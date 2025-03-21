THURSDAY, MARCH 20 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS ROUNDUP

GRANITE CITY 9, O'FALLON 7: A five-run third inning helped propel Granite City to their win over O'Fallon in the Warriors' home opener.

Alexis Ruiz had two hits and two RBIs for Granite, while Milyn Roehr had two hits and a RBI, Emilee Saggio had a hit and two RBIs, and Riley Carnahan, Chloe Randolph, and Rachel Willaredt all had hits. Christine Myers went all the way in the circle, striking out six.

Hanna Schmidt led the Panthers with three hits and two RBIs, while Madison Peek had two hits and two RBIs, Kennedy Clark had a pair of hits, Ella Kling and Allisyn Janning both had a hit and RBI, and Haylee Williams had an RBI, Clark also struck out two while in the circle, with Emma Speaks fanning one.

The Warriors are now 2-0, while O'Fallon goes to 1-1.

CARROLLTON 23, GILLESPIE 1: Carrollton scored nine runs in the opening inning, and added three in the third to take the season opener over Gillespie at home.

Lauren Flowers had three hits and two RBIs for the Hawks, while both Hannah Uhles and Daci Walls had two hits and three RBIs each, Vanna Holmes had two hits and two RBIs, Courtney Waldheuser had a hit and drove in three runs, and both Megan Camden and Brookelyn Eilerman each had a hit. Flowers also struck out two while in the circle, and Uhles fanned one.

Carrollton opens the season at 1-0, while the Miners are now 1-2.

CARLINVILLE 1, CALHOUN 0

Carlinville slipped by Calhoun 1-0 in a close game at Calhoun. Braley Wiser, Hallie Gibson, Hannah Gibson, Piper Rives and Isabella Tiburzi all had hits for Carlinville.

Conely Klocke had a hit for Calhoun, with Kiera Sievers and Anna Oswald adding hits.

Calhoun, 0-1, returns to action at Triopia on March 25, and at Alton on March 26.

Carlinville, 2-0, plays at Pleasant Plains at 5 p.m. on March 24 and at home against Auburn on March 28.

RED BUD 17, VALMEYER 2: Red Bud scored eight runs in the first to kick start the Musketeers in their win over visiting Valmeyer.

Avery Proffer had a hit and both of the Pirates' two RBIs, while Laney Dehn, Avery Coats, and Madysin Huddleston had the other hits. Huddleston also went all the way in the circle, striking our four.

Red Bud is now 2-0, while Valmeyer goes to 1-1.

MASCOUTAH 18, COLLINSVILLE 0: Mascoutah scored four runs in the second, and seven in both the third and fourth, as the Indians' pitching no-hit visiting Collinsville.

Ali Veiluf struck out one while in the circle.

Both Mascoutah and Collinsville are now 1-1 for the young season.

Article continues after sponsor message

DUPO 19, EAST ST. LOUIS 0: Dupo scored 13 runs in the opening inning in taking a home win over East St. Louis.

Olivia Brown had the only hit of the day for the Flyers, while Khayla Walker struck out six while in the circle.

The Tigers are now 2-0, while East Side goes to 1-1.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 10, JERSEY 10 (10 INNINGS, DARKNESS): Both Southwestern and Jersey scored one run in the ninth and three times in the 10th before the game was called because of darkness and declared a stalemate.

Sydney Valdes led the Piasa Birds with three hits and an RBI, while both Gabby Poole and Madison Fenstermaker had two hits and two RBIs each, Maci Timpe had a hit, and Vivian Zurheide drove in a run. Grace Strohbeck went all the way in the circle, striking out four.

Ellie Davis had a big day at the plate for the Panthers, having four hits, including a homer, and six RBIs, while Anna Kribs had four hits, Maleah Derrick came up with three hits and two RBIs, both Paxton Weirich and Marley Cazier had a hit apiece, and Chloe Beemer drove in a run. Weirich had a big day in the circle, striking out 17, while Davis fanned two.

Southwestern is now 1-0-1, while Jersey opens its season 0-0-1.

In another game played on Thursday, Chester got past Freeburg 9-7.

GIRLS SOCCER

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 3, SPRINGFIELD 1: In the Metro Cup showcase at George Martz Field, Britt Wilhelm, Gabby Orlet, and Izzy Dalke all scored in the first half to give Althoff the three points over Springfield.

Olivia Vosse and Meghan Massie assisted for the Crusaders, while Zoey Massingale had seven saves in goal.

Althoff is now 3-0-0, while the Senators go to 1-1-0.

GRANITE CITY 2, WATERLOO 2: Aubree Briggs and Savanah Kammanyvong had the goals for Granite as the Warriors shared the points with Waterloo on the road.

Kathryn Gartner had six saves in goal for Granite City on the night.

The Warriors are now 1-0-1, while the Bulldogs go to 0-1-1.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 6, ALTON 0: Natalie Beck had a hat trick, while Hayden Etcheson, Sofia Rossetto, and Lily Strehl also scored as McGivney took all three points at Public School Stadium.

Rossetto also had three assists for the Griffins, while Layla Tobin and Grace Welser also assisted, and Peyton Ellis made one save in goal, as she and Karpenter Farmer shared the clean sheet.

McGivney is now 2-0-0. while the Redbirds go to 0-2-0.

O'FALLON 4, COLUMBIA 1: Claire Nieroda had a brace (two goals), while Delaney Nieroda had a goal and an assist, and Allie Tredway also scored as O'Fallon won over Columbia in the Metro Cup showcase.

Lyla Twenhaefel had two assists for the Panthers, while Amanda Fischer also assisted, and Brynn Ori had two saves in goal.

O'Fallon is now 2-0-0, while the Eagles go to 1-1-0.

In other games played on Thursday, Edwardsville won over Triad 4-0, Centralia and Trenton Wesclin played to a 1-1 draw, Waterloo Gibault Catholic defeated Maryville Christian 4-0, Gillespie and Jersey battled to a 0-0 draw, and Mascoutah took a 1-0 win over Breese Mater Dei Catholic at Belleville Althoff Catholic's George Martz Field.

More like this: