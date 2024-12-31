MONDAY, DECEMBER 30 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 43, CENTRALIA CHRIST OUR ROCK LUTHERAN 32: In the ninth-place game of the 63rd Breese Mater Dei Catholic Christmas Tournament, McGivney led all the way through to take the win over COR.

Chase Jansen led the Griffins with 16 points, while David Carroll added 10 points, Owen Kolesa came up with eight points, Carson Barone had seven points, and Aiden Willis hit for two points.



McGivney is now 7-8. while the Silver Stallions go to 4-7.

In the other games on the final day of the tournament, Waterloo Gibault Catholic won the 11th place game over McCluer of Ferguson, Mo. 40-38, in the seventh-place game, Trenton Wesclin defeated Metro-East Lutheran 68-50, the fifth-place game was won by Mascoutah over Nashville 57-40, Orchard Farm, Mo., won the third place game over Highland 66-37, and in the final, the host Knights won over Breese Central 55-54 in overtime.

OLNEY RICHLAND COUNTY 60, ROXANA 38: At the Duster Thomas Hoops Classic in Pinckneyville, Richland County pulled away from Roxana to take seventh place in the tournament.

Sean Maberry led the Shells with 13 points, while Aiden Stemm added 10 points, Cohen Dugan scored six points, Jake Newton scored four points, Kwan Hardimon had three points, and Junior Hardimon hit for two points.

The Tigers are now 9-7, while Roxana goes to 6-8.

Article continues after sponsor message

In the 15th place game on the final day of the tournament, Christopher won over Campbell Hill Trico 50-17, Chester won the 13th place game over Salem 55-43, Steeleville finished in 11th place, defeating Mt. Carmel 59-40, in the ninth place game, Okawville won over Woodlawn 56-46, Jersey defeated Carlyle in the fifth place game 65-40, Murphysboro won the third place game over Mounds Meridian 53-50, and in the final Benton nipped the host Panthers 51-50.

In the final of the Don Maurer Holiday Invitational, Edwardsville won the championship over Ladue Horton Watkins 71-69. In the other games on the tournament's final day, Ft. Zumwalt North won over Hazelwood East in the consolation final 65-59, fifth place went to Francis Howell over Clayton 53-51, and in the third place game, CBC defeated Kirkwood 64-61.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

TRIAD 57, MT. ZION 35: In the fifth-place game of the Benton Christmas Classic, Triad led all the way in taking the game over Mt. Zion.

Savannah Hildebrand led the Knights with 25 points, while Makenna Witham came up with 10 points, Erica Boyce had six points, Emerson Guidry scored five points, Delaney Hess hit for three points, and Kenzie Becker, Addy Gentemann, Addi Jones, and Alexis Metcalf all had two points each.

Triad is now 14-3, while the Braves slip to 9-9.

In the final of the tournament, Civic Memorial suffered its first loss of the year, falling to Mt. Vernon 60-54. In the other games on the final day, West Frankfort won the 13th place game over Carterville 43-33, it was the host Rangers who won the 11th place game over McLeansboro Hamilton County 48-43, Salem won the consolation game over Harrisburg 54-41, Olney Richland County won the seventh-place game over Carbondale 59-46, and in the third place game, Carlyle got past Vienna 40-38.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 54, CHRISTOPHER 24: In the third-place game of the Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran Winterfest, McGivney jumped to an early lead and held it all the way in defeating Christopher.

Peyton Ellis led the Griffins with 16 points, while Devin Ellis added 11 points, Alexa Jones and Zoie Oller had six points each, Sabrina Ivnik came up with five points, both Layla Tobin and Izzie Vernarsky had four points apiece, and Eve Stanhaus scored two points.

McGivney is now 9-6, while the Bearcats drop to 8-9.

In the other games on the final day of the Winterfest, East Alton-Wood River took the consolation final over Sandoval 40-38, Trenton Wesclin defeated Vandalia for third place 54-21, and in the final, Pinckneyville won over Johnston City 26-23.

More like this: