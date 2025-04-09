MONDAY, APRIL 7 PLAY IT AGAIN GIRLS SPORTS ROUNDUP

SOFTBALL

CARROLLTON 15, WINCHESTER WEST CENTRAL 0: Carrollton scored five runs in the first. two in the second, and eight in the third to take their 21st consecutive home win, this over West Central.

Vanna Holmes led the Hawks with three hits and two RBIs, while Brooklynn Eilerman had two hits and three RBIs, and Hayden McMurtrie had two hits. Lauren Flowers struck out 10 in throwing a four-inning no-hitter in the circle.

Carrollton improves to 9-0, while the Cougars are now 0-5.

In other games played on Monday, Okawville squeezed past Breese Central 10-8, Waterloo won over Red Bud 8-6, Centralia got past Mascouah 4-2, and then won over Breese Mater Dei Catholic, also by 4-2.

SOCCER

JERSEY 6, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 5: The goals came fast and furious, as both Maria Schroeder and Ella Smith had braces (two goals each), and Annie Hansen and Belle Peterbaugh also found the back of the net as Jersey won over Southwestern in a shootout.

Hansen, Peterbaugh, and Schroeder also assisted on the goals, while Ella Roberts had 10 saves in goal, and Meredith Schroeder had four stops to help the Panthers pick up the three points.

Jersey is now 2-4-0, while the Piasa Birds are 1-3-1.

WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 3, CIVIC MEMORIAL 2: Delaney Griffin and Avery Huddleston had the goals for CM, but it wasn't enough to prevent Gibault from taking the three points home at Hauser Field.

Brooke Harris had an assist for the Eagles, while Sydney Moore had seven saves in goal.

The Hawks improve to 7-2-0, while CM goes to 1-7-0.

GRANITE CITY 4, UNION, MO. 2: Savamha Kammanyvong had a hat trick, and Charlee Schwaller also scored as Granite City turned back the visitors from Franklin County, Mo., at Gene Baker Field.

Lucy Klumpp had an assist for the Warriors, while Kathryn Gartner had eight saves in goal to help give Granite all three points.

The Warriors are now 3-3-3. while the Wildcats are now 3-3-0.

In other games played on Monday, Edwardsville won at home over Belleville Althoff Catholic 2-0, Columbia defeated Trenton Wesclin 11-0, Freeburg won over Breese Mater Dei Catholic 3-1, East Alton-Wood River won at home over Hazelwood East 4-2, and Staunton won at Metro-East Lutheran 7-0.

In a pair of lacrosse matches played on Monday, Belleville West defeated Whitfield of west St. Louis County 12-1, and O'Fallon got past Francis Howell in Weldon Spring, Mo. 12-11.

