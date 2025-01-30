WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 29 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS BASKETBALL

HARDIN CALHOUN 51, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 36: In the third quarterfinal, Calhoun had three players in double figures in taking the win over McGivney.

Kate Zipprich led the Warriors with 15 points, while Audrey Gilman had 13 points, Stella Gresse scored 10 points, Sadie Kiel hit for seven points, Anna Oswald scored four points, and Anna Eberlin had two points.

Julia Behrmann led the Griffins with 18 points, while Izzie Venarsky added seven points, Alexa Jones scored four points, Layla Tobin had three points, and Emerson McGaughey scored two points.

Calhoun is now 20-3, while the Griffins slip to 14-10.

BEARDSTOWN 31, GRANITE CITY 29: On day four of the 50th Carrollton Lady Hawk Invitational Tournament, Taliyah Sykes led Granite with 15 points as the Warrior lost in the consolation semifinals.

The Tigers are now 12-14, while Granite goes to 9-15.

NOKOMIS 58, JERSEY 54: In the last quarterfinals, Nokomis held off Jersey to advance to the last four.

Meredith Gray led the Panthers with 19 points, while both Makenna Brunaugh and Anna Kribs had 10 points each, Cali Breden scored nine points, and Ella Smith had six points.

The Redskins are now 21-3, while Jersey goes to 13-11.

The three games scheduled for day five of the 50th Carrollton Lady Hawk Invitational on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, will be the second consolation semifinal between Roxana and Winchester West Central at 5 p.m., and the two semifinal games, with the first semifinal being Nokomis against Hardin Calhoun at 6:30 p.m., and the second semifinal puts Marquette Catholic against the host Hawks at 8 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 44, WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 36: Southwestern took a 14-6 halftime lead, shutting out North Greene in the first quarter in going on to the win at Southwestern's gym.

Ryan Lowis had a big game for the Piasa Birds with 23 points, while Ian Brantley had 13 points, Cason Robinson hit for three points, both Ike Austin and John Kunz scored two points each, and Connor Wood had a single point.

Southwestern is now 13-10, while the Spartans fall to 11-12.

In the only other game played on Wednesday night, Dupo defeated St. Louis McKinley 59-55, for their first win of the season. The Tigers are now 1-12, while the Goldbugs go to 6-13.

TRIAD 59, BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 32: In a regular season game at the Glenn Schott Center, Triad had three players in double figures in taking the over Althoff.

Makenna Witham again led the Knights, scoring 15 points, while Kenzie Becker added 12 points, Erica Boyce had 10 points, Cameron Powers hit for nine points, Delaney Hess scored five points, Addy Gentemann had four points, Addi Jones scored three points, and Alexia Metcalf had a single point.

Triad is now 19-5, while the Crusaders go to 8-12.

In two other regular season games played on Wednesday, Carlyle won at home over Civic Memorial 60-51, and Marissa-Coulterville defeated Mascoutah 33-15.

JERSEY ATHLETICS

JCHS Girls Bowling traveled to Bowl Haven to play Southwestern. The varsity Lady Panthers beat the Piasa Birds 2278 to 1858.

JCMS Volleyball (7/8) traveled to Jonanthon Turner in Jacksonville. The 7th grade lost in two sets. Set 1: 11-25 and Set 2: 23-25. The 8th grade Lady Panthers also lost in two sets. Set 1: 8-25 and Set 2: 16-25

