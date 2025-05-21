TUESDAY, MAY 20 PLAY IT AGAIN BOYS SPORTS ROUNDUP

BASEBALL

REGULAR SEASON

O'FALLON 3, EDWARDSVILLE 2 (8 INNINGS): Edwardsville tied the game in the top of the seventh with a run, but O'Fallon scored the winning run in the bottom of the eighth to win the game at Blazier Field.

Anthony Perez had two hits and an RBI for the Panthers, while Connor Blue and Asher Cantu each had a hit and RBI, Camden Cox and Drew Vanderheyden both had a hit. Sam McCollum had two strikeouts on the mound, while Will Vanderheyden fanned one.

Joe Chiarodo had two hits and an RBI for the Tigers, while Lucas Krebs had a hit and RBI, and Connor Aumand, Hunter Baugh, Jack Kirgan, and Max Waltenberger all had hits. Chiarodo struck out 10 on the mound, while Tony Eberlin fanned two.

HIGHLAND 5, EFFINGHAM 3: Highland scored all five of its runs in the bottom of the fifth to top Effingham at Glik Park.

Blake Gelly had two hits and an RBI for the Bulldogs, while both Braxdon Decker and Carter Holdhaus each had a hit and two RBIs, and Blaise Hawkins, Trent Henrichs, and Chase Knebel all had hits. Ben Kunz struck out four while on the mound, with Alex Howard fanning one.

BELLEVILLE EAST 7, COLLINSVILLE 5: East rallied back from a 4-1 deficit to score two runs in the fourth, and four in the fifth to take the win at home over Collinsville.

Caiden Cages had two hits and two RBIs for the Lancers, while Reid Neumayer had two hits and an RBI, Luke Monroe came up with two hits, and Tommy Kramkowski had a hit and three RBIs. Both Grady Davis and Logan Faust struck out two on the mound, while Neumayer fanned one.

Carter Harrington, Lucas Owen, Luke Robinson, Henry Stirnaman, and Will Swip all had a hit and RBI each for the Kahoks, while Adam Bovinett and Ben Tillman both had a hit each. Logan O'Dell had three strikeouts on the mound, with Cal Swartz fanning two.

TRIAD 18, MARION 2: Triad hit Marion with 12 runs in the bottom of the first after conceding two runs in the top of the inning, then added three more runs in the third and fourth to take the win over the visitors.

Keegan Seipp had three hits and three RBIs for the Knights, while Nolan Keller had two hits and five RBIs, both Landon Loomis and Braxton Yates had two hits and two RBIs each, Kannon Seipp had two hits and an RBI, and Gabe Deaver had two hits. Keller struck out five while on the mound.

WATERLOO 7, CIVIC MEMORIAL 4: A three-run second inning made the difference in Waterloos win over CM in a Mississippi Valley Conference tilt.

Tyler Mills had three hits and three RBIs for the Eagles, while both Luke Clousen and Jacob Flowers had two hits each. Hudson Wesley had two strikeouts for on the mound.

ALTON 7, BELLEVILLE WEST 6: Alton scored five runs in the sixth, which helped give Alton the win at West.

Jackson Dorris had two hits and two RBIs for the Redbirds, while Logan Hickman had two hits, Donovan Ducey, Anderson Kauffmann, Reid Murray, and Nolan Parker all had a hit and RBI each, and Ayden Calvert had a hit. Murray also struck out four on the mound.

A.J. Fultz had three hits and three RBIs for the Maroons, while Caiden Capell had two hits, and Treyton Bowen had a hit and two RBIs. Chase Boente had three strikeouts on the mound, while Jacob Schmidt fanned one.

VOLLEYBALL

In the two volleyball matches played on Tuesday, Belleville Althoff Catholic won over Metro-East Lutheran 25-5, 25-14, and Collinsville defeated Alton at home 25-19, 25-18.

MONDAY, MAY 19 PLAY IT AGAIN BOYS SPORTS ROUNDUP

BASEBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS

Article continues after sponsor message

CLASS 1A

In the first day of the IHSA baseball playoffs, in play-in games, in the Greenfield Northwestern regional, White Hall North Greene won over Pleasant Hill 13-3, while in the Metro-East Lutheran regional, Bunker Hill eliminated Maryville Christian 4-3, in the Valmeyer regional, Dupo won over Lebanon 5-1, and in the Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran regional, Okawville knocked out Mulberry Grove 10-0. The winners all advance to the semifinals on Tuesday.

CLASS 2A

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 5, STAUNTON 3: In another play-in game for the Roxana regional, Althoff scored five times in the first, then made the runs stand up in eliminating Staunton.

Zach Winkeler had two hits and two RBIs for the Crusaders, while both Tyler Pollock and Tyler Birdsong had two hits and a RBI each. Dale Parker struck out two on the mound, while Josh McPherson fanned one.

Both Cale Dugger and Aiden Saraci had a hit and RBI each for the Bulldogs, while Luke Golasich, Zander Machota, Carter Legendre, Matt Overby, and Drake Billings all had hits. Billings also struck out two while on the mound.

Althoff is now 17-14, and moves on to the second semifinal of the regional, playing Columbia at Roxana City Park Thursday at 4:30 pm. Staunton was eliminated at 15-14-1.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 7, CARLINVILLE 3: In a play-in game at the Virden North Mac regional, Southwestern scored three runs in the first, two in the second, and one each in the third and fourth to eliminate Carlinville.

Austin Bates had two hits and an RBI for the Piasa Birds, while Blake Rimbey had two hits, and John Kunz had a hit and two RBIs. Carter Watson struck out five while on the mound, and Ben Biciochhi fanned one.

Ian Ronald had two hits and two RBIs for the Cavaliers, while Cash Enrietta had a hit and an RBI, and both Mason Wise and Michael Kaganich also had hits. Noah Convery had four strikeouts on the mound.

Southwestern goes to 13-18, and meets the host Panthers in a semifinal game Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Carlinville's season ends at 6-17.

In another play-in game on Monday, in the Breese Central regional, Breese Mater Dei Catholic eliminated Trenton Wesclin 5-4.

REGULAR SEASON

HIGHLAND 8, BELLEVILLE WEST 4 (10 INNINGS): Highland broke a 4-4 tie in the 10th with four runs to win at Belleville West.

Braxdon Decker, Blake Gelly, and Blaise Hawkins all had two hits and an RBI each for the Bulldogs, while Carter Holdhaus had two hits. Tyler Mehrtens struck out two while on the mound.

Braden Fournie had three hits for the Maroons, while Casey Fultz had two hits and an RBI, and A.J. Fultz had a hit and an RBI. Ethan Hofmeister struck out six while on the mound, with both Lucas Allen and Brayden Skaer fanning one each.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 12, LITCHFIELD 2: McGivney scored five times in both the first and second, then twice in the third to take the win over Litchfield to extend their winning streak at Griffins Field.

Mason Holmes had two hits and three RBIs for the Griffins, while Drew Kleinheider hit a three-run homer for his only hit and RBIs, Reilly Sutberry had a hit and two RBIs, and Omar Avalos hit a solo home run for his only hit and RBI. Scott Phelps and Justin Terhaar also had a hit and an RBI each. Chase Kelley struck out three while on the mound, while David Carroll fanned two.

CENTRALIA 5, COLLINSVILLE 4: Centralia scored twice in the first and fifth, and also pushed across what proved to be the winning run in the seventh in nipping Collinsville at Woodland Park.

Braden Henson had two hits and a RBI for the Kahoks, while Carter Harrington had a hit and two RBIs, Jaden Frierson, Reznor Hartman, Lucas Owen, and Luke Robinson all had hits, and Carson Parrill drove in a run. Harrington struck out eight while on the mound, while Owen fanned one.

In other regular season games played on Monday, Breese Central won over Waterloo Gibault Catholic 11-8, Mascoutah defeated Mt. Vernon 10-0, Freeburg won over Red Bud 9-1, and Triad defeated Alton 10-3.

VOLLEYBALL

In matches played on Monday, Belleville East got past Edwardsville 25-21, 21-25, 25-19, Belleville Althoff Catholic won over Freeburg 25-10, 25-15, Belleville West stopped Granite City 20-25, 25-23, 25-23, and Collinsville won its fifth straight match at Vergil Fletcher Gym, winning over Maryville Christian 25-22, 25-23.

More like this: