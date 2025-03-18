MONDAY, MARCH 17 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS ROUNDUP

BASEBALL

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 12, VANDALIA 0: In another season opener, this one at Vandalia's park, McGivney scored three runs in the first, third, fourth, and fifth innings to take the win.

Justin Terhaar led the way for the Griffins with three hits and four RBIs, while Ben Sink had two hits and two RBIs, Issac Wendler had two hits and drove in a run, Omar Avalos came up with a pair of hits, both Drew Kleinheider and Scott Phelps each had a hit and RBI, and Reilly Sutberry drove home a run. Chase Kelley struck out three on the mound, while Ty Etcheson fanned two.

McGivney starts off 1-0, while the Vandals open up 0-1.

ROXANA 13, MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN 0: Roxana put up three runs in both the first and fifth innings, and also scored four times in the third to take the win at Maryville.

Kael Hester had three hits, including his first homer of the year, and three RBIs for the Shells, while both Dalton Cariker and Sean Maberry each had two hits and a RBI, Lucas Hartman had a hit and drove home two, and Max Autery, Kadin Carlisle, and Caleb Wonders each had a hit and RBI. Landon Sitze had eight strikeouts on the mound, while Cooper Harris fanned three.

Bruce Portell had the Lions' only hit, while Max Kalish struck out five on the mound, and Blake Plummer fanned one.

Roxana opens the season 1-0, while Maryville goes to 0-1.

Article continues after sponsor message

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 4, GILLESPIE 3: Marquette scored three runs in the third and a run in the sixth, then held off a Gillespie seventh-inning rally, where the Miners scored in the inning, to take a season-opening win at Lloyd Hopkins Field in Gordon Moore Park.

Karson Morrissey had two hits and a RBI to pace the Explorers, while both Keller Jacobs, Will Fahnestock, and Jack Rea all had a hit and RBI each, James Sehorn came up with a hit, and Jack Pruitt also drove in a run. Pruitt also struck out seven on the mound, while Jacobs fanned one.

Marquette starts the season 1-0 and Gillespie 0-1.

ST. LOUIS HOME SCHOOL PATRIOTS 8, VALMEYER 1: In a season opener CarShield Park in O'Fallon, Mo., the Patriots, a home school team, scored three times in the fourth and four more in the sixth to take the win over visiting Valmeyer.

Luke Blackwell, Evan Hill, and Ripken Voelker had the only hits for the Pirates, while Gavin Rau had the only strikeout while on the mound.

The Patriots start off 1-0, while Valmeyer is 0-1.

VIRDEN NORTH MAC 14, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0: EAWR was held to two hits in their season opener, as North Mac scored once in the first, twice in the second, and 11 times in the fifth to take the opening win at Norris Dorsey Field.

Camden Siebert and Drake Champlin had the only hits for the Oilers, while Champlin fanned seven on the mound, and Isaiah Smith struck out three.

The Panthers are 1-0, while EAWR starts off 0-1.

More like this: