MONDAY, MARCH 24 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS ROUNDUP

SOFTBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 10, GILLESPIE 2: Edwardsville scored three times in the third, twice each in the fourth, fifth, and seventh, and once in the sixth to keep their record at 100 percent with the road win at Gillespie.

Riley Nelson had three hits, including her third home run of the season, and two RBIs, while Marley Fox also had three hits and two RBIs for the Tigers, Amelia Wilfong had two hits and two RBIs, Grace Oertle had two hits and a RBI, Audrey De La Torre Cruz, Carlie Jones, and Lily Stone each had a hit and RBI, and Brooke Burris also had a hit. Nelson threw another complete game in the circle, striking out 13.

Edwardsville is now 3-0, while the Miners go to 1-3.

NEW ATHENS 18, BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 0: New Athens scored four runs in the first, eight in the second, and six more in the third in taking the win over Althoff.

Karson Spencer had the only hit of the game for the Crusaders, while both Averi Turner and Anna Rodriguez struck out one each in the circle.

The Yellow Jackets are now 2-1, while Althoff goes to 0-4.

FREEBURG 10, HIGHLAND 2: Freeburg scored once in the first two innings, then hit Highland with three runs in the third and five more in the fourth to take the win.

Addison Short had two hits for the Bulldogs, while Kaitlyn Wilson had a hit and the only RBI, and Gracie Nikonovich and Lucy Becker had the only other hits. Wilson also struck out four while in the circle, and Grace Hays struck out three.

The Midgets are now 3-3, while Highland goes to 0-3.

JERSEY 14, GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN 6: Jersey scored seven runs in the second, then added three more in the third in going on to take the win over visiting Greenfield.

Anna Kribs led the Panthers with three hits and two RBIs, while Elle Davis and Maleah Derrick had two hits and two RBIs each, Kamryn Drainer had two hits and a RBI, Paxton Weirich came up with a hit and two RBIs, and Chloe Beemer, Holly Brainerd, and Marley Cozier all had a hit each. Davis struck out six while in the circle, and Weirich fanned three.

Tinley Albrecht led the way for the Tigers with two hits and four RBIs, while both Marissa Ruyle and Kalynn Weller had two hits each, Kinzie Pitchford had a hit and two RBIs, Lainey Frank came up with a hit and RBI, and Jillian McAdams also had a hit. Evie White struck out two while in the circle.

Jersey is now 1-1-1, while Greenfield goes to 2-4.

WATERLOO 6, BELLEVILLE EAST 2: Waterloo broke a tie with two runs in the third, then pushed across three runs in the fifth to take the win over visiting East.

Olivia Hemmerle and Zoe Peters each had a hit and an RBI for the Lancers, while Priya Bolling, Ary Kohler, and Addie Kramkowski also had hits. Hemmerle went all the way in the circle, but did not strike a batter out.

The Bulldogs are now 3-1, while East slips to 1-2.

BREESE CENTRAL 7, ALTON 1: Central scored three runs in the third and twice in the fourth in going on to the win over visiting Alton.

Gabby Terrell had two hits for the Redbirds, while Lilly Henkhaus, Sydney Moore, and Laci Fischer also had hits. Makenzie Rayfield struck out five while inside the circle, while Moore fanned two.

Both the Cougars and Alton are now 1-2 for the year.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 20, COLLINSVILLE 2: CM scored six runs in the second, then pushed across nine runs in the sixth to take the win at the Collinsville Sports Complex.

Ali Veluf had a hit and an RBI for the Kahoks, while Carsyn Moad had the only other hit, and Faith Fairchild drove in the other run. Vieluf also struck out three in the circle, and Lilly Paarlberg fanned two.

The Eagles are now 3-1, with Collinsville going to 1-2.

In another game played on Monday, Breese Mater Dei Catholic defeated Okawville 8-6.

BASEBALL

HIGHLAND 11, BYRON 1: In a game played at SIU-Edwardsville's Roy Lee Field at the Simmons Baseball Complex, Highland scored three runs in the first, five in the second, and one in the third in going on to the win over Byron.

Both Blake Gelly and Garrin Stone had two hits and three RBIs each for the Bulldogs, while Blaise Hawkins had a hit and two RBIs, Carter Holthaus and Kaiden Leckrone each had a hit and RBI, and Trent Henrichs, Will Jansen, and Tyler Rottmann all had a hit apiece. Chase Knebel struck out eight while on the mound, with Alex Howard fanning three.

Highland opens its season at 1-0, while the Tigers are now 3-2, after losing to Freeburg later on Monday 7-5.

ROXANA 8, JACKSONVILLE 2: Roxana scored the game's first six runs, including four in the third, to help the Shells to the win at Jacksonville.

Mason Crump and Kael Hester both had two hits and an RBI for Roxana, while Dalton Carriker had two hits, Sean Maberry came up with a hit and two RBIs, and Max Autery had a hit and RBI. Carriker also struck out seven while on the mound, with Caiden Davis fanning four.

The Shells are now 5-1, while the Crimsons go to 2-2.

VALMEYER 12, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 6: Valmeyer scored five runs in the sixth to take the lead, then iced the game with three more runs in the seventh to take the win over EAWR at Norris Dorsey Field.

Luke Blackwell, Ripken Voelker, and Landon Roy all had two hits and an RBI for the Pirates, with Ethan Roy having a hit and three RBIs, and both Evan Hill and Parker Branch had a hit each. Kye Holbrook struck out five while on the mound, while Troy Neff struck out one.

Canaan Cook had two hits and an RBI for the Oilers, while Devon Barboza had a hit and three RBIs, Drake Champlin came up with a hit and RBI, and Austin Bock also drove in a run. Elijah Brown struck out nine while on the mound.

Both Valmeyer and EAWR are 2-3 for the season.

In another game played on Monday, Mascoutah won over Centralia 11-1.

GIRLS SOCCER

ROXANA 7, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0: Gianna Stassi had a hat trick, with Karsyn Kamp having a brace (two goals), and both Lilly Godar and Kylee Slayden also scored as Roxana won their Northwestern Madison County Derby game over EAWR at the Wood River Soccer Complex.

Slayden also had a pair of assists for the Shells, while Mia Skinner, Sydney Ufert, and Stassi also had assists. Genna Pruitt made four saves in goal to record the clean sheet.

Roxana is now 1-1-0, while the Oilers go to 0-3-0.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 3, CARBONDALE 0: Brooke Harris, Avery Huddleston, and Landree Wallace all scored, with Delaney Griffin assisting twice, as CM picked up its first three points on the season with a road win at Carbondale.

Sydney Moore had six saves in goal to record the clean sheet for the Eagles

CM is now 1-3-0, while the Terriers fall to 1-2-0.

In other matches played on Monday, Maryville Christian scored twice in the first half to win their first game of the season 2-1 over Trenton Wesclin and Triad won their Northeastern Madison County Derby match over Highland 6-0.

BOYS TENNIS

FRIDAY'S RESULT

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 9, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 0: In a dual meet played last Friday, Marquette went on to a sweep over Metro-East.

In the singles, Hubert Allen won over Peter Curtis 6-2, 6-0, it was Ryan Joehl winning over Garyn Krausz 6-0, 6-0, Oliver Stevenson won over Henry Schumacher 6-0, 6-0, Adam Richard won over Linus S. 6-0, 6-0, Logan Anderson won over Noah G. 6-0, 6-0, and Daniel Bennett won over Lucas G. 6-0, 6-0.

In the doubles matches, it was Stevenson and Joehl winning over Curtis and Krausz 9-7, Richard and Allen won over Schumacher and Linus S. 8-0, and Anderson and Bennett took an 8-1 win over Noah and Lucas G.

MONDAY'S RESULT

QUINCY NOTRE DAME CATHOLIC 9, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 0: QND took a sweep of their tennis match at Marquette on Monday afternoon.

In the singles matches, Daniel Dyer won over Allen 6-2, 6-3, it was Alex Strong winning over Joehl 6-1, 6-0, Cael Willer won over Stevenson 6-4, 6-0, David Ehrhardt won over Richard 6-4, 6-0, Peter Damm defeated Anderson 6-1, 6-2, and Adam Smith won over Bennett 6-1, 6-1.

The Raiders also swept the doubles matches, starting with Dyer and Strong winning over Stevenson and Joehl 8-2, Smith and Damm took an 8-4 decision over Allen and Anderson, and Willer and Wes Sibbing won over Bennett and Chase Pruitt 8-5.

