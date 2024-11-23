FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 22 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CAMP POINT CENTRAL 58, HIGHLAND 42: In the Group A opener of the Pana Thanksgiving Tip-Off tournament, Cam Point Central took the win over Highland in both teams’ season opener.

Jordan Bircher led the Bulldogs with 19 points, while Sophie Schroeder added 12 points, Linden Klucker and Sophia Fleming both scored four points, and Paige Kielboeker had three points.

The Panthers start out at 1-0, while Highland opens up at 0-1,

In a Group B game, Breese Mater Dei Catholic took a 43-33 decision over Gillespie

In other tournament game played on Friday, at the Nokomis Tip-Off Classic, Maryville Christian won its first game of the season, defeating Raymond Lincolnwood in the consolation semifinals 47-37, while in the other consolation semifinal, Piasa Southwestern won over Greenfield Northwestern 51-18. At the Nashville Thanksgiving Tournament, Freeburg lost its season opener to Mt, Vernon 62-39.

Article continues after sponsor message

MVCHA HOCKEY

THURSDAY’S RESULTS

FREEBURG/WATERLOO 4, TRIAD 0: Layne Wilkens scored twice – one a shorthanded goal – in leading Freeburg/Waterloo to a shutout win over Triad at the McKendree Metro Rec-Plex in O’Fallon,

Wilkens also had an assist for the Ragin ‘Bulldogs, while Austin Hopfinger and Aiden Banning also scored Logan Sherman had 24 saves in goal for Freeburg/Waterloo, while Zender Radford stopped 23 shots for the Knights.

The Ragin’ Bulldogs are now 5-2-0, while Triad goes to 1-5-0,

O’FALLON 7, HIGHLAND 3: Seven different players –Colby Wallace, Nikolus Sova, Malachi Otero, Mason Wright, Jack Vahle, Cainan Davidson, and Brady Gatchell – all scored in O’Fallon’s win over Highland at the McKendree Rec-Plex.

Wright, Vahle, and Jeremiah Mathews also assisted twice for the Panthers, while Blaise Hawkins had two goals and an assist for the Bulldogs, with Landon Hicks also scoring for Highland. Ezra Ford had 14 saves in goal for O’Fallon, while Wade Konieczny had 31 saves for Highland.

The Panthers improve to 6-0-0, while the Bulldogs are now 3-3-0.

More like this: