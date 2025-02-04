MONDAY, FEBRUARY 3 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS BASKETBALL

HARDIN CALHOUN 43, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 20: Calhoun followed up on its win at the Carrollton Lady Hawk Invitational tournament with a comprehensive win at Southwestern's gym.

Bralyn Lammy led the Warriors with nine points, while Sadie Kiel had eight points, Anna Oswald scored seven points, Layla Johnson had four points, both Anna Eberlin and Kate Zipprich scored two points each, and Layla Longnecker scored a single point.

The Piasa Birds were led by Grace Williams' nine points, while Grace Darr had five points, and Addison Ross, Briann Anderson, and Josie Hagen all had two points each.

Calhoun goes to 23-4, while Southwestern is now 8-17.

TRIAD 48, GRANITE CITY 22: Triad led from start to finish in taking a win at Granite City Memorial Gym.

Erica Boyce led the Knights with 16 points, while Makenna Witham came up with nine points, Addy Gentemann had seven points, both Savannah Hildebrand and Cameron Powers had five points each, Lilly Coon scored four points, and Kenzie Becker and Delaney Hess had two points apiece.

Triad is now 20-6, while the Warriors go to 9-18.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 55, SANDOVAL 22: McGivney took a 14-8 first quarter lead, and from there pulled away to take the road win at Sandoval.

Layla Tobin led the Griffins with 14 points, while Peyton Ellis and Alexa Jones had eight points each, both Julia Behrmann and Devin Ellis had six points apiece, both Zoie Oller and Izzie Venarsky scored four points each, Emerson McGaughey and Myleigh Rodgers had two points apiece, and Carly McElroy hit for a single point.

Article continues after sponsor message

McGivney is now 17-10, while the Blackhawks slip to 15-10.

CARLINVILLE 56, FRANKLIN SOUTH COUNTY 28: Carlinville led from the start in taking a comprehensive win over South County at the Carlinville Big House.

Karly Tipps led the Cavaliers with 22 points, while Braley Wiser had 13 points, Hannah Gibson scored eight points, Isabella Tiburzi hit for six points, Jordyn Loveless had five points, and Sophia Campbell had two points.

Carlinville improves to 21-4, while the Vipers are now 18-9.

In other girls games on the slate for Monday, Civic Memorial defeated Mascoutah 61-24, Marissa-Coulterville won at New Athens 62-33, Carlyle topped Okawville 61-40, Waterloo defeated Waterloo Gibault Catholic 62-39, Columbia won at Freeburg 40-22.

BOYS BASKETBALL

In the only boys game on the schedule on Monday, Mascoutah took a Mississippi Valley Conference win over Civic Memorial 63-56. The Indians are now 14-8, while the Eagles slip to 15-9.

More like this: