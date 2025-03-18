SOFTBALL

COLLINSVILLE 5, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 4: After McGivney tied the game in the sixth, Collinsville walked it off with a run in the seventh to take the season-opening win at the Collinsville Sports Complex.

Ali Vieluf led the Kahoks with two hits and two RBIs, while Faith Fairchild had a pair of hits, Carsyn Moad, Lilly Pearlberg, and Preslie Thomas all had a hit and RBI each, and Bailey Demick, Keegan Edwards, and Laci Vieluf all had hits. Ali Vieluf went all the way in the circle, striking out 10.

Collinsville starts the season off 1-0, while the Griffins are 0-1.

In other season-opening games, Dupo defeated Metro-East Lutheran 12-2, Carlinville defeated Highland 7-0, and Columbia won at Waterloo Gibault Catholic 14-3.

TRIAD 15, MURPHYSBORO 8: A four-run fifth and a six-run seventh were enough to give Triad a season opening win at Murphysboro.

Both Delaney Hess and Lauren Williams led the Knights with four hits and a RBI each, while Syd Horn had three hits and three RBIs, Andie Green also had three hits, Grace Zitta had two hits and drove in three runs, Kenzie Sievers had a hit and two RBIs, Addison Malette had a hit and RBI, and Addison Hagerty, Addi Jones, and Alli Lintz all had hits. Hess also struck out five while in the circle, while Addy Harper fanned three.

Triad starts off 1-0, while the Red Devils begin at 0-1.

GIRLS SOCCER

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 2, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 1: Allison Waller's first half brace (two goals) were enough to give Metro-East their first three points of the year over EAWR at the Wood River Soccer Complex.

Emily Kober had 11 saves in goal to help the Knights pick up the win.

Metro-East starts off 1-0-0, while the Oilers open at 0-1-0.

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 5, ROCHESTER 4: It was an avalanche of goals at George Martz Field, as Izzy Dalke had a hat trick, and Alaina Luna and Britt Wilhelm also found the back of the net, as Althoff won its opener over visiting Rochester.

Clair Nash and Gabby Orlet had assists for the Crusaders, while Zoey Massingale had six saves in goal to help Althoff gain their first three points of the season.

The Crusaders start off 1-0-0, while the Rockets are 0-1-0 to start.

BELLEVILLE WEST 4, CIVIC MEMORIAL 0: In another Metro Cup game at West's Bob Goalby Field, Josie Coughlin, Lily Glauber, Livi Schaefer, and Hannah Sternau all scored to give West the three points over CM.

Lainey Capell had two assists for the Maroons, while Brooke Stellhorn had two saves in goal. Sydney Moore had 10 saves in the nets for the Eagles.

West begins the season 1-0-0, while CM opens at 0-1-0.

In other opening matches, in the Metro Cup showcase, Waterloo Gibault Catholic won over Piasa Southwestern 9-0, and in a Clinton County Derby match at Althoff, Breese Mater Dei Catholic defeated Breese Central 3-0.

