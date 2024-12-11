TUESDAY, DECEMBER 10 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

ROXANA 51, FREBURG 39: In a close game most of the way, Roxana managed to pull away in the second half to win over Freeburg at Larry Milazzo Memorial Gym.

Sean Maberry led the Shells with 16 points, while Aiden Stemm came up with 13 points, Cohen Dugan had seven points, Trenton Hollaway hit for six points, and Jake Newton scored five points.

Roxana is now 4-3, while the Midgets go to 1-4.

In other games played on Tuesday, Alton held off East St. Louis 52-49 to go to 6-1 on the season, Waterloo won at home over Mehlville of south St. Louis County 61-41.

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 69, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 29: In a Gateway Metro Conference game at the Glenn Schott Center, Althoff led from wire-to-wire to take the win over visiting McGivney.

Bryden Gryznaka again ked the Crusaders, scoring 25 points, while Zach Winkeler added 11 points, Luke Smith had seven points, Kyle Johnson had six points, both Jeremiah Conway and Patton Lieb had five points each, Loyal Flanders and Dierre Hill, Jr. each had three points, and Steven Brown and Kyle Kantner had two points apiece.

David Carroll led the Griffins with 12 points, with Owen Kolesa adding nine points, Carson Barone had six points, and Aiden Willis scored a single point.

Althoff is now 6-2, while McGivney goes to 4-3.

CARLINVILLE 65, SIUE CHARTER 37: It was all Carlinville as the Cavaliers led from start to finish in their win over SIUE Charter at the Carlinville Big House.

Sawyer Smith had. Big game for Carlinville with 29 points, while Dom Alepa came up with 16 points, Tate Duckles scored 13 points, Triston Thompson had four points, Auggie Rowe had two points, and Colin Pope scored a single point.

The Cavies are now 2-2, while the Cougars slip to 1-3.

BELLEVILLE WEST 62, COLLINSVILLE 52: West opened up a 31-21 halftime lead, and went on to the win over Collinsville at Vergil Fletcher Gym.

Both Donovan Coates and Jack Wilkinson led the Kahoks with 17 points each, while Evan Wilkinson added seven points, Chase Reynolds scored five points, Stanley Carnahan had four points, and Solomon Talbott scored two points.

The Maroons are now 5-1, while Collinsville goes to 4-3,

TRENTON WESCLIN 67, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 53: After trailing in the first quarter, Wesclin outscored Southwestern 57-42 in the final three quarters to win at Southwestern’s gym.

Ian Brantley led the Piasa Birds with 20 points, while Cason Robinson added 14 points, Ryan Lowis scored 11 points, and John Kunz came up with seven points.

The Warriors are now 4-3 while Southwestern is now 4-5.

In day two of the White Hall North Greene Spartan Classic, Greenfield Northwestern won over Pleasant Hill 70-50, and Griggsville-Perry took a 48-28 win over Barry Western.

In other games played on Tuesday, Columbia edged Triad 41-37, Staunton won at East Alton-Wood River 75-33, and New Athens took a 61-53 win over Waterloo Gibault Catholic.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

MELHS 29, CHRIST OUR ROCK 17

Metro East Lutheran's girls basketball team had a big night on Tuesday, toppling Christ Our Rock at MELHS Gym.

Isabella McLeod led the Knights scorers with 14 points, Emily Kober added 8 points and Taylor Maack had 3 points.

The Griffins girls play again at Father McGivney Catholic at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12.

TRIAD 49, FREEBURG 46: In a close finish at the Freeburg gym, Triad was able to hold off the hosts.

Makenna Witham led the Knights with 20 points, while both Delaney Hess and Savannah Hildebrand had eight points each, Erica Boyce scored six points, Addi Jones had five points, and Emerson Guidry scored two points.

Triad is now 7-1, while the Midgets slip to 3-4.

ROXANA 52, VANDALIA 47: Roxana held off a rally to take the win at Vandalia’s gym.

Daisy Daugherty led the Shells with 16 points, while Kylee Slayden added 14 points, Ava Cherry hit for eight points, both Josie Brannon and Leah Newton scored six points, and Tatum Shaw had two points.

Roxana is now 4-2, while the Vandals go to 7-2.

In other games on Tuesday, Highland defeated Effingham 52-37, O’Fallon pulled out a 34-31 win over Edwardsville, Alton won at East St. Louis 67-16, Belleville East won at Granite City 49-22, Collinsville defeated Belleville West 59-19, and Mt. Sterling Brown County took a 69-55 win over Carrollton.

BOYS BOWLING

ALTON 22, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 18: In the Alton City Championship meet at Bowl Haven Lanes, Alton held off Marquette to claim a close win.

Brayden Buchanan led the Redbirds with a 722 series, with a high game of 279, while Gabe Futney bowled a 574 set, with a high game of 218, and Lucas Ventimiglia shot a 559 series, with a high game of 197.

The Explorers were led by Matthew Cain’s 635 series, with a high game of 223, while Corbin Barnard had a 6008 set, and a high game of 227, and Logan Sherman threw a 588 series, including a high game of 209.

JERSEY BOWLERS FACE WATERLOO, PLUS ADDITIONAL JERSEY INFO

JCHS Bowling hosted Waterloo. The Varsity Lady Panthers fell short 2134 to 2402 with top performances by Abbi Benz 459 series and Corree Yates 465 series.

The JV Lady Panthers lost a close match based on the total number of games won with Jersey scoring 3 points and Waterloo scoring 4 points. The varsity boys won 2701 to 2608 with top performer Joey Kiel with high game 268 - high series 728.

JCMS Boys Basketball traveled to Trimpe Middle School. The 7th grade won 32-28 while the 8th grade lost 12-39.

JCHS JV/V Girls Basketball hosted Calhoun. The JV Lady Panthers won 39-31 and the varsity ladies lost 36-48.

JCHS JV/V Boys Basketball traveled to Centralia. The JV lost with a final score of 34-49 and the varsity lost 37-63.

