THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 25 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS SOCCER

MASCOUTAH 3, JERSEY 0: Mike Kuebler had a brace (two goals), and Gavin Christ also scored in Mascoutah's win at Jersey.

Garet Dunlap only needed to make one save as he and Geo Sconyers shared the clean sheet for the Indians, who are now 6-5-2, while the Panthers go to 4-9-0.

WATERLOO 1, CIVIC MEMORIAL 0: Kian Day had the game's only goal in the second half as Waterloo got past CM at home.

Parker Lacroix only had one save in goal to record his clean sheet, as the Bulldogs are now 11-1-1, while the Eagles go to 2-10-0.

HIGHLAND 3, TRIAD 0: Elliott Alexander, Santi Torres, and Clayton Van Fossen all scored in the second half to take the Northeast Madison County derby match at Knights Stadium over Triad.

Cameron Coziar had six saves in goal to record the clean sheet for the Bulldogs, while Damien Jordan had seven saves for the Knights.

Highland is now 13-3-0, while Triad is 7-4-1.

BELLEVILLE WEST 6, ALTON 1: Adam Bilzing, Gavin Enyart, and Trey Goodrich all had braces (two goals each) in West's win over Alton at Bob Goalby Field.

Reese Barginer had two saves in goal for the Maroons, who are now 9-4-0, while the Redbirds go to 5-8-0.

In other games played on Tuesday, Marquette Catholic won over Maryville Christian 3-1, and Carlyle defeated East Alton-Wood River 2-1. In Thursday's results, Trenton Wesclin defeated Valmeyer 8-0, Edwardsville shut out Collinsville 5-0, O'Fallon blanked Belleville East 7-0, St. Louis Chaminade College Prep Catholic won at Columbia 2-0, and Granite City won only its second match of the season with a 2-0 win over Waterloo Gibault Catholic.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 25-17-25, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 14-25-12: Althoff and McGivney split the first two sets, before the Crusaders dominated the third set to take the win at the Glenn Schott Center.

Arista Bunn served up 10 points and an ace, and also had 30 assists, for Althoff, while Ella Riley had nine points, Katelyn Karban had six points and two aces, Reese Distler came up with 19 kills, and Haley Wallin had five kills and four blocks.

Mia Lieberman served up nine points and two aces, also having 15 kills and seven blocks for the Griffins, while Grace Nesbit had 19 assists.

The Crusaders are now 13-9, while McGivney goes to 14-9-2.

In other matches played on Thursday, Edwardsville came from behind to defeat Belleville West 23-25, 25-15, 25-10, Mascoutah swept Civic Memorial 25-14-2-13. Waterloo did the same to Highland 25-12. 25-12, Columbia won over Freeburg 25-21, 25-10, Breese Mater Dei Catholic won over Incarnate Word Academy Catholic on north St. Louis County 23-25, 25-18, 25-21, and Collinsville won over Alton 25-20, 25-19.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 24 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS SOCCER

TUESDAY'S RESULT

EDWARDSVILLE 4, BELLEVILLE WEST 3: Keane Burton had a hat trick, while Kaveen Shrestha opened his account with his first-ever varsity goal as Edwardsville held off a second-half rally to defeat Belleville West at Bob Goalby Field on Tuesday night.

Adam Bilzing, Braden Missey, and Ben Nahayo all scored in the second half for the Maroons, while Reese Barganier had four saves in goal.

The Tigers are now 7-5-1. while the Maroons go to 8-4-0.

In Wednesday's only result, Freeburg and Breese Mater Dei Catholic played to a 1-1 draw.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

In a result from Tuesday, Triad defeated Civic Memorial 25-9, 25-15, while in the only schedule match from Wednesday, Waterloo Gibault Catholic won over Carlyle 25-21, 18-25, 25-22.

In a girls field hockey game played on Tuesday, Eureka, Mo. ended Edwardsville's four-game winning streak by shutting out the Tigers 4-0.

TUESDAY. SEPTEMBER 23 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS SOCCER

TRIAD 8, JERSEY 0: Eli Noonan came up with another brace (two goals), with Cody Bagwell, Parker Benson, Brayden Kelly, Parker Kelly, Aiden Wagner, and Chase Weisemeyer also scoring as Triad took the Mississippi Valley Conference win at Knights Stadium over Jersey.

Jimmy Burton recorded the clean sheet for the Knights, who go to 7-3-1, while the Panthers slip to 4-7-0.

HIGHLAND 2, WATERLOO 0: Evan Feeny's brace (two goals), scoring in both halves, was enough for Highland to deal Waterloo its first loss of the season in the home win.

Cameron Coziar had six saves in goal to record the clean sheet for Highland, who are now 12-3-0, while Waterloo goes to 10-1-1.

In other games played on Tuesday, Ft. Zumwalt West of St. Charles County, Mo. shut out Granite City 8-0, O'Fallon won over Collinsville 6-2, and Belleville East won over Alton 3-2 after extra time, winning in a penalty kick shootout 4-3.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 25-25, EAST ST. LOUIS 10-17: Edwardsville took a Southwestern Conference sweep over East St. Louis at the East Side gym.

Livia Goebel served up nine points and three aces for the Tigers, while Ella Hawkes had five points and two aces, Goebel also came up with six kills, while both Ciara Cunningham and Madelyn Ohlau had five kills each, and Savannah Ford had nine assists.

Edwardsville is now 11-5. while the Flyers go to 2-8.

In other matches played on Tuesday, Father McGivney Catholic snapped a five-match losing streak with a 25-22, 25-8 win over Maryville Christian, Waterloo swept Mascoutah in a close match 28-26, 25-22, Belleville West defeated Collinsville on the road 25-15- 25-18, Breese Mater Dei Catholic won over Chatham Glenwood 25-20, 25-22, and Belleville Althoff Catholic won at Metro-East Lutheran 25-10, 25-3.

In a girls field hockey game played at Tiger Stadium on Monday, Edwardsville got a last-second third-quarter goal from Colleen Moore to help defeat Whitfield on west St. Louis County 3-0.

