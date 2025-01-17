THURSDAY, JANUARY 16 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 62, HILLSBORO 51: Southwestern jumped out to a 23-8 first quarter lead, and didn't look back in taking the win at home over Hillsboro.

Ryan Lowis led the Piasa Birds with 18 points, while Ike Austin Connor Wood, Cason Robinson, and Ian Brantely all had nine points each, Logan Custer had six points, and John Kunz scored two points.

Southwestern is now 10-9. while the Hilltoppers go to 9-8.

JACKSONVILLE ROUTT CATHOLIC 45, HARDIN CALHOUN 37: In the semifinals of the Winchester West Central Invitational Tournament, Routt took a big win over Calhoun to go through to the final.

Lane Eilerman led the Warriors with 14 points, while Jack Zipprich had nine points, Connor Longnecker came up with seven points, Jack Graner had five points, and Jack Webster scored two points.

The Rockets are now 18-1, while Calhoun goes to 10-6.

In the only other scheduled game on Thursday night, SIUE Charter broke a 31-31 halftime tie with Gillespie with a 19-11 third quarter, and went on to the a 76-66 win at the Gillespie Pit. The Cougars are now 3-9, while the Miners go to 2-13.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

COLUMBIA 57, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 35: Kaylynn Buttry has had a remarkable season and she continued that with a 20-point outburst against Columbia on Thursday night.

In the conference game, Columbia took leads of 19-7 after the first quarter, and 40-17 at halftime on their way to the win at EAWR Memorial Gym.

Kaylynn Buttry led the Oilers with 20 points, while Lily Tretter had nine points, Milla LeGette scored four points, and Madelyn Stone hit for two points.

The Eagles are now 14-5. while EAWR falls to 6-13.

In the rest of the Thursday fixtures, Carlyle won at Chester 74-27, Centralia won at home over Cahokia 55-14, Trenton Wesclin won at Sparta 46-35, Incarnate Word Academy extended its national record winning streak to 140 games with a 68-31 win over Breese Mater Dei Catholic, Breese Central won over Salem 67-21, O'Fallon defeated Belleville West 63-14, Okawville took a 38-24 win over Red Bud, Collinsville's Talesha Gilmore scored 24 points to go to 1,422 points for her career as Belleville East defeated the Kahoks 69-30, and Alton defeated Edwardsville 48-35.

In the fourth day of the White Hall North Greene Lady Spartan Invitational tournament, Franklin South County won over Greenfield Northwestern 47-42, it was Maryville Christian defeating Metro-East Lutheran 38-31, and Winchester West Central won over Concord Triopia 51-49 in overtime. The final day of the tournament is set for Friday, with Hardin Calhoun taking on West Central in the final at 9 p.m.

