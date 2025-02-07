THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 6 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

HARDIN CALHOUN 63, MADISON 46: Calhoun outscored Madison in the second quarter 19-7 to take a 31-20 halftime lead, and control in a win at the Madison gym.

Connor Longnecker led the Warriors with 18 points, while Lane Eilerman added 15 points, Jack Zipprich had 11 points, Jack Webster scored eight points, Blake Nolte added five points, and Drew Wallendorf, Jack Graner, and Jake Snyders all had two points each.

The Trojans were led by Jamerion Skinner, who had 22 points, while both Dallas Gardner and Demarion Brown had 10 points each, and Ladarius Hamel and Darius Williams had two points apiece.

Calhoun is now 17-7, while Madison goes to 4-14.

In other games played on the Thursday docket, Waterloo Gibault Catholic won over St. Pius X Catholic of Festus, Mo. 63-46, and St. Louis Confluence Academy defeated SIUE Charter 74-48.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Article continues after sponsor message

CENTRALIA 40, COLLINSVILLE 28: Talesha Gilmore scored 16 points to lead Collinsville, and is now 122 points away from the team's all-time scoring record as the Kahoks lost to Centralia at Arthur L. Trout Gym.

Kwanza Henderson added six points for Collinsville, while Ashley Janini had four points, and Karley Call scored three points.

The Orphan Annies are now 12-12, while the Kahoks go to 12-14.

WINCHESTER WEST CENTRAL 51, HARDIN CALHOUN 47: A fourth quarter comeback attempt by Calhoun just fell short as West Central gave the Warriors their first WIVC conference loss of the season.

Kate Zipprich led Calhoun with 18 points, while Audrey Gilman scored 13 points, Sadie Kiel had six points, Anna Oswald hit for five points, and Bralyn Lammy had two points.

The Cougars are now 13-13, while the Warriors go to 23-5.

CARLINVILLE 62, VIRDEN NORTH MAC 45: Carlinville went ahead in the opening quarter 17-5, and didn't trail in taking a South Central Conference win at the Carlinville Big House.

Kaitlyn Reels led the Cavaliers with 17 points, while Isabella Tiburzi scored 16 points, Hannah Gibson had four points, Sophia Campbell hit for two points, and Braley Wiser scored a single point.

Carlinville goes to 22-4, while the Panthers drop to 11-16.

In other games played on Thursday, Dupo won over New Athens 41-36, Carlyle won over Trenton Wesclin 51-36, and O'Fallon got past Belleville East 54-50.

More like this: