Play It Again Sports Roundup - Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025 - Roxana's Daisy Daugherty Shines Again With 28-Point Performance, Carlinville Wins
GIRLS BASKETBALL
ROXANA 58, WINCHESTER WEST CENTRAL 43: In day six of the 50th Carrollton Lady Hawk Invitational tournament, Roxana won the second semifinal in the consolation bracket to advance to the final day on Saturday, outscoring West Central 18-12 in the third to clinch the win.
Daisy Daugherty came up big for the Shells, scoring 28 points, while Ava Cherry added 14 points, Tatum Shaw scored six points, both Josie Brannon and Kylee Slayden had three points each, and Gianna Stassi scored a single point.
Roxana is now 12-13, while the Cougars go to 12-12,
In the first semifinal, Hardin Calhoun stopped Nokomis 40-34 to go through to Saturday’s final. Two games are set for Friday night, the fifth-place semifinals. Jersey meets Father McGivney Catholic at 6 p.m., and Liberty plays Staunton at 7:30 p.m. The final day is set for Saturday afternoon and evening.
Both the Warriors and Redskins are now 21-4 on the season.
In other fixtures on Thursday, Waterloo Gibault Catholic won at Bunker Hill 52-22, Carlyle won over Sparta 77-27, Alton went to 24-1 on the season with a Southwestern Conference win at O’Fallon 63-46, Columbia won over Salem 48-39, and Belleville East won at Edwardsville 49-47.
BOYS BASKETBALL
CARLINVILLE 66, PAWNEE 48
Sawyer Smith had a big game for Carlinville with 20 points, 13 rebounds, three assists and three steals in a 66-48 win over Pawnee on Thursday night.
Tate Duckels added 18 points and four rebounds and Triston Thompson had 15 points and four assists.
Carlinville is now 8-11; Pawnee is 5-15.
In the games played on Thursday, East St. Louis won over Ferguson, Mo., McCluer 66-26, Belleville East won over visiting Granite City 54-27.
JERSEY ATHLETICS
JCMS Volleyball traveled to Lewis & Clark. The 7th graders won in two sets. Set 1: 25-22 and Set 2: 25-6. The 8th grade Lady Panthers lost in two sets. Set 1: 22-25 and Set 2: 24-27.
JCMS Boys (8th) basketball hosted Calhoun. The Panthers lost 42-33.
JCHS Wrestling traveled to EAWR. The Panthers took a big win over Belleville Althoff 38-35, followed by a win over EAWR 47-30. They lost a close match to Litchfield 36-37. That brings the overall season record to 8-4.
