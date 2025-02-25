CAHOKIA 64, FREEBURG 51: In a Class 3A Waterloo regional play-in game, Cahokia had three players score in double figures to turn back Freeburg and advance.

C’Narri Griffin led the Comanches with 17 points, while Cornelius Griffin added 16 points, Corrion Raiford scored 14 points, Taven Miller had nine points, Cameron Edwards hit for four points, and both Zetavyon Grant and Tyrique Haynes had two points each.

Cahokia is now 10-20, and plays top-seeded Triad in the semifinals at Waterloo, tipping off at 6 p.m. The Midgets were eliminated at 11-21.

NORTH GREENE 61, PLEASANT HILL 47

North Greene topped Pleasant Hill 61-47 in a regional opener on Monday night.

Porter Dossett paced North Greene with 18 points, Garrett Hazelwonder had 17 points, Talan Harney had 13 points and Luke Farris contributed 9 points.

Levi Barnes had 14 points for Pleasant Hill and Lane Hubbard added 13 points.

North Greene collides with rival Carrollton at 7:30 on Wednesday in the Greenfield Regional.

In other games played on Monday, in Class 2A, Marquette Catholic defeated East Alton-Wood River 67-39, in Class 1A games, Okawville eliminated Elkville Elverado 63-39, Waterloo Gibault Catholic won at Marissa-Coulterville 60-49, Metro-East Lutheran won over Mt. Olive 65-18, Madison defeated SIUE Charter 65-56, and Waltonville eliminated Lebanon 75-32. In Class 2A, Hillsboro got past Carlinville 49-46, while Litchfield knocked out Gillespie 75-61. In more Class 1A games, New Athens won over visiting Valmeyer 84-51, Steeleville defeated Campbell Hill Trico 60-54, Raymond Lincolnwood advanced with a 50-29 win over Maryville Christian, Carrollton won over Dupo 48-43, and Trenton Wesclin eliminated Carlyle 70-50. In other Class 2A games, Roxana slipped by Virden North Mac 51-47, and Nashville won over Breese Mater Dei Catholic 61-48.

