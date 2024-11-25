SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 23 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS BASKETBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 46, GREENVILLE 39: In the seventh-place game of the 14th Columbia Tip-Off Classic, Marquette won its first game of the year over Greenville in a close decision.

Laila Davis led the Explorers with 16 points, while Allie Weiner scored 10 points, Caylee Rhodes came up with seven points, Kaylyn St. Peters had six points, Grace Fisher had three points, and both Izzy Hough and Kel'c Robinson had two points each.

Marquette is now 1-2, while the Comets start off 0-3.

TRIAD 54, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 28: In the tournament's third place game, Triad's defense was the key in their win over McGivney.

Delaney Hess led the Knights with 16 points, while Savannah Hildebrand had 14 points, and Erica Boyce scored 10 points. The Griffins were led by Zoie Oller's nine points, while Julia Behrmann scored six points.

Triad is now 2-1, while McGivney goes to 1-2.

In the fifth place game, Belleville East won over Waterloo 68-32, while Carlyle nipped the host Eagles in the final 63-60.

MARISSA-COULTERVILLE 38, ROXANA 22: In the final of the Dupo Cat Classic, Marissa-Coulterville's defense held Roxana to 22 points in taking the tournament championship.

Daisy Daugherty led the Shells with 12 points, while Josie Brannon scored five points, Hannah Steinback had three points, and Kylee Slayden had two points.

The Meteors open the season 3-0, while the Shells go to 2-1.

In the seventh place game, Metro-East Lutheran won over the host Tigers 24-17, while in the fifth place game, Waterloo Gibault Catholic won over New Athens 50-20, and Mt Olive took the third place game over East Alton-Wood River 61-41. Meanwhile, in the fifth place game of the Nokomis Tip-Off Classic, Piasa Southwestern won over Maryville Christian 30-8.

HIGHLAND 60, PANA 31: In Group A of the Pana Thanksgiving Tournament, Highland had little trouble in seeing off the host Panthers.

Sophie Schroeder led the Bulldogs with 18 points, while Jordan Bircher added 12 points, Peyton Frey and Chloe Gould had six points each, Ari Nanney scored four points, Mady Holcmann and Haley Ritz had three points each, and Nevaeh Jordan, Paige Kielboeker, and Linden Klucker had two points each.

Pana lost their second game of the day to Camp Point Central 78-35, and are now 1-2.

HIGHLAND 57, MATTOON 33: In the Bulldogs' second game of the day, Highland took the decision over Mattoon.

Bircher led the way for the Bulldogs with 19 points, while Sophia Fleming and Holcmann had nine points each, Klucker scored six points, Schroeder came up with five points, Klelboeker hit for four points, Gould had three points, and Nanney had two points.

The Bulldogs are now 2-1, while the Green Wave goes to 0-3.

In Group B, Breese Mater Dei Catholic won twice, over Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran 43-6, and Brownstown 59-27.

O'FALLON 50, DUNLAP 39: In the Southern Illinois Shootout at the OTHS Panther Dome, the host Panthers, took the win over Dunlap.

Haeli Tart led O'Fallon with 15 points, while Josie Christopher added 11 points, Kennah Barringer had nine points, Jedha Williams scored six points, Jaleah Smith had five points, and Quinn Zerjal had four points.

The Eagles defeated Belleville West in their second game 63-20, with both Dunlap and the Maroons are now both 1-1.

BREESE CENTRAL 54, O'FALLON 53: In the Panthers' second game of the day, Breese Central pulled out a narrow win over O'Fallon.

Tart led the Panthers once again, scoring 16 points, while Christopher came up with 12 points, both Barringer and Williams had eight points each, Kayla Kalmer scored seven points, and Zerjal hit for two points.

The Cougars are now 2-0, while O'Fallon goes to 2-1.

In the Taylorville Thanksgiving Tournament, Civic Memorial won twice, defeating Mt Zion 45-38, and Jacksonville 68-23, and are now 3-0. At the Third Lutheran St Charles Shootout, St. Louis Cardinal Ritter College Prep Catholic won over Belleville Althoff Catholic 60-19. with the Crusaders now going to 0-3.

SPRINGFIELD SOUTHEAST 59, EAST ST. LOUIS 48: In the St. Louis Miller Career Academy Tip-Off Tournament, Springfield Southeast took the win over East St. Louis.

Asia Stringer led the Flyers with 20 points, while Amiyai James scored nine points, both Telona Sanders and Heaven Williams had six points each, Javonni Winters scored three points, and Dearria Spears scored a single point.

The Spartans start their season at 1-0.

EAST ST. LOUIS 50, STEAM ACADEMY AT MC CLUER SOUTH-BERKELEY 47: In a rare Sunday game played at Miller Career Academy, the Flyers won their first game of the year, getting past STEAM Academy of north St. Louis County.

Stringer led the way again for East Side with 22 points, while James had seven points, Spears and Sanders had five points each, Williams hit for four points, Samantha Gooch and Brooke Stevenson had three points each, and Ka'niya McClain had a single point.

Both the Flyers and Bulldogs are 1-1 to start the season.

