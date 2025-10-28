MONDAY, OCTOBER 27 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS

REGIONAL FIRST ROUND

CLASS 1A

In the opening round of the IHSA girls volleyball regionals in Class 1A, Marissa-Coulterville eliminated Lebanon 25-7, 25-10, Mt. Olive got past Bunker Hill 25-22, 25-23, Okawville won over Sandoval 25-6, 25-9, Carrollton defeated Madison 25-4, 25-14, and O'Fallon First Baptist Academy won over White Hall North Greene 25-20, 25-18.

CLASS 2A

In the opening night of the Class 2A playoffs, Litchfield got past Piasa Southwestern 24-26, 25-16, 25-23, Marquette Catholic eliminated East Alton-Wood River 25-4, 25-16, and Trenton Wesclin knocked out Greenville 25-14, 25-11.

CLASS 3A

In the opening match of the Jersey regional in Class 3A, the host Panthers eliminated Charleston 25-18, 25-10.

OTHER JERSEY STATS

Jersey Community Middle School basketball (7/8) hosted Liberty Middle School on Monday. The seventh-grade team won 20-18, with Elliott Fallin having 8 points for the Panthers. The eighth-grade team battled hard but came up short, falling 21-34. Lainey Williams led the way with 12 points.

