MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 16 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS GOLF

MCGIVNEY'S HYTEN WINS TWO TOURNAMENTS IN 24-HOUR SPAN: Father McGivney Catholic's Sarah Hyten won two tournament titles within the span of 24 hours over the weekend,

Hyten won the Alton Invitational Friday by shooting a two-under-par 69 to win the individual crown and lead the Griffins to a school-record 329 to finish second, with Edwardsville winning the team title with a 307.

In addition to Hyten's score, McGivney got an 85 from RIanna Thakker, an 87 from Morgan Gestes, and an 89 from both Kendall Reichmann and Riley Ramsey.

Then on Saturday, Hyten shot a one-under-par 71 to win by two strokes over Avery McLaughlin of Visitation Academy of Town and Country, Mo. to take the individual title in the Illinois-Missouri River Challenge.

The Griffins finished second to Highland in the Illinois competition, with the Bulldogs having a 338, while McGivney shot a team score of 346, with O'Fallon having a 349, and Edwardsville shooting a 350. Among the Missouri schools, St Joseph's Academy of Frontenac, Mo., led overall with a 316, while the Vivettes had a 317, St. Dominic Catholic of O'Fallon, Mo., shot a 332, and Jackson fired a 335.

In the two-state battle, Missouri won over Illinois 638-655.

BOYS SOCCER

HIGHLAND 7, CHARLESTON 1: Carter Bohnenstiehl had a hat trick, while Alex Bohnenstiehl, Evan Feeny, Drew Jansen and Santiago Torres also scored at Highland bounced back nicely from a weekend home loss to Father McGivney Catholic to take the three points over Charleston.

Torres also had three assists for the Bulldogs, while Elliott Alexander, Feeny, and Jansen also had assists, and Cortlan Dellamano and Will Lindsco had one save each in goal.

Highland is now 6-3-0, while the Trojans drop to 1-6-0.

COLUMBIA 1, BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 0: Liam Bivins scored in the second half for the only goal of the match as Columbia edged Althoff on the road

Brady Hemminghaus had six saves in goal to record the clean sheet for the Eagles, while Zach WInkler also had six saves in goal for the Crusaders.

Both Columbia and Althoff are now 5-2-0 for the season.

In other matches also played Monday, East Alton-Wood River took a win at Vandalia 4-1, Marquette Catholic defeated Granite City 2-0.

In a result from Saturday afternoon, Edwardsville and Normal Community played to a 0-0 draw at Tiger Stadium.

GIRLS TENNIS

EDWARDSVILLE WINS TWO OVER THE WEEKEND, DEFEATS FAYETTEVILLE, ARK., AND MICDS FROM ST. LOUIS: The Edwardsville High girls tennis team won two meets over the weekend in Fayetteville, Ark., winning over Fayetteville 9-3, and Mary Institute-Country Day School of Ladue, Mo. 11-1 to take their record to 12-3 on the season.

Against the Bulldogs, the Tigers got singles wins from Gabi Hill, Bina Selini, Amelia Hill, Julia Harriss, and Veda Kommenini, while the doubles teams of Katie Woods and Sophie Byron, Dia Kannan and Gabi Hill, Selini and Kammenini, and Harriss and Amelia Hill to win the meet.

In the win over the Rams, singles winners were Woods, Kannan, Byron, Selini, Amelia Hill, Harriss, and Kammenini, while the doubles teams of Woods and Byron, Kannan and Gabi Hill, Selini and Kammenini, and Harriss and Amelia Hill all won their matches.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 9, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 0: Marquette swept Metro-East in a Gateway Metro Conference meet Monday at Gordon Moore Park.

In the singles, Maddie Waters won over Delaney Oberhauser 6-0. 6-2, it was Sophia Lamere winning over Anna Spelbring 6-0, 6-1, Izzy Hough defeated Lilly Spelbring 6-0. 6-0, Sarah Moehn won over Ava Italiano 6-0, 6-0, Mia Lopez took a 6-0, 6-0 win over Claire Terriacino, and Adelaide Bryson won over Alyssa Bivens 6-0. 6-0..

In the doubles, Waters and Lamere took an 8-6 win over Anna Spelbring and Oberhauser, Hough and Moehn won over Italiano and Lilly Spelbring 8-2, and Bryson and Lopez took an 8-0 win over Terracino and Bivens.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

CARLINVILLE 25-25, RAYMOND LINCOLNWOOD 18-12: Carlinville jumped in front early, and never let up in taking a straight-set win at Lincolnwood, dealing the Lancers their first loss of the season.

Hannah Gibson served up eight points and four aces for the Cavaliers, while Addie Ruyle had eight points and three aces, Jordyn Loveless had six points and an ace, Gibson als came up with seven kills, while Maddie Murphy had five kills, and Isabella Tiburzi had 13 assists.

Carlinville is now 6-2, while Lincolnwood goes to 9-1.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 25-25, HILLSBORO 21-21: Marquette played a close, tight match and was able to come away with a straight-set win over Hillsboro at Marquette Family Arena.

Brooke Rister served up 15 points and two aces for the Explorers, while Lilly Covert had seven digs, Arista Bunn had six points and 16 assists, Adira Bunn had seven points, two aces, and five kills, both Ella Tesson and Reese Bechtold had seven kills each, and Kennedy Eveans had nine digs.

In another match played on Monday, East Alton-Wood River won at Madison 25-7, 25-3.