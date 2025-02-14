THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 13 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS ROUNDUP

EDWARDSVILLE 79, BELLEVILLE WEST 14: Edwardsville had little trouble in its regular season finale in winning at Belleville West.

Mia Semith led the Tigers with 21 points, while Lainey McFarlin scored 18 points, and Alandyn Simmons hit for 14 points.

Edwardsville is now 19-9, while the Maroons go to 7-21.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

CIVIC MEMORIAL 53, HARDIN CALHOUN 23: CM took a 38-9 lead at halftime, and didn't look back in taking the home win over Calhoun, who was without Kate Zipprich because of injury.

Marley Ogden led the Eagles with 14 points, with both Allie Truetetzschler and Keely Windson scoring six points each, Isabelle Edwards, Avery Huddleston, and Addison Jeffery all had four points apiece, both Julia Goodman and Gracie Miller had three points apiece, and Marlee Durbin, Audrey Frankford, and Bryn Helminger all had two points apiece.

CM is now 23-8, while the Warriors go to 23-6.

O'FALLON 56, HIGHLAND 41: O'Fallon gradually pulled away from Highland in taking a win at the OTHS Panther Dome.

Sophia Fleming led the Bulldogs with 14 points, while Sophie Schroeder added 12 points, both Peyton Frey and Ari Nanney had four points each, Jordan Bircher and Paige Kielboeker had three points apiece, and Linden Klucker hit for a single point.

The Panthers are now 21-9, while Highland goes to 14-15.

In another result on Wednesday, Breese Mater Dei Catholic won over Pinckneyville 49-21.

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

COLUMBIA 45, ROXANA 28: Columbia outscored Roxana in the first and fourth quarters 18-4 on its way to the win at Larry Milazzo Memorial Gym.

Daisy Daugherty led the Shells with nine points, while Tatum Shaw had seven points, Josie Brannon scored four points, both Leah Newton and Kylee Slayden had three points each, and Ava Cherry came up with two points.

The Eagles are now 22-7, while Roxana is now 14-17.

CARLINVILLE 52, HILLSBORO 48: Carlinville closed out its regular season with a win over South Central Conference foe Hillsboro at the Carlinville Big House.

Jordyn Loveless led the Cavaliers with 18 points, while Isabella Tiburzi added 15 points, Kaitlyn Reels had eight points, Hannah Gibson hit for six points, Ruthie Reels scored three points, and Sophia Campbell had two points.

Carlinville is now 23-5, while the Hilltoppers drop to 19-10.

In other games played on Thursday, Marissa-Coulterville defeated Steeleville 52-38, Breese Central won over Freeburg 58-25, Salem won at East Alton-Wood River 69-53, and Carlyle won at Red Bud 60-26.

BOYS BASKETBALL

TUESDAY'S RESULT

CARLINVILLE 64, GILLESPIE 33: A 22-6 second quarter run by Carlinville helped propel a South Central Conference win for the home team at the Carlinville Big House.

Triston Thompson led the Cavaliers with 19 points, while Colin Pope added 15 points, Tate Duckles had 13 points, Dom Alepra scored 11 points, and Auggie Rowe had six points.

The Miners are now 5-19 for the season.

CARLINVILLE 37, MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN 31: Carlinville rallied from a 29-24 third quarter deficit to outscore Maryville 13-2 in the final quarter to take the road win.

Dominic Alepra led the Cavies with 12 points, while Duckles had 11 points, Thompson hit for 10 points, and both Pope and Rowe had two points each.

Carlinville is now 13-15, while the Lions go to 7-18.

In other games played on Thursday, Breese Mater Dei Catholic defeated Metro-East Lutheran 56-26, and Valmeyer won at O'Fallon First Baptist Academy 40-28.