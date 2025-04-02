TUESDAY, APRIL 1 PLAY IT AGAIN BOYS SPORTS ROUNDUP

BASEBALL

CIVIC MEMORIAL 16, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 5: CM scored five runs in the first and fourth, adding on four in the fifth in taking the win at Southwestern.

Dane Godar had four hits and two RBIs for the Eagles, while both Tyler Mills and Tanner Hokamp had two hits and three RBIs each. Brock Rust struck out three while on the mound, with Godar fanning one.

Ryan Lowis led the Piasa Birds with two hits and a RBI, while Ian Brantley had a hit and RBI, and Blake Rimbey had the only other hit. Colton Huber struck out two on the mound, while Brantley fanned one.

CM goes to 6-3, while Southwestern falls to 2-5.

BELLEVILLE WEST 2, WHEATON-WARRENVILLE SOUTH 0: West scored the only runs of the game in both the second and fourth innings to defeat visiting Wheaton-Warrenville South.

Ethan Hofmeister had a pair of hits for the Maroons, while both Treyton Bowen and Will Fessel had hits and RBIs, and both John Hilpert and Bryce Schaltenbrand also had hits. Hilpert also struck out two while on the mound.

West is now 6-2, while the Tigers go to 0-3.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 7, BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 1: McGivney ended Althoff’s seven-game winning streak in convincing fashion, scoring twice in the second, third, and sixth to take the win at Griffins Field.

Mason Holmes had three hits and an RBI for the Griffins, while both Omar Avalos and Scott Phelps had two hits each. Chase Kelley struck out six while on the mound, and Dane Keeven fanned one.

Cooper Zimmer and Tyler Pollock had the only hits for the Crusaders, while Dale Parker struck out two on the mound, and Luke Smith fanned one.

McGivney is now 8-2, while Althoff goes to 9-2.

JERSEY 9, CARLINVILLE 3: Jersey scored four runs in the top of the sixth to break open the game and take the win at Carlinville

Jude Jones had three hits and three RBIs for the Panthers, with Shane Lamer having two hits and an RBI, and both Jordan Bolds and Issac Hackethal each had a hit and an RBI. Jones also struck out six while on the mound, with Hayden LaPlant fanning five.

Blake Killam had a hit and two RBIs for the Cavaliers, while Noah Convery had a hit and RBI, and Mason Wise had the only other hit. Dom Alepra struck out three on the mound, with Wise and Drew Quarton both fanning one each.

Jersey is now 4-3, while Carlinville slips to 0-5.

BELLEVILLE EAST 10, VALMEYER 0: East scored four times in the third, and twice in both the fifth and sixth to win over visiting Valmeyer.

Adam Smith had two hits and four RBIs for the Lancers, while both Grady Davis and Tommy Kramkowski had two hits and an RBI each. Davis also struck out eight on the mound, while Kramkowski fanned five.

Luke Blackwell had two hits for the Pirates, with Evan Hill and Chase Snyder having the other hits. Both Blackwell and Kye Holbrook struck out one batter each.

East is now 5-3, while Valmeyer goes to 4-6.

O’FALLON 2, DESMET JESUIT 1 (8 INNINGS): Both O’Fallon and DeSmet traded runs in the seventh, but the Panthers pushed across the winning run in the eighth to take a pitcher’s duel at DeSmet.

Drew Vanderheyden, Brayden Robertson, Cole Becker, and Cannon Blue had the hits for the Panthers, while Dane Hrasky and Sam McCollom drove in the runs. Tyson Filyaw struck out eight on the mound, while Jackson Greene struck out two, and McCollum fanned one.

O’Fallon is now 6-1, while the Spartans go to 3-7.

In other games played on Tuesday, Red Bud won at Dupo 16-2, Alton defeated the St. Louis HomeSchool Patriots 19-0, Waterloo won over Waterloo Gibault Catholic 9-6,

MASCOUTAH 10, EDWARDSVILLE 0: A four-run sixth helped give Mascoutah a dominant win over Edwardsville at Mascoutah's park.

Joe Chiarod had the only hit for the Tigers on the day, a scratch single in the sixth, while Tyler Powell struck out four on the mound.

The Indians are now 5-1, while the Tigers go to 7-2.

VOLLEYBALL

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 25-25, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 18-13: McGivney was the dominant team on the day in taking a sweep over Metro-East at the McGivney gym.

Tristan Luehmann served up six points for the Griffins, while Patrick Gierer had five points and an ace, and Owen Kolesa also had five points. Aiden Deist had nine kills and seven blocks, with Gierer also having five kills and two blocks, Kai Gaither had four kills and a block, Aiden Deist had seven blocks, Luehmann had two kills and four blocks, and Jack Bukovac had three blocks and eight assists.

McGivney is now 3-4, while the Knights are now 0-6.

BELLEVILLE WEST 25-25, ALTON 13-20: West opened its Southwestern Conference season successfully with a straight-set win over Alton at home.

Nate Bryant served up three aces for the Maroons, with Grant Hubert, Aiden Idress, and Will Odom all having one ace each, Idress also had 14 kills, while Hubert, Issac Jone, and Odom all having three kills each, and Tyler Lintz had 13 assists.

West is now 3-3, while the Redbirds go to 1-6.

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 25-17-25-30, CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO., NOTRE DAME CATHOLIC 22-25-22-28: Althoff ventured to Cape Girardeau, and took a four-set win over Notre Dame in a Missouri best-of-five match.

Brett Neville served up nine points and three aces for the Crusaders, while Sam Roche had six points and three aces, both Brady Luchetefeld and Michael Roche had six points each, Nate Sorgea had 20 kills and two blocks, Johnanthan Darnell had 14 kills and three blocks, Kyle Johnson had 11 kills and a block, and Nevelle had 55 assists.

Althoff is now 7-2, while the Bulldogs are 3-3.

In another match on Tuesday, O'Fallon won at Edwardsville 25-21, 25-18.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

LOS ANGELES ANGELS 9, ST. LOUIS CARDINALS 7 (11 INNINGS): After both teams scored three runs each in the 10th inning, the Los Angeles Angels scored three more runs in the 11th, and held off the St. Louis Cardinals 9-7 to win their second straight extra inning game Tuesday night at Busch Stadium,

Kyren Paris hit a tie-breaking single in the 11th, then Yoan Mercado delivered a two-RBI double to bring in what proved to be the winning runs. Victor Scott II had an RBI single in the bottom of the 11th to make it 9-7, but Willson Contreras struck out with a runner on to end the game.

Jordan Walker hit a solo homer for the Cardinals, his first of the season, while Luken Baker delivered a two-run double in the 10th to make it 6-5 for Los Angeles, with Nolan Arenado coming up with an RBI single to tie the game.

The Cardinals slip to 3-2, and play the Angels in the final game of the set Wednesday afternoon at home, with the first pitch coming at 12:15 p.m.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

ST. LOUIS BLUES 2, DETROIT RED WINGS 1) OT): Cam Fowler scored off a beautiful backhand shot at 3:26 of overtime, off a great pass from Robert Thomas at the end of a two-on-one break to give the St. Louis Blues a comeback 2-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings Tuesday night at Enterprise Center.

The win was the Blues 10th consecutive, and move ahead of the Minnesota Wild for the number one wild card playoff spot with six games left. The Wild had a game in hand, but St. Louis is now 16-2-2 since the Four Nations Face-Off tournament ended in February.

J.T. Compher scored in the third period at 5:13 of the third period to break up a close-checking goaltending duel between Detroit's Cam Talbot and St. Louis' Jordan Binnington. Jordan Kyrou tied the game with 28 seconds left and Binnington off for a sixth attacker.

Binnington made 20 saves in goal for the Blues, while Talbot made 35 saves for the Red Wings. The game also marked the professional debut of Jimmy Snuggerud, the Blues top draft pick 23rd overall, shortly after signing a three-year entry level contract on Friday, after Minnesota was knocked out of the NCAA tournament.

The Blues are now 41-28-7, and host the Pittsburgh Penguins Thursday night at the Enterprise Center. Face-off time is set for 7 p.m.

