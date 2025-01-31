THURSDAY, JANUARY 30 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS BASKETBALL

ROXANA 58, WINCHESTER WEST CENTRAL 43: In day six of the 50th Carrollton Lady Hawk Invitational tournament, Roxana won the second semifinal in the consolation bracket to advance to the final day on Saturday, outscoring West Central 18-12 in the third to clinch the win.

Daisy Daugherty came up big for the Shells, scoring 28 points, while Ava Cherry added 14 points, Tatum Shaw scored six points, both Josie Brannon and Kylee Slayden had three points each, and Gianna Stassi scored a single point.

Roxana is now 12-13, while the Cougars go to 12-12,

In the first semifinal, Hardin Calhoun stopped Nokomis 40-34 to go through to Saturday’s final. Two games are set for Friday night, the fifth-place semifinals. Jersey meets Father McGivney Catholic at 6 p.m., and Liberty plays Staunton at 7:30 p.m. The final day is set for Saturday afternoon and evening.

Both the Warriors and Redskins are now 21-4 on the season.

In other fixtures on Thursday, Waterloo Gibault Catholic won at Bunker Hill 52-22, Carlyle won over Sparta 77-27, Alton went to 24-1 on the season with a Southwestern Conference win at O’Fallon 63-46, Columbia won over Salem 48-39, and Belleville East won at Edwardsville 49-47.

BOYS BASKETBALL

CARLINVILLE 66, PAWNEE 48