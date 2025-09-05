THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 4 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 25-25, SOUTHWESTERN 18-22

The Marquette Girls volleyball team defeated Southwestern 2-0 (25-18, 25-22) on Thursday night at home.

Marquette improves to 3-5 on the season and will host Carrollton on Saturday.

RIVERTON 25-22, CARLINVILLE 22-16

On Thursday, Riverton defeated Carlinville 25-22, 25-16. Stat leaders for Carlinville were:

Service Points: Rowan Nepute - 5

Aces: Rowan Nepute and Jada Barkley - 1 each

Kills: Madeline Murphy - 6, Kaitlyn Reels-5

Assists: Rowan Nepute - 16

Blocks: Kaitlyn Reels and Rowan Nepute - 2 each

Digs: Makiah Porteus - 4

Carlinville defeated Riverton at the Frosh level, but Riverton beat Carlinville at the JV level.

JCHS F/JV/V VOLLEYBALL

JCHS F/JV/V Volleyball hosted the Greenfield Tigers. The freshman team battled hard in two tight sets, 20-25 and 19-25. Gracie Flowers and Jena Pegram each contributed 3 kills and 1 block, while Elly Federle set up the offense with 5 assists.

The JV Panthers fought through a three-set thriller, edging out the Tigers 23-25, 25-19, 17-16. Macy Kallal powered the offense with 8 kills. Madisyn Burch added 4 aces, 3 kills, and 2 blocks. Taryn Little had 7 assists and 15 impressive digs.

The JCHS varsity dominated Greenfield in straight sets, 25-16 and 25-8. Lauryn Turpin led the charge with 6 kills.

At the net, Meredith Gray and Hope Buttry were a force, each recording 4 blocks. Adrian Blasa had 10 assists and 2 digs.

In matches played on Thursday, Edwardsville took a three-set thriller on the road over O'Fallon 25-22, 19-25, 25-19, Mascoutah stopped Staunton 25-22. 25-6, it was Columbia sweeping Salem 25-12, 25-17, and Belleville East won over visiting Collinsville 25-10, 25-9.

BOYS SOCCER

WEDNESDAY'S RESULT

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 7, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0: Eban Maklar had a double brace (four goals), while Bram Beuttel had a brace (two goals), and Chase Kallal had the other goal in Southwestern's win at EAWR.

The Piasa Birds are now 3-1-0, while the Oilers go to 1-3-0.

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

COLLINSVILLE 2, EDWARDSVILLE 1

Rodrigo Hernandez-Mendoza and Gauge Hensley tallied two goals to pace Collinsville to a 2-1 win over Edwardsville.

Zane Maxwell had a goal for the Tigers.

SALEM 2, HIGHLAND 1: Santi Torres had Highland's only goal as the Bulldogs fell on the road at Salem.

Cameron Coziar had five saves in goal for Highland, who are now 6-1-0, while the Wildcats go to 4-1-0.

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 8, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 0: In a Gateway Metro Conference match at George Martz Field, Dax Ahlers had a brace (two goals), while Dakota Gray, Devin Hoyle, Owen Keefe, Michael Roche, and Mate Sorgea also scored as Althoff won over Metro-East.

Aiden Brown had three saves in goal to record the clean sheet for the Crusaders, who are now 5-1-0, while the Knights go to 0-3-0.

TRIAD 7, GRANITE CITY 0: Eli Norton had a hat trick, while Carter Eads had a brace (two goals), and both Kadin Dudley and Brayden Kelly scored as Triad took the win over Granite at Gene Baker Field.

Jimmy Burton had four saves in goal for the Knights, as he and Damien Jordan shared the clean sheet.

Triad is now 3-0-1, while the Warriors are now 1-3-0.

In other matches played on Thursday, Maryville Christian won over Marquette Catholic 1-0, Waterloo took the three points over Father McGivney Catholic 2-0, Belleville West won at Alton 3-0, and O'Fallon got past Belleville East 1-0.

GOLF

Marquette Catholic's boys golfers won a nine-hole match against Civic Memorial and Maryville Christian with a score of 158.

These were the team scores:

MCHS Team Score: 158

Maryville Christian Team Score: 178

Civic Memorial Team Score: 187

MCHS Individual Results:

Andrew Belden (SR): 37 medalist

Carson Jones (SR): 38

Henry Freihoff (SR): 41

Sam Jun (SO): 42

Sam Johnson (FR): 51

Ethan Dempsey (SR): 55

In another boys golf match, Father McGivney Catholic set a new school record for lowest nine-hole team score in winning a triangular meet. scoring 150, with Belleville Althoff Catholic scoring a 152, and Civic Memorial having a 190.

FOOTBALL

In a Thursday night football game. Lawrenceville defeated Carlyle 34-12.

GIRLS TENNIS

MARQUETTE 8, MASCOUTAH 1

Marquette topped Mascoutah in girls tennis at Mascoutah 8-1.

In singles, Marquette's Maddie Waters won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 1, Izzy Hough won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2, Sarah Moehn won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 3, and Mia Lopez was a 4-6, 6-2, 10-7 victor at No. 4.

Finley Stevenson won 2-6, 6-2, 10-4 at No. 5 and Adelaide Bryson was a 6-3, 6-4 winner at No. 6.

In doubles, Hough and Moehn won 8-3 at No. 1, Bryson-Lopez won 8-5 at No. 2 and Holly Forrester-Juliana Urhahn lost 6-8.

In another girls tennis meet, Triad shut out Granite City 9-0.

JCMS SOFTBALL DROPS CONTEST TO TRIAD

JCMS Softball hosted Triad during 8th Grade Appreciation Night. The Lady Panthers fought hard, but lost 12-5. Sophia Herter and Harper Hill were 2-4, with Sophia securing a triple and Piper Wittman 1-4.

