nolan Keller had two hits and two RBIs. Both Drew Winslow and Sawyer Brunson struck out three batters each on the mound.

Grant Darden, Braden Henson, and Will Swip had the three hits for the Kahoks, while Logan O'Dell struck out two on the mound.

Triad is now 9-1, while Collinsville slips to 4-6.

GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN 4, NOKOMIS 2: Greenfield scored twice in the first, and once in the third and fifth to take a home win over Nokomis.

Kayden Roberts had three hits and three RBIs for the Tigers, while Griffin Rothe had a hit and RBI, and Talon Albrecht, Caleb Albrecht, Wyatt Stuart, and Brock Bowman all had hits. Bowman also struck out four while on the mound, while Garrett Costello fanned one.

Greenfield is now 6-5, while the Redskins fall to 5-7.

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 11, MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN 1: Metro-East scored six runs in the third, then put the game away with a four-run fifth in taking the Gateway Metro Conference win at Martin Luther Field.

Drake Luebbert had two hits and four RBIs for the Knights, while both Matthew Barber and Abe Oberhauser each had a hit and two RBIs. Luebbert went all the way on the mound, striking out seven.

Josh Settergren had the only hit and RBI for the Lions, while both Max Kalish and Chase Lasater struck out two each on the mound.

Metro-East is now 6-4, while Maryville goes to 1-6.

HARDIN CALHOUN 6, PITTSFIELD 5 (8 INNINGS): Pittsfield broke a 4-4 tie with a run in the top of the eighth, but Calhoun pushed across two runs in the home half to win the game.

Max Toppmeyer and Jack Zipprich had two hits and three RBIs each for the Warriors, while Cooper Klocke, Patrick Friedel, and Easton Wallendorf all had hits. Jake Snyders struck out three on the mound, while Jake Hillen fanned one.

Calhoun is now 6-0, while the Saukees drop to 8-2.

In other games played on Tuesday, Breese Mater Dei Catholic won over Highland 9-0, Freeburg defeated Columbia 11-5, Marissa-Coulterville won at Dupo 9-3, Red Bud won at Chester 5-3, and Carrollton won over Staunton 7-1.

VOLLEYBALL

In the volleyball results from Tuesday, O'Fallon defeated Alton 25-11, 25-16, Belleville Althoff Catholic won over Metro-East Lutheran 25-11, 25-18, it was Belleville East over Belleville West 25-12, 25-13, and Edwardsville swept Collinsville 25-9, 25-13.

In a boys lacrosse match on Tuesday, O'Fallon won over Westminster Christian of west St. Louis County 15-2.

More like this: