TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS SOCCER

HIGHLAND 2, JERSEY 1: Elliott Alexander and Clayton Van Fossen scored in either half to give Highland the three points at Jersey in a Mississippi Valley Conference match.

Cameron Coziar had three saves in goal for the Bulldogs, who are now 19-5-0, while the Panthers slip to 6-12-1.

TRIAD 7, CIVIC MEMORIAL 0: Colby Wheat had a brace (two goals), while Parker Benson, Joey Bohnak, Brayden Kelly, Bryce Merkel, and Aiden Novich all scored in the first half as Triad won at Knights Stadium over CM.

Damien Jordan had one save in goal to record the clean sheet for the Knights who are now 12-6-1, while the Eagles are now 1-14-1.

In other fixtures from the Tuesday slate, Freeburg defeated Murphysboro 8-0, Maryville Christian shut out Granite City 3-0, Waterloo took the three points over Mascoutah 3-1, In head coach Mark Heiderscheid's final regular season game, O'Fallon won over Edwardsville 2-0, Belleville West won their Derby match over Belleville East 2-0, and Collinsville defeated Alton 3-1.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

CARLINVILLE 25, 29, LITCHFIELD 22, 27

Carlinville defeated Litchfield 25-22, 29-27. Stat leaders for Carlinville are:

Service Points: Josie O'Brien- 10

Aces: Ruthie Reels-3

Kills: Madeline Murphy-10

Assists: Rowan Nepute- 20

Blocks: Taylor Brandenburg-2

Digs: Rowan Nepute- 10

Carlinville is 18-10 overall, and 6-0 in the SCC.

Carlinville also defeated Litchfield at the JV level.

In Tuesday evening's schedule Belleville East upset Edwardsville 25-20, 17-25, 25-21, Red Bud stopped Carlyle 25-15, 25-11, Belleville West won over Alton 25-17, 25-16, Mascoutah defeated Waterloo 25-21, 25-12, Breese Central won over Freeburg 25-14, 25-8, Columbia took the win over Roxana 25-14, 25-0, Marquette Catholic took a 25-22, 25-22 win over Waterloo Gibault Catholic, and in a result from Monday, Carrollton got past Piasa Southwestern 22-25, 25-20, 25-19.

In a girls field hockey game, Rockwood Summit of Fenton, Mo. defeated Edwardsville 3-0, and in the IHSA girls flag football Danville sectional final, Edwardsville advanced to the state finals with a 27-8 win over Plainfield Central.

