MONDAY, OCTOBER 7 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS SOCCER

COLUMBIA 2, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 1: Tyler Darnell and Hayes Van Breusegen scored for Columbia, while Maicol Gonzalez scored for Marquette as the Eagles took the three points over the Explorers at Glazebrook Park.

Brady Hemminghaus had six saves in goal for Columbia, while Brayden Keyes had three saves, and Will Fahnestock also had six saves for Marquette.

The Eagles are now 16-2-1, while the Explorers go to 12-7-1.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 1, GRANITE CITY 1: Spencer Martin's second half goal was cancelled out by Armando Hernandiz's strike at McGivney and Granite shared the points at Gene Baker Field.

Spencer Sundberg assisted for the Griffins, while Seth Blaylock had the assist for the Warriors. Patrick Gierer had five saves in goal for McGivney.

The Griffins are now 13-3-2, while Granite goes to 10-7-1.

COLLINSVILLE 4, WATERLOO 3: Chris Munoz had a first half brace (two goals), while Juan Carlos Doria and Enrique Carranza scored as Collinsville took the three points on the road at Waterloo's grounds.

The Kahoks are now 5-8-1, while the Bulldogs go to 7-6-2.

TRIAD 2, ROCHESTER 1: John Bohnak and Lance Stauffer had the second half goals for Triad, as the Knights rallied for the road win at Rochester.

Stauffer also had an assist on the night for Triad, while Cortlan Dellamano had five saves in goal.

The Knights are now 9-4-1, while the Rockets go to 9-8-1.

In other matches played Carlyle defeated Trenton Wesclin 1-0, Breese Mater Dei Catholic won over Hillsboro 2-1, and Metro-East Lutheran won at Valmeyer 7-0.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

CARLINVILLE 25-25, JERSEY 9-11: Carlinville had little trouble in seeing off Jersey at the Carlinville Big House.

Jordyn Loveless served up eight points and an ace for the Cavaliers, while Makenah Dugan had seven points, and an ace, Braley Wiser came up with six points and an ace, Isabella Tiburzi had five kills, a block and nine assists, Wiser also had five kills and five assists, Hannah Gibson had four kills and a block, and Maddie Murphy scored three kills.

Carlinville is now 18-4, while the Panthers slip to 6-15.

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 25-25, TRENTON WESCLIN 12-14: Althoff also had little trouble in taking a straight set win over visiting Wesclin.

Reece Distler served up 11 points for the Crusaders, while Riley Fairbairn came up with nine points, Haley Wallin had six points and four aces, Reece Distler also had 12 kills and a block, Molly Distler had five kills, Zoey Massengale had three kills and a block, and Gabby Orlet had two kills, two blocks, and 20 assists.

Althoff is now 17-9, while the Warriors drop to 16-7.

In other matches played on Monday, Alton won over Granite City 25-12, 25-19, Breese Central won at Roxana 25-15, 25-14, Father McGivney Catholic won at home over Waterloo Gibault Catholic 25-18, 25-12, Waterloo won at Red Bud 25-12, 22-25, 25-20, Carrollton won at East Alton-Wood River 25-17, 25-17, and Piasa Southwestern won over Greenfield Northwestern 29-27, 25-18.