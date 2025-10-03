THURSDAY, OCTOBER 2 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS SOCCER

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 1, MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN 0: Owen Weissert found the back of the net in the second half to give McGivney the win at Maryville.

Patrick Gierer had seven saves in goal to give the Griffins the clean sheet, upping their mark to 14-3-1. The Lions are now 10-6-0.

MASCOUTAH 5, BREESE CENTRAL 0: Miles Kuebler had a hat trick, while both Kolton Knecht and Jayden Wilkinson also scored in Mascoutah's win over Central at Alumni Field.

Garet Dunlap and Geo Sconyers shared the clean sheet for the Indians, who improve to 9-5-2, while the Cougars slipped to 4-9-0.

COLUMBIA 1, TRIAD 0: Luke Dewilde had the game's only goal in the opening half as Columbia stopped Triad at home.

Both Damien Jordan of the Knights, and Eli Thebeau of the Eagles made seven saves each in goal, with Thebeau getting the clean sheet.

Columbia goes to 14-5-2. while Triad is now 8-5-1.

BELLEVILLE WEST 2, BELLEVILLE EAST 0: Braden Missey had a second half brace (two goals) to give West the three points in the Belleville Derby match at Bob Goalby Field.

Reese Barganier had four saves in goal to give the Maroons the clean sheet.

West is now 12-6-0, while the Lancers go to 2-10-1.

In other games on the Thursday schedule, O'Fallon and Mehlville of south St. Louis County played to a 2-2 draw, Lebanon won over Trenton Wesclin 4-1, Granite City and Civic Memorial settled for a 0-0 draw, and Collinsville lost to Parkway South of west St. Louis County 2-1.

GIRLS FIELD HOCKEY

EDWARDSVILLE 4, WEBSTER GROVES 0: Jaylinn Bell, Hannah Feather, Leah Gaughan, and Ambrah Salyer all scored as Edwardsville won over Webster at Moss Field in Webster Groves, in St. Louis County.

Lydia Blind recorded the shutout in goal for the Tigers, who are now 7-6-0, while the Statesmen are now 6-5-0.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

In a match played on Wednesday, Metro-East Lutheran swept East Alton-Wood River 25-15, 25-14.

In matches played on Thursday, Red Bud won over Okawville 25-15, 25-14, it was Waterloo winning over visiting Jersey 25-14, 25-14, Mascoutah took a 25-15, 25-14 win over Triad, and Collinsville defeated EAWR 25-9, 25-8.

In girls flag football, Edwardsville won twice this week, winning at Mascoutah 31-21, then winning the first-ever Southwestern Conference championship by defeating East St. Louis 20-0. The Tigers enter the IHSA playoffs 10-1.

CARLINVILLE 25-25, GREENVILLE 20-17

Carlinville defeated Greenville 25-20, 25-17 on Thursday evening.

Stat leaders for Carlinville were:

Service Points: Makiah Porteus and Rowan Nepute - 7 each

Aces: Rowan Nepute - 2

Kills: Hallie Gibson - 8

Assists: Rowan Nepute - 17

Blocks: Taylor Brandenburg, Madeline Murphy, Kaitlyn Reels - 2 each

Digs: Rowan Nepute and Ruthie Reels - 9 each

Carlinville also defeated Greenville at both the Frosh and JV levels.

JERSEY ATHLETICS

THURSDAY

JCMS Basketball (7/8th) traveled to Lewis and Clark. The 7th grade team came out with a 29-17 victory, led by Quincy Crotchett, who scored 14 points. The 8th grade Panthers also secured the win 40-28, with Lainey Williams scoring 12 points.

JCMS Cross Country traveled to Highland. The Boys team placed 11th overall, with Wade Ball medaling for 6th place.

JCHS F/JV/V Volleyball traveled to Waterloo. The Freshman team fell in two sets. Set 1: 9-25, Set 1: 19-25. The JV Panthers dropped both sets. Set 1: 8-25, and Set 1: 13-25. The Varsity lost in two sets. Set 1: 19-25, and Set 2: 14-25. Adrian Blasa led the way with 8 assists, 6 digs, and 3 kills. Grace Russell contributed 6 digs, and Kamryn Drainer added 2 kills.

WEDNESDAY

JCHS Soccer traveled to Staunton and came away with a 1-1 tie. Michael Vogel scored the goal for the Panthers.

JCHS Boys Golf traveled to Taylorville for Regionals and finished with a team score of 346. Congratulations to Michael Roberts, Caden Klunk, and Isaac Hackethal who advanced to Sectionals.

JCHS Tennis traveled to Marquette and easily beat the Explorers, 7-2.

JCMS Basketball traveled to Roxana. The 7th Grade Lady Panthers battled hard but lost 21-26 with Sophia Swank scoring 8 points. The 8th grade won 42-14, with Piper Wittman leading the way with 12 points.

TUESDAY

JCHS Volleyball traveled to Civic Memorial to face the Eagles. The Freshman team battled hard in three sets, ultimately falling short. Set 1: 25-16, Set 2: 19-25, Set 3: 12-25. The JV team lost in two sets. Set 1: 16-25, and Set 2: 17-25. The Varsity Panthers won their first conference game of the season in three sets. Set 1: 21-25, Set 2: 25-15, and Set 3: 25-18 securing the victory.

Standout performance came from Adrian Blasa, who directed the offense with 27 assists and added 4 digs. Hope Buttry had 10 kills and a block, while Maleah Derrick contributed 6 kills. Meredith Gray and Lauryn Turpin chipped in 5 kills apiece to help lift the Panthers to the win.

