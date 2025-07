Play It Again Sports Monday, Tuesday, July 14-15, 2025, Scoreboard, Clark, Cunningham, Lead Fever Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. TUESDAY, JULY 15 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL 2025 MLB ALL-STAR GAME, PRESENTED BY MASTERCARD

AT TRUIST PARK, MARIETTA, GA. National League 7, American League 6 (National League wins home run swing-

off 4-3 after game ended in 6-6 tie after nine innings) WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Indiana Fever 85, Connecticut Sun 77 (NOTES: Caitlin Clark (Indiana): 14

points, eight rebounds, seven assists. Sophie Cunningham

points, three rebounds, one assist) Los Angeles Sparks 99, Washington Mystics 80

MONDAY, JULY 14 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL Alton Post 126 7, Highland Post 439 0 WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Minnesota Lynx 91, Chicago Sky 78 Phoenix Mercury 78, Golden State Valkyries 77