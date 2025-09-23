SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 20 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS SOCCER

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 6, LITCHFIELD 1: Cameron Golike had a hat trick, while William Waters, Brock Woodward, and Chris Hankins also scored as Marquette took the three points on the road at Litchfield.

The Explorers are now 9-4-0, while the Purple Panthers go to 9-2-1.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 8, ROXANA 0: Brian Beutell had a first-half hat trick to help Southwestern take all three points over Roxana at Norman Lewis Field.

Kayden Midkuff recorded the clean sheet for the Piasa Birds, who are now 8-3-0, while the Shells go to 2-8-0.

COLLINSVILLE 4, CIVIC MEMORIAL 0: Mikey Suarez. T.J. Carter, and Ty Starko all scored for Collinsville, while CM also had an own goal, as the Kahoks took the win at Kahok Stadium.

Braden Henson and Jeremy McDaniel shared the clean sheet in goal for Collinsville, who are now 4-5-1, while the Eagles go to 2-9-0.

In other matches played on Saturday, Freeburg shut out Granite City 6-0, Lebanon defeated Trenton Wesclin 4-1, and Murphysboro won over Waterloo Gibault Catholic 7-0.

BOYS GOLF

EDWARDSVILLE FINISHES THIRD AT DRAGON CLASSIC: Edwardsville played well on both days as the Tigers finished third at the two-day Dragon Classic in Pekin, at the Pekin Country Club and Lick Creek Golf Club over the weekend.

Normal University High won the 30-team tournament with a two-day score of 530, while Washington was second at 597, and the Tigers finished third at 600,

Brian Cooper led Edwardsville over the two days with a 147, while Owen Berning shot a 153, and both Quinn Berning and Bennett Briggs fired a 154.

GIRLS TENNIS

TIGERS TAKE 11TH AT BUFFALO GROVE INVITATIONAL MEET: Edwardsville's girls tennis team played well to take 11th place at the powerhouse Buffalo Grove Invitational tournament over the weekend in northwest suburban Chicago.

The Tigers scored 28 points to finish just behind Park Ridge Maine South in 11th, while Winnetka New Trier won the tournament with 68 points, Prairie View Adlai Stevenson was second at 58 points, and both Hinsdale Central and Northbrook Glenbrook North tied for third with 48 points each.

In the doubles competition, Campbell Hayes and Amelia Hill finished sixth in the number two flight, while Katie Wood and Bina Selimi placed seventh in the number three flight. Dia Kannan won the consolation title in the number one singles, while Grace Hohman went 1-3 in the number two singles flight.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

In available scored from tournaments played around the area on Saturday, Mary Institute-Country Day of Ladue, Mo. won over Cahokia 25-13, 25-11, it was Belleville East winning over Metro-East Lutheran 25-7, 25-11, Collinsville won over Montgomery County of Montgomery City, Mo. 25-17, 25-21, Triad won over Tolono Unity 25-15, 25-16, Waterloo defeated the Rockets 25-21, 25-20, but Unity bounded back to take a 25-16, 25-20 win over Father McGivney Catholic, Granite City lost four matches on the day, to Red Bud 25-15, 26-24, to Alton 27-25, 14-25, 15-10, to Jersey 25-21, 25-12, and to Piasa Southwestern 25-15, 25-21.

In other matches on the day, Highland won over Decatur MacArthur 25-14, 25-11, Hillsboro, Mo. defeated East St. Louis 25-20. 25-19, the Lancers defeated Rosati-Kain Catholic Academy of south St. Louis City 25-8, 25-8, East defeated Hillsboro Mo. 25-20, 25-19, then won over MICDS 25-15, 25-17.

In a pair of outdoor matches played at Alumni Field in Mascoutah, Columbia won over Nashville 25-17, 25-20, and Breese Mater Dei Catholic won a three-set thriller over the Indians 25-15, 23-25, 25-18.

