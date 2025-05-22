TUESDAY, MAY 20 PLAY IT AGAIN GIRLS SPORTS ROUNDUP

SOFTBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 1A

HARDIN CALHOUN 17, RAMSEY 0: Calhoun scored 15 runs in the first, then two more in the second to eliminate Ramsey in the semifinals of the Mulberry Grove regional.

Layla Longnecker led the Warriors with two hits and three RBIs, while Audrey Gilman, who hit a homer, and Annie Wilson had two hits and two RBIs each, Lacy Pohlman and Anna Oswald had two hits and an RBI each, and Anabel Eilerman hit a three-run homer for her only hit and RBIs. Gilman went all the way inside the circle, striking out 10.

Calhoun is now 21-8, and advances to Friday's final against either the host Aces or Pawnee, which starts at 4:30 p.m. The Rams conclude their season 1-14.

CARROLLTON 10, NOKOMIS 0: Carrollton scored once in the first, five in the second, and twice in both the third and fourth to take the regional semifinal over Nokomis at Raymond Lincolnwood.

Courtney Waldheuser had three hits, including a home run, and three RBIs to lead the Hawks, with Megan Camden having two hits, and Vanna Holmes had a hit and three RBIs. Hannah Uhles struck out four in going all the way in the circle.

Carrollton is now 32-1, and advances to the final on Friday afternoon against the winner of Lincolnwood and Greenfield Northwestern, with a 4:30 p.m. first pitch. The Redskins were eliminated at 4-19.

CLASS 2A

In the Class 2A regional semifinals, at Gillespie, Staunton shut out Roxana 11-0, Columbia won over Breese Central 4-3 in the Columbia regional at Eagleview Elementary School, at Red Bud, the host Musketeers eliminated Nashville 13-3, and at Flora, the game between Breese Mater Dei Catholic ant the host Wolves was postponed because of rain. The Knights and Flora will play on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., with the finals of the Red Bud and Flora regionals to be played on Friday at 4:30 p.m, and the Columbia and Gillespie finals will be played Saturday at 11 a.m.

REGULAR SEASON

BELLEVILLE EAST 7, BELLEVILLE WEST 2: East scored two runs in the first, third and fifth, along with a single run in the fourth, to take the win over West at East's park.

Addison Geluck had a hit and an RBI for the Maroons, while Taylor McCaster and Chali Coppernool also had hits, and Ella Weaver drove in a run. Kara Kramer struck out two in throwing a complete game in the circle.

MASCOUTAH 13, HIGHLAND 8: Mascoutah scored three times in the third and fifth, along with four in the sixth, to take a Mississippi Valley Conference win over visiting Highland.

Lucy Becker had two hits and two RBIs for the Bulldogs, while Gracie Nikonovich, Addison Short, and Holly Sexton all had two hits and a RBI, and Paige Wernle had two hits. Kaitlyn Wilson went all the way in the circle, fanning four.

WATERLOO 7, TRIAD 5 (9 INNINGS): Triad and Waterloo were tied 3-3 going into extra innings, where both teams traded a run in the eighth, and the Knights scored a run in the top of the ninth, but the Bulldogs hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the inning to take the win at home.

Delaney Hess had two hits and an RBI for the Knights, while Addi Jones had a hit and three RBIs, Addison Hagerty, Syd Horn, Alli Lintz, and Grace Zitta all had hits, and Andie Green drove in a run. Hess struck out two in the circle, while Abby Harper fanned one.

GRANITE CITY 14, COLLINSVILLE 1: Granite scored three runs in the first, six in the second, one in the third, and four in the fifth to defeat Collinsville at the Collinsville Sports Complex.

Chloe Randolph had four hits and an RBI for the Warriors, while Cheyenne Gaddie had three hits and four RBIs, Rachel Willaredt came up with two hits and two RBIs, and Chirstine Myers had two hits and an RBI. Myers also struck out four in going all the way in the circle.

Lilly Paarlberg had two hits for the Kahoks, while Carsyn Moad had a hit and the only RBI, and Keegan Edwards, Jazz Gomez, Faith Fairchild, and Laci Vieluf had the other hits. Ali Vieluf struck out two in the circle, while Paarlberg fanned one.

In another regular-season game on Tuesday, Freeburg won over Herrin 2-1.

SOCCER

IHSA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 1A --- REGIONAL FINALS

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 7, BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC 0: Izzy Dalke came up with a double brace (four goals), while Alaina Luna, Gabby Orlet, and Olivia Vosse all scored as Althoff won the Breese Central regional over Mater Dei.

Orlet had two assists for the Crusaders, while Luna, Zoey Massingale, Marissa Morris, and Britt Wilhelm also had assists, and Massingale made four saves in goal to record the clean sheet.

Althoff is now 16-6-2, and advances to their own sectional, where they will play against Columbia in the second semifinal at George Martz Field in a 7 p.m. kickoff on Friday, The Knights end their season 5-13-0.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 6, CARLINVILLE 0: In the Carlinville final at Loveless Park, both Kylie Jacobs and Alex Stephan had braces (two goals each), while Lulu Lonero and Maddie Waters also scored as Marquette eliminated the hosts.

Izzi Hough had three assists for the Explorers, while Lily Covert and Maya Stephan also had assists, and Jessica Eales made one save in goal, as she and Sofia Lonero shared the clean sheet.

Marquette is now 14-6-2, and goes to the Greenville sectional, where they will play Quincy Notre Dame Catholic, who won their own regional over Hillsboro 9-0, in the first semifinal Friday at 4:30 p.m. The Cavaliers end their season at 13-7-0.

In other regional finals, at Father McGivney Catholic, the host Griffins won their third straight regional, winning over Maryville Christian 8-0, Waterloo Gibault Catholic won the Murphysboro regional over the host Red Devils 4-0, Columbia won their regional over Pinckneyville 1-0, and Litchfield defeated Staunton to win the Staunton regional 4-3.

CLASS 2A --- REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

CIVIC MEMORIAL 10, CHARLESTON 1: Brooke Harris and Avery Huddleston both had a hat trick, while Eliza Donaldson, Delaney Griffin, Aubrey Voyles, and Landree Wallace also scored in CM's win over Charleston in the regional semifinal at Hauser Field.

Huddleston had three assists for the Eagles, while Harris assisted twice, and Gabrielle Hartsock and Voyles also assisted. Sydney Moore had two saves in goal.

CM is now 10-13-0, and goes to the final on Friday at 5 p.m, against Highland, who defeated Mattoon 1-0, taking a seven-round penalty shootout over the Green Wave 4-3 after extra time, The Trojans end the season 6-14-0. The Bulldogs are now 13-9-1, while Mattoon ends its season at 14-9-1.

TRIAD 14, OLNEY RICHLAND COUNTY 0: Emma Conreaux had a hat trick, while both Reece Windsor and Lilly Zobrist had braces (two goals each), and McKenna Askew, Alina Ayran, London Looby, Paige Schmeizer, and Jaden Sparks also scored in Triad's win at Mascoutah over Richland County.

Conreaux, Looby, Shirley Wilder, and Zobrist all assisted twice for the Knights, while Claire Gough also had an assist. MaKenzie Lorts had one save in goal, as she and Payton Hartmann shared the clean sheet.

Triad is now 16-5-0, and moves on to the final on Friday against the host Indians at 5 p.m. The Tigers end their season at 9-7-1.

In other semifinal results, at Jersey, Chatham Glenwood eliminated the host Panthers 6-0, while Pleasant Plains won over Jacksonville 7-0, Waterloo won in its own regional over Anna-Jonesboro 8-0, and Carterville eliminated Mt. Vernon 2-0, and at Mascoutah, the host Indians won over Centralia 8-0.

CLASS 3A --- REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

O'FALLON 9, ALTON 0: Tess Calhoun had a hat trick, while Allie Treadway had a brace (two goals), and Ava Dannenbrink, Claire Nieroda, Delaney Nieroda, and Addison Taake also scored at O'Fallon won over Alton in the first semifinal at the Granite City regional at Gene Baker Field.

Claire Nieroda had three assists for the Panthers, with Delaney Nieroda had two assists, and Lillian Craig, Amanda Fischer, Lalyn Patterson, and Finley Scott also had assists, and Brynn Ori recorded the clean sheet in goal.

O'Fallon goes to 17-1-1, and plays in the final Friday night at 6 p.m., while the Redbirds end their season 2-19-1.

GRANITE CITY 4, QUINCY 0: Savanah Kammanyvong had a brace (two goals), while Aubree Briggs and Mya McKechan also scored as Granite won the second semifinal over Quincy at Gene Baker Field.

Briggs, Kammanyvong, and Elizabeth Weaver had assists for the Warriors, while Katie Gartner made four saves to record the clean sheet.

Granite City is now 7-5-5. and goes on to the final Friday night at home against O'Fallon, with the game starting at 6 p.m. The Blue Devils end their season 6-13-1.

In another semifinal game, at Belleville West, Edwardsville defeated Collinsville 2-0.

MONDAY, MAY 19 PLAY IT AGAIN GIRLS SPORTS ROUNDUP

SOFTBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 1A

In Class 1A regional play-in games, In the Raymond Lincolnwood regional, Nokomis eliminated White Hall North Greene 10-1, in the Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran regional, Metro-East Lutheran eliminated Odin 7-4, and in the New Athens regional, it was Waterloo Gibault Catholic winning over Valmeyer 7-6.

CLASS 2A

In the Class 2A play-in games, in the Gillespie regional, Roxana defeated Marquette Catholic 8-7, and in the Columbia regional, Breese Central eliminated Belleville Althoff Catholic 16-1, Both the Shells and Cougars advance to the semifinals, which take place on Tuesday.

REGULAR SEASON

COLLINSVILLE 16, CAHOKIA 0: In a regular season game at Cahokia, Collinsville 10 runs in the first, two in the second, and four more in the third to defeat Cahokia.

Both Preslie Thomas and Audrey Shemwell had two hits and three RBIs each for the Kahoks, while Lilly Paalburg had two hits. Ali VIeluf struck out four inside the circle in throwing a no-hitter.

Nyla Bryant struck out four while in the circle for the Comanches, while Elayna Gomez fanned one.

MASCOUTAH 18, O'FALLON 11: A 12-run fourth inning was the difference, as Mascoutah took a wild slugfest of a game over visiting O'Fallon.

Ella Klino had four hits and two RBIs for the Panthers, while Bella Schmitt had two hits and an RBI, and Kennedy Clark wound up with two hits. Clark also struck out two while in the circle, with both Kai'a Moe and Natalie Shearer fanning one each.

TRIAD 18, GRANITE CITY 3: At the Nelson Hagnauer Sports Complex in Granite City, Triad used a nine-run second inning to go on to the win over Granite City.

Addi Jones led the Knights with four hits and five RBIs, while Syd Horn had four hits, Addison Hagerty had three hits and two RBIs, and Abby Harper had three hits. Harper also struck out eight in going all the way in the circle.

Chloe Randolph had two hits and all three RBIs for the Warriors, while Morgan Buckingham, Christine Myers, and Shelbie Borth had the other hits. Myers struck out two in the circle, while Rachel Willaredt fanned one.

HARDIN CALHOUN 1, GILLESPIE 0 (8 INNINGS): In another close regular season game, Calhoun broke a scoreless tie in the top of the eighth with the game's only run to nip Gillespie.

Conley Klocke, Annabel Eilerman, Lacy Pohlman, and Annie Wilson had the hits for the Warriors, while Kiera Sievers drove in the only run. Audrey Gilman had seven strikeouts in going all the way in the circle.

In another regular-season game on Monday, Freeburg defeated Alton 17-2.

SOCCER

IHSA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 1A

In the semifinals of the Columbia regional, the host Eagles won over DuQuoin 15-0, while Pinckneyville eliminated Vienna 2-0.

