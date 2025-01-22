MONDAY, JANUARY 20 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 65, MT. OLIVE 16: In an opening round game of the Macoupin County Tournament at Carlinville, Southwestern got off to an early advantage in taking the win over Mt. Olive.

Ian Brantley led the Piasa Birds with 24 points, while Connor Wood had nine points, Logan Custer and Ryan Lowis scored eight points each, Thor Springman had four points, Ike Austin hit for three points, and Mason Evans, Cason Robinson, and Braden Scifres all had two points apiece.

Southwestern is now 12-9, while the Wildcats drop to 4-14.

ROXANA 64, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 58: In an opener of the Litchfield tournament, Roxana held off McGivney to advance.

The Griffins were led by David Carroll, who scored 22 points, while Owen Kolesa had 15 points, Chase Jansen had 12 points, Carson Barone hit for four points, and Aiden Willis had three points.

The Shells are now 8-10, while McGivney goes to 10-11.

CAHOKIA 67, GRANITE CITY 42: In the first game of the Jersey Mid-Winter Classic, Cahokia used a 23-8 third quarter to take the win over Granite City, as five players scored in double figures for the Comanches.

Cornelius Griffin led Cahokia with 18 points, while Carrion Raiford scored 14 points, Armon Smith hit for 13 points, both C'Narri Griffin and Taven Miller had 10 points each, and Undrey Webb scored two points.

The Comanches are now 8-12, while the Warriors go to 8-13.

CARLINVILLE 74, GILLESPIE 55: In the final opening round game of the Macoupin County Tournament, host Carlinville handed the defeat to Gillespie to advance to the semifinals.

Tate Duckles led the Cavaliers with 23 points, while both Dom Alepa and Sawyer Smith had 22 points each, and Triston Thompson had seven points.

Carlinville goes to 6-9, while the Miners are now 2-14.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 52, PANA 48: In the first round of the Rick McGraw Memorial Tournament at Litchfield's gym, Marquette held off Pana to take the win.

Cameron Golike led the Explorers with 28 points, while Cameron Jones added 11 points, Chase Jones scored six points, both Eli Baggio and Noah Menke had three points each, and Carson Jones and James Sehorn each scored two points apiece.

Marquette is now 9-10, while the Panthers go to 6-11.

In other games played on Monday, in the opening round of the Macoupin County Tournament at the Carlinville Big House, Bunker Hill won over Virden North Mac 52-44, at the Nashville Tournament, Breese Central defeated Mascoutah 66-46, Moline won at home over East St. Louis 83-67, at Okawville, Trenton Wesclin defeated Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran 72-64, Okawville edged Highland 65-64, in the second game of the Jersey Mid-Winter Classic, Jacksonville edged the host Panthers 59-56, and at Nashville, the host Hornets defeated Breese Mater Dei Catholic 66-55.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

STAUNTON 71, MT. OLIVE 31: In a first-round matchup at the Macoupin County Tournament in Carlinville, Staunton leaped out to a 25-7 first-quarter lead, having little trouble in seeing off Mt. Olive to advance

Lilly Bandy led the Bulldogs with 14 points, while Jenna Staggs added 13 points, both Ele Feldmann and Anna Machota had 10 points each, Sam Anderson had nine points, Kaydn Legendre came up with eight points, Lilly Troeckler scored three points, and Kaliana Buehler hit for two points.

Staunton is now 16-2, while the Wildcats go to 6-10.

HARDIN CALHOUN 41, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 32: Calhoun held a 31-18 lead after three quarters, shutting out Marquette in the third in going on to the win at Marquette Family Arena.

Kate Zipprich led the Warriors with 22 points, while Sadie Kiel had eight points, Stella Gresse scored seven points, and Audrey Gilman hit for five points.

Allie Weiner led the Explorers with 26 points, while Kel'c Robinson had 11 points, Delaney Ortman hit for five points, Laila Davis scored three points, and Caylee Rhodes had two points.

Calhoun is now 11-5. while Marquette goes to 10-9.

In the remainder of the Monday fixtures, Springfield Lanphier won over East St. Louis 61-30. in the Macoupin County Tournament at Carlinville, Gillespie won over Bunker Hill 53-18, at Vandalia's tournament, Trenton Wesclin defeated Mascoutah 36-21, at the Highland Invitational, Chatham Glenwood won over Waterloo 60-22, while Carlyle won over Okawville 40-24, Columbia won at Granite City 42-10, in the Macoupin County Tournament at Carlinville, Virden North Mac won over Piasa Southwestern 45-30. in the quarterfinals of the Highland Invitational, Breese Central defeated Edwardsville 48-28, while O'Fallon got past the host Bulldogs 53-47, and Red Bud won at East Alton-Wood River 44-32.

In another game, of note St. Louis Incarnate Word Academy's 141-game winning streak was ended with a loss to Etwanda. Calif. 74-65 at the Hoophall Tournament in Springfield, Mass., the home of the Basketball Hall of Fame. It was the Red Knights' first loss since a 46-44 defeat to Columbia, Mo. Rock Bridge on Feb. 8, 2020. Incarnate goes to 10-1 on the season.

