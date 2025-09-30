MONDAY, SEPT. 29, 2025, PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS ROUNDUP

ALTON 2, GRANITE CITY 1: Blake Rensing and Max Reedy scored the goals to give Alton the three points over Granite City at Gene Baker Field.

Hunter Beran recorded the win in goal for the Redbirds, who are now 6-8-0, while the Warriors go to 2-11-0.

In other matches played on Monday, Belleville Althoff Catholic won over Belleville East 4-0, Trenton Wesclin defeated Valmeyer 10-0, Waterloo won its Derby game over Waterloo Gibault Catholic 4-0, Belleville West won at home over Civic Memorial 4-0, and Columbia won at Highland 5-1.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 25-25, MARISSA-COULTERVILLE 18-23: In what turned out to be a close decision, McGivney won on the road at Marissa-Coulterville.

Emerson Isringhausen served up nine points and four aces for the Griffins, while Dia Villhard came up with seven points, Grace Nesbit had four points and two aces, Mia Lieberman had eight kills and seven blocks, Lydia Reichert had four kills, and Nesbit came up with all 13 assists.

McGivney is now 15-9-2, while the Meteors go to 14-4.

In the rest of Monday's match schedule, Belleville Althoff Catholic won over Belleville West 25-14, 25-16, Belleville East defeated Granite City 25-9, 25-19, Metro-East Lutheran swept Greenville 26-24, 25-17, and Waterloo Gibault Catholic swept New Athens 25-14, 25-14.

GIRLS FIELD HOCKEY

EDWARDSVILLE 3, PARKWAY CENTRAL 0: In Chesterfield, Mo., in west St. Louis County, Jaysa Altenbaumer, Maggie Cadagin, and Hannah Feather all scored to give Edwardsville the win over Parkway Central. Lydia Blind and Bri Miller had one save each in goal for the Tigers, who are now 5-6-0, while the Colts slip to 4-4-0.

In a girls' tennis match also played on Monday, Granite City won over Metro-East Lutheran 7-2.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 27 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS ROUNDUP'

BOYS SOCCER

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 4, FREEBURG 1: Dedrick Amoussou had a brace (two goals), while both Eddie Foppe and Will Rakers also scored as McGivney took the three points at Freeburg.

Patrick Gierer made seven saves in goal to help get the Griffins to 10-3-1, while the Midgets are now 5-7-1.

BELLEVILLE WEST 2, CHICAGO UNIVERSITY 1: In a game played at Glenbrook North High in Northbrook, Adam Barry and Gavin Enyart both scored in the second half to give West a come-from-behind win over Chicago University.

Reese Barganier had three saves in goal for West, who are now 10-5-0.

In other games played on Saturday, Breese Mater Dei Catholic and Hillsboro played to a 0-0 draw, and Waterloo Gibault Catholic won over Valmeyer 4-2.

In eight-man football on Saturday, Metro-East Lutheran went to 5-0 for the first time in school history with a 60-26 win at Macon Meridian.Colin Feeney also contributed to this story.

