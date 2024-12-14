FRIDAY, DECEMBER 13 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 68, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 49: Althofff established a 13-3 lead at the end of the first quarter, and went on from there to take the Gateway Metro Conference win over Marquette at the Glenn Schott Center.

Bryden Gryzmala was the top scorer for the Crusaders once again, coming up with 22 points, with Dierre Hill, Jr. adding 14 points, Luke Smith had 10 points, Zach Winkeler scored nine points, Jeremiah Conway hit for seven points, Kyle Johnson scored four points, and Kyle Kantner had two points.

Cameron Golike led the Explorers with 14 points, while Chase Jones added 13 points, Cameron Jones had 12 points, Jack Rea scored seven points, and Noah Menke scored a single point.

Althoff is now 7-2, while Marquette drops to 2-5.

LITCHFIELD 57, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 38: The second quarter was the difference, as Litchfield outscored Southwestern 23-8 in going on to the win at home.

Ryan Lowis led the Piasa Birds with 10 points, while Cason Robinson came up with seven points, Ian Brantley scored six points, both Connor Wood and Trenton Brackett had five points each, John Kunz had three points, and Logan Custer came up with two points.

The Purple Panthers improve to 3-3, while Southwestern goes to 4-6.

GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN 53, CALHOUN 51: In the North Greene Spartan Classic, Northwestern came from behind in the second quarter, then held off a Calhoun rally in the fourth to take the win, dealing the Warriors their first loss of the season.

Lane Eilerman and Connor Longnecker both led Calhoun with 14 points each, while Jack Gramer had eight points, Jake Snyders scored seven points, Jack Zipprich hit for five points, and Jack Webster came up with three points.

The Tigers remain undefeated at 6-0, while the Warriors go to 3-1.

MULBERRY GROVE 52, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 43: Mulberry Grove sent McGivney to a 52-43 loss at the McGivney gym in a competitive game.

Chase Jansen led the Griffins with 19 points, while Aiden Willis came up with 11 points, David Carroll added six points, Owen Kolesa had five points, and Will Rakers scored two points.

Both the Aces and McGivney are now 4-4 for the season.

In other games played on Friday night, St. Louis Soldan International Studies won over SIUE Charter 83-57, Trenton Wesclin defeated Red Bud 66-53, Collinsville won over East St. Louis 68-63 in overtime, Belleville West won over visiting Granite City 52-28, Waterloo held off Mascoutah 50-39, Steeleville nipped New Athens 69-68, Breese Central took a 58-14 decision over Roxana, Staunton won over Pana 60-28, Highland took a 70-53 win over Jersey, Marion got past Breese Mater Dei Catholic 50-43, Freebiurg won over visiting East Alton-Wood River 72-39, and Triad defeated Civic Memorial 51-40.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

In other games played on Friday, in the MVC, Waterloo downed Mascoutah 53-47, and Jersey got past Highland 52-49, while in another game, Waterloo Gibault Catholic doubled up on Maryville Christian 42-21.

