FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 12 WEEK THREE PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS FOOTBALL ROUNDUP

TRIAD 15, ALTON 0: Jaco Odle ran for 79 yards, including touchdown runs of three and 30 yards, in Triad’s win over Alton at Public School Stadium.

Janak Rounds ran for 98 yards for the Redbirds.

The Knights are now 2-1, while Alton goes to 0-3.

CARLINVILLE 35, GREENVILLE 28: Joel White scored his third touchdown of the game on a 10-yard run with 1:58 left in regulation to give Carlinville the win in a seesaw game against Greenville.

White also had runs of 12 and 68 yards for scores, while Kip Reels threw twice to Tristan Thompson from 81 and two yards for the other Cavalier touchdowns.

Both Carlinville and the Comets are now 2-1.

CARROLLTON 13, GREENFIELD-NORTHWESTERN 7: Carson Flowers caught a 37-yard touchdown pass from Charlie Stumpf with 5:28 left in regulation to give Carrollton the win over Greenfield.

Flowers ran for 49 yards and a touchdown in the game, and was also 13-of-28 passing for 190 yards. Stumpf caught six passes for 108 yards and another touchdown.

Carter Murphy ran for 60 yards and the Tigers’ only touchdown, while Ty Bowman was eight-of-20 passing for 58 yards, and Murphy caught two passes for 23 yards.

Both the Hawks and Greenfield are now 1-2.

CALHOUN 50, PLEASANT HILL 8: Easton Wallendorf scored twice, on an eight-yard pass from Earl Elmore, and nine yards, while Will Lorton ran in for 11 and 59 yards as Calhoun took the win over Pleasant Hill.

Elmore threw for two scores, and both Jake Brannan and Charlie Goode also had rushing touchdowns.

The Warriors are now 3-0, while the Wolves go to 0-3.

MASCOUTAH 38, RIVERVIEW GARDENS, MO. 0: Seab Murphy ran for two touchdowns, while Jayden Wilkinson connected on two field goals in Mascoutah’s win at Alumni Field over Riverview Gardens of north St. Louis County.

Murphy scored on runs of 34 and 11 yards, while Wilkinson kicked field goals of 30 yards each to give the Indians the win.

Mascoutah is now 1-2, while the Rams go to 0-3.

CAHOKIA 62, GRANITE CITY 0: Donald Collie, Jr. ran for 167 yards, Nigel Gooden was four-of-five passing for 131 yards and two touchdowns, and Nigel Griffin had a 79-yard touchdown reception in Cahokia’s comprehensive win at Granite City’s Memorial Stadium/Kevin Greene Field.

The Comanches are now 2-1, while the Warriors go to 0-3.

JERSEY 45, HARRISBURG 14: Sincere Carter ran for 41 yards, Andrew Koenig was six-of-eight passing for 121 yards and three touchdowns, and Abe Kribs caught two balls for 72 yards in Jersey’s win at home over Harrisburg.

Both the Panthers and Bulldogs are now 1-2.

In other games played on Friday, Freeburg got past Taylorville 22-14, Heyworth won over Carlyle 48-9, Nashville won over Trenton Wesclin in a high-scoring affair 62-41, Columbia defeated Red Bud 54-13, Dupo won over Pinckneyville 41-27, Jackson, Mo. edged Edwardsville 33-28. St. Louis St. Mary’s South Side Catholic won at O’Fallon 33-21.

Mt. Zion edged Breese Central 318-28, Staunton won over Litchfield 59-24, Virden North Mac took a 49-34 win over Piasa Southwestern., Roxana defeated Civic Memorial 40-13, Belleville East ended Belleville Althoff Catholi’s 16-game winning streak with a 33-17 win at h9me, Collinsville got past Carbondale 7-6, Waterloo defeated Centralia 4-21, and Dupo took a 41-27 win over Pinckneyville

