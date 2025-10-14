MONDAY, OCTOBER 13 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS SOCCER

MASCOUTAH 5, CENTRALIA 0: Zach Schuster had a brace (two goals), while Matt Barr, Mekhi Richmond, and Max Scott also scored in Mascoutah's win at Centralia.

Geo Sconyers had three saves in goal, while Garet Dunlap made two saves to share the clean sheet for the Indians, who are now 11-7-2, while the Orphans go to 7-13-0.

HIGHLAND 2, ALTON 0: Santi Torres and Clayton Van Fossen scored in both halves to give Highland the three points over Alton at home.

Cameron Coziar had five saves in goal to record his clean sheet for the Bulldogs, who go to 18-6-0, while the Redbirds are now 6-11-0.

BELLEVILLE WEST 2, GRANITE CITY 0: Adam Bilzing and Braden Missey scored to give West the win over Granite at Gene Baker Field.

Reese Barganier had two saves in goal, and Kolten Stinson made one save to share the clean sheet for the Maroons, who are now 15-7-0, while the Warriors go to 2-16-1.

In other games played on Monday, Waterloo Gibault Catholic won over Breese Central 1-0, Edwardsville drew with Normal Community West 1-1, and Will Rakers' hat trick gave Father McGivney Catholic a 3-0 win at Collinsville.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

STAUNTON 25-25, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 19-21: Staunton got past McGivney in a close match at home.

Emerson Isringhausen served up four points for the Griffins, while Mia Lieberman had three points, seven kills and two blocks, both Lydia Reichert and Elli Williams had three kills each, and Grace Nesbit had 17 assists.

The Bulldogs are now 19-11, while McGivney goes to 17-11-2.

In the only other match played on Monday, Breese Mater Dei Catholic won over Belleville Althoff Catholic 25-12, 25-19.

In the IHSA girls flag football Danville sectional semifinal game at Knights Stadium in Triad, Edwardsville eliminated Mascoutah 32-13.

