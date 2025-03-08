TRIAD 28, CENTRALIA 26

In the Class 3A sectional final at Marion, Triad rallied from a 15-8 first-quarter deficit to outscore Centralia 15-5 in the second half and take a 28-26 win over Centralia to go to the Elite Eight.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Knights are now 29-6, and meet Chatham Glenwood, the winner of the Decatur Eisenhower sectional over Mt. Zion 39-32, Monday night in the super-sectional game at Bank of Springfield Center. The Orphans conclude their season 29-5.

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 56, BREESE CENTRAL 44: In the Carterville sectional final, Althoff doubled up on Central in the second half 28-14 to advance to the Elite Eight super-sectional game on Monday night.

Dierre Hill, Jr. led the Crusaders with 15 points, while Zach Winkeler came up with 13 points, Bryden Gryzmala had 12 points, Luke Smith had eight points, Steven Brown scored six points, and Kyle Johnson had two points.

Althoff is now 39-5, and will play Teutopolis, who won the Tolono Unity sectional over Warrensburg-Latham 37-35 in overtime, Monday night at 6:30 p.m. at Banterra Center at SIU-Carbondale. The Cougars end their season at 28-6.

More like this: