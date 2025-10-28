Play It Again Sports Roundup - Monday, Oct. 27, 2025
Carrollton, Jersey, Marquette Catholic, Mt. Olive, march to regional girls volleyball wins.
MONDAY, OCTOBER 27 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS ROUNDUP
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
IHSA PLAYOFFS
REGIONAL FIRST ROUND
CLASS 1A
In the opening round of the IHSA girls volleyball regionals in Class 1A, Marissa-Coulterville eliminated Lebanon 25-7, 25-10, Mt. Olive got past Bunker Hill 25-22, 25-23, Okawville won over Sandoval 25-6, 25-9, Carrollton defeated Madison 25-4, 25-14, and O'Fallon First Baptist Academy won over White Hall North Greene 25-20, 25-18.
CLASS 2A
In the opening night of the Class 2A playoffs, Litchfield got past Piasa Southwestern 24-26, 25-16, 25-23, Marquette Catholic eliminated East Alton-Wood River 25-4, 25-16, and Trenton Wesclin knocked out Greenville 25-14, 25-11.
CLASS 3A
In the opening match of the Jersey regional in Class 3A, the host Panthers eliminated Charleston 25-18, 25-10.
OTHER JERSEY STATS
Jersey Community Middle School basketball (7/8) hosted Liberty Middle School on Monday. The seventh-grade team won 20-18, with Elliott Fallin having 8 points for the Panthers. The eighth-grade team battled hard but came up short, falling 21-34. Lainey Williams led the way with 12 points.
