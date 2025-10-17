THURSDAY, OCTOBER 16 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS SOCCER

COLLINSVILLE 6, GRANITE CITY 0: Collinsville won the Alex Paz Cup for the third year in a row behind braces by T.J. Carter and Enrique Caranza (two goals each), while Mikey Suarez and Juan Rocha also scored in Collinsville's win at Gene Baker Field.

The Kahoks are now 10-10-1, while the Warriors slip to 2-18-1.

TRIAD 6, JERSEY 0: In both teams' final-ever Mississippi Valley Conference game, Kaden Dudley had a brace (two goals), while Cody Bagwell, Parker Benson, Eli Noonan, and Colby Wheat all scored as Triad took the three points at Jersey.

Augie Benear, Jimmy Burton, and Damien Jordan all shared the clean sheet in goal for the Knights, who are now while the Panthers go to 6-13-1.

MASCOUTAH 2, CIVIC MEMORIAL 0: In the final MVC game for both sides, Gavin Christ and Teagan Gint scored in either half to give Mascoutah the three points over CM at Hauser Field.

Garet Dunlap made six saves in goal to record the clean sheet for the Indians, who go up to 12-8-2, while the Eagles are now 1-15-1.

In another game played Thursday, in the a final Mississippi Valley Conference game, Waterloo defeated Highland 2-0.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

PANA 25, 25, CARLINVILLE 20, 8

Pana defeated Carlinville 25-20-25-8 on Thursday night. Stat leaders for Carlinville are:

Service Points: Josie O'Brien-3

Aces: Madeline Murphy-1

Kills- Madeline Murphy and Kaitlyn Reels- 4 each

Assists: Rowan Nepute-10

Blocks: Taylor Brandenburg- 2

Article continues after sponsor message

Digs: Madeline Murphy-12

Pana also defeated Carlinville at the Frosh and JV levels.

In the Thursday volleyball slate, Red Bud won over Chester 25-19, 25-19, Belleville West won at East St. Louis 26-28, 26-24, 25-13, Belleville East took a half-game lead in the Southwestern Conference title race over idle Edwardsville with a 25-10, 25-11 win over Alton, Waterloo defeated Triad 25-16-25-18, Freeburg got by Salem in a three-set affair 21-25, 25-23. 25-14, Columbia won over Breese Central in another three-set match 25-21, 21-25, 25-20, and O'Fallon defeated Collinsville 25-18, 25-19.

In a girls field hockey game at Tiger Stadium, Edwardsville won 3-2 over United Field Hockey, a co-op team between three Missouri schools --- Brentwood, Rosati-Kain Catholic, and University City.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 15 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS SOCCER

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 3, BELLEVILLE WEST 2: Goals by Nate Pirtre, Luke Smith, and Jack Sorgea cancelled out a Braden Missey brace (two goals) as Althoff took the three points over West at Bob Goalby Field in a Belleville Derby match.

Preston Wiedower had four saves in goal for the Crusaders, while Connor Morehouse had one save, and Reese Bargainer had five save for the Maroons.

Althoff is now 21-2-1, while West goes to 15-8-0.

In the only other game played on Wednesday, Columbia earned a point on the road with a 1-1 draw at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Catholic.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

TRIAD 25-25, CIVIC MEMORIAL 20-22: Triad held off CM in a close match played at Rich Mason Gym.

Grace Parker had six points for the Knights, while Averie Litteken served up five points and two aces, Heidi Boehring came up with four points, Adelyn Sievers had seven kills and a block, Allison Adomite had six kills and a block, Cooper Govereau came up with five kills and a block, and Boehring had 22 assists.

Triad is now 15-9, while the Eagles go to 13-8-2.

OKAWVILLE 19-25-25, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 25-16-19: It was a tightly contested three-set match, but Okawville ended up prevailing at the McGivney gym.

Grace Nesbit served up eight points and an ace, along with having 23 assists, for the Griffins, while Emerson Isringhausen had seven points and two aces, Grace Weiser had four points and an ace, Lydia Reichert served up four points, Mia Lieberman had eight kills and a block, Elli Williams came up with seven kills, Reichert also had three kills and a block, and Elli Moody had three kills.

The Rockets are now 18-9, while McGivney goes to 17-12-2.

In two other matches played on Wednesday, Marquette Catholic won over Granite City 25-10, 22-25, 25-21, and O'Fallon defeated Belleville Althoff Catholic 25-17, 25-22.

More like this: