PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS ROUNDUP: FRIDAY, DEC. 6, 2024

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 57, ROXANA 55: Southwestern held off Roxana in a close finish at the Southwestern gym.

Cason Robinson and Ian Brantley led the Piasa Birds with 14 points each, while Ryan Lowis came up with 11 points, John Kun scored nine points, and both Ike Austin and Connor Wood had five points apiece.

Southwestern is now 4-3, while the Shells go to 3-3.

BOYS BASKETBALL

BELLEVILLE WEST 57, O’FALLON 50: In a Southwestern Conference opener at the OTHS Panther Dome, West took a hard-fought win over O’Fallon.

Jayden Dancy led the Panthers with 15 points, while Brenton Hunter had 10 points, Nate Smith scored eight points, Ben Akoro and Eric Swartz, Jr. each had seven points, Andre Stanley scored two points, and Sutton Massey had a single point.

The Maroons are now 4-1, while O’Fallon slips to 2-3.

BELLEVILLE EAST 55, COLLINSVILLE 46: A big second quarter, where East outscored Collinsville 24-5, made the difference as the Lancers won their SWC opener at home.

Donovan Coates had a big game for the Kahoks with 33 points, while Chase Reynolds scored five points, Soloman Talbott had four points, and both Stanley Carnahan and Evan Wilkinson had two points each.

East stays undefeated at 6-0, with Collinsville going to 4-2.

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 61, CENTRALIA 59: Althoff held on to take a close win over Centralia at Arthur L. Trout Memorial Gym.

Bryden Grzymala led the way for the Crusaders with 20 points, while Zach Winkeler added 19 points, Dierre Hill, Jr. scored 15 points, Luke Smith had seven points, and Kyle Johnson added six points.

Althoff improves to 4-2, while the Orphans go to 4-1.

HIGHLAND 65, MASCOUTAH 60: In a Mississippi Valley Conference opener, Highland held off Mascoutah.

Grant Fleming led the Bulldogs with 24 points, while Garrin Stone added 21 Braxdon Decker came up with 11 points, Carter Holthaus had five points, and Macklin Belllm scored four points.

Jayden McCoo led the Indians with 23 points, while Steven Hollins had 20 points, Corey Harris scored seven points, Matthew Smith had six points, Maddis Fearn hit for three points, and Jerrell Crumble had a single point.

Highland is now 3-3, and Mascoutah drops to 2-2.

In other games played on Friday, in the Valley Park, Mo.. Invitational tournament, Brentwood, Mo., won over Valmeyer 57-32, Granite City won their first game of the season at Union, Mo. 45-39, Civic Memorial won at Jersey 57-42, Columbia won at East Alton-Wood River 66-24, Alton won over Edwardsville 52-39, Waterloo took a 57-47 win over visiting Triad, and Marion won at Cahokia 76-52.

