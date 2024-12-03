MONDAY, DECEMBER 2 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS ROUNDUP

CARLINVILLE 45, CARROLLTON 40: Isabella Tiburzi, who recently went over the 1,000 career point mark, led Carlinville with 17 points to help the Cavaliers take the win over Carrollton at the Carlinville Big House.

In addition to Tiburzi, Hannah Gibson had seven points, Kaitlyn Reels and Jordyn Loveless both scored six points each, Ruthie Reels hit for five points, and Braley Wiser had four points.

The Hawks were led by 19 points by Lauren Flowers, while Harper Darr had seven points, Blake Driskill had five points, Megan Camden scored four points, Hayden McMurtrie had three points, and Abby Flowers came up with two points.

The Hawks travel to Pittsfield on Tuesday, then host Greenfield/Northwestern on Thursday.

The Cavies are now 4-1, while Carrollton goes to 5-2.

On Thursday night, Carlinville travels to Bond County to take on Greenville in our conference opener.

EAST ST. LOUIS 53, NORMANDY 12: In the Flyers' home opener, East St. Louis had little trouble in seeing off Normandy of north St. Louis County.

Asia Stringer led the way for the Flyers with 20 points, while Dearria Spears added 11 points, Jahazara SIngleton had eight points, Heaven Williams scored seven points, Telona Sanders hit for three points, and both Ka'niya McClain and Kimiya McDaniel had two points each.

East Side is now 2-2, while the Vikings go to 0-2.

In other games played on Monday, Highland won their Mississippi Valley Conference opener at Waterloo 40-30, White Hall North Greene got past Raymond Lincolnwood 35-30, and Waterloo Gibault Catholic won at New Athens 54-32.

BOYS BASKETBALL

In the only boys basketball games on the schedule on Monday, Carlyle took a 49-28 win over Flora, while Waterloo Gibault Catholic won their opener at the Campbell Hill Trico Pioneer Invitational tournament over the hosts 49-39.

