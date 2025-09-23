MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 22 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS SOCCER

O'FALLON, MO. ST. DOMINIC CATHOLIC 3, TRIAD 2: Eli Noonan had a brace (two goals) in the first half, but St. Dominic scored in the second half to take the three points at Knights Stadium.

Damien Jordan had 10 saves in goal for the Knights, who are now 6-3-1, while the Crusaders go to 8-2-1.

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 6, BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC 0: Michael Roche had a brace (two goals), while both Micah and Nate Pitre, Luke Smith, and Jack Sorgea also scored as Althoff won at George Martz Field over Mater Dei.

Both Aiden Brown and Connor Morehouse had one save each to share the clean sheet for the Crusaders, who are now 12-2-1, while the Knights go to 6-5-1.

In other matches played on Monday, Freeburg defeated Breese Central 7-2, it was Trenton Wesclin winning over Greenville 2-1, Columbia took a 13-0 win over East Alton-Wood River, Mascoutah and Father McGivney Catholic played to a 0-0 draw, and Waterloo stayed unbeaten with a 2-0 win at Belleville West.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

In the volleyball matches played on Monday, Red Bud defeated Pinckneyville 25-15, 25-20, Columbia took a 25-23, 25-20 win over Waterloo Gibault Catholic, and Metro-East Lutheran came from behind to take a 23-25, 28-26, 25-23 win at Litchfield.

In a girls tennis meet on Monday, Granite City took a 6-3 win over Belleville Althoff Catholic.

JERSEY ATHLETICS

JCHS Boys Varsity Golf hosted Waterloo and finished with a team score of 170. Top golfers for Jersey included Michael Roberts 39, Cayden Darr 42, and Isaac Hackethal 43.

JCHS JV Football hosted the Highland Bulldogs but came up short, falling 44-6. The score for the Panthers came from Caison Dobson.

