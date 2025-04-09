MONDAY, APRIL 7 PLAY IT AGAIN BOYS SPORTS ROUNDUP

BASEBALL

COLLINSVILLE 8, CIVIC MEMORIAL 5 (8 INNINGS): Trailing 5-2 after four innings, Collinsville rallied to tie the game in the seventh, then scored three times in the eighth to take the win at the Bethalto Sports Complex.

Carter Harrington led the Kahoks with two hits and two RBIs, while Adam Bovinett had two hits and a RBI, and Lucas Owen had two hits. Owen also struck out six while on the mound, while Harrington fanned three.

Jacob Flowers had three hits and two RBIs for the Eagles, while Justin Banovz had three hits, and Luke Clouser also had a hit. Chase Butler struck out four while on the mound, while Brayden Proutt and Banovz both fanned one each.

Collinsville is now 4-5, while CM slips to 6-4.

JERSEY 10, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0: Jersey scored five runs in the fourth and three more in the fifth to take the win over visiting EAWR.

Issac Hackethal had three hits and a RBI for the Panthers, while Shane Lamer had three hits, and John Paul Vogel had two hits and two RBIs. Gage Carey went all the way on the mound, allowing only one hit while striking out four.

Drake Champlin had the Oilers' only hit, while Devon Barboza struck out one.

Jersey is now 6-4, while EAWR goes to 4-6.

ALTON 2, ROXANA 0: Alton scored the game's only runs in the bottom of the fourth, allowing only one hit in their win at home over Roxana.

Reid Murray had three hits for the Redbirds, while Anderson Kaufmann had a hit and RBI, and Ayden Calvert, Logan Hickman, and Jack Puent all had hits. Donovan Ducey threw a complete game on the mound, striking out six.

Max Autery delivered the Shells' only hit, while Cooper Harris struck out five on the mound, and Trevor Ghiring fanned one.

Alton is now 7-4, while Roxana goes to 7-2-1.

HIGHLAND 9, GRANITE CITY 0: A four-run fourth was key in helping Highland to take the win at Babe Champion Field.

Chase Knebel had two hits and two RBIs for the Bulldogs, while Brandon Decker had a pair of hits, and both Blake Gelly and Garrin Stone had a hit and two RBIs each. Knebel also struck out 12 on the mound, while Nolan Barber fanned one.

Andrew Willaredt had the only hit for the Warriors, while both Connor Schaefer and Ryan Hayes each struck out one.

Highland is now 4-3, while Granite goes to 1-6.

JACKSONVILLE 5, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 0: A four-run top of the seventh broke open a close game to give Jacksonville the win at Southwestern's park.

John Kunz, Blake Rimbey, and Carter Watson had the hits for the Piasa Birds, while Benito Biciocchi struck out two on the mound.

The Crimsons are now 5-6, while Southwestern slips to 2-6.

BELLEVILLE EAST 19, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 6: East scored twice in the second, and seven runs in both the fourth and sixth to take the win over Marquette at Lloyd Hopkins Field in Gordon Moore Park.

Nasir Fares had three hits and two RBIs for the Lancers, while Brody Lindemann and Tommy Kramkowski each had two hits and two RBIs. Reid Newmayer struck out five while on the mound, while Luke Monroe struck out three.

Will Fahnestock had three hits and two RBIs for the Explorers, while both Tyler Roth and Joe Stephan had two hits and an RBI each. Matthew Cain struck out two while on the mound.

East is now 6-3, while Marquette goes to 3-4.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 10, CENTRALIA CHRIST OUR ROCK LUTHERAN 1: McGivney scored in every inning, starting off with three in the bottom of the first, to take the Gateway Metro Conference win at Griffins Field.

Both Omar Avalos and Justin Terhaar had two hits and two RBIs for the Griffins, while Drew Kleinheider had two hits and a RBI. Chase Kelley struck out six on the mound, while Dane Keeven struck out three, and Evan Koontz fanned two.

McGivney is the first area team to reach double figures in wins, and is now 10-2, while the Silver Stallions fall to 4-5.

O'FALLON 1, CBC 0: Brayden Robertson's RBI hit drove in the only run of the game in the home half of the seventh, giving O'Fallon the win at Blazier Field.

Connor Blue had two hits for the Panthers, while Robertson had his game-winning RBI hit, and Carson Bauer, Cole Becker, and Sam McCollum all had hits. Blue also struck out 10 on the mound, while Anthony Perez fanned two.

O'Fallon is now 9-1, while the Cadets go to 5-4.

MASCOUTAH 7, BELLEVILLE WEST 0: Mascoutah scored three runs in the fourth, and four in the seventh, while both Austin Musso and Nolan Lebert combined on a no-hitter to defeat West.

Chase Boente struck out two while on the mound for the Maroons.

The Indians are now 6-1, while West goes to 6-3.

CARLINVILLE 4, NOKOMIS 2: Carlinville scored once in the third and three times in the fourth, then held off a two-run seventh inning rally by Nokomis to take the win at Loveless Park.

Cash Enrietta had two hits for the Cavaliers, while Noah Byots had a hit and two RBIs, and Ian Ronald had a hit and RBI. Noah Convery threw a complete game on the mound, striking out nine.

Carlinville is now 1-6. while the Redskins slip to 5-6.

GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN 15, CONCORD TRIOPIA 10: Greenfield scored nine times in the first, and added three more in the sixth to take the win over visiting Triopia.

Talon Albrecht hit three home runs as a part of a three-hit, five RBI day for the Tigers, while Garrett Costello also homered in a two-hit, five RBI performance, and Caleb Albrecht hit a three-run homer for his only hit and RBIs on the day. Wyatt Stuart struck out eight on the mound, while Talon Albrecht struck out six.

Greenfield is now 5-5, while the Trojans go to 0-6.

In other games played on Monday, Breese Central won over Okawville 12-2, Red Bud defeated Marissa-Coulterville 8-3, Columbia got past Waterloo Gibault Catholic 11-1, Freeburg edged Waterloo 7-5. and Winchester West Central defeated Carrollton 14-3.

VOLLEYBALL

BELLEVILLE EAST 25-25, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 13-15: East prevailed over McGivney in straight sets in a match at the East gym.

Keegan Rose served up 11 points and three aces for the Lancers, while Hayden Neutzling had six points and an ace, Jack Byers had four points and three aces, both Auggie Enriquez and Chase Nesbit had four points and an ace each, Byers had eight kills, Tyce Watson had seven kills and a block, Enriquez had five kills, and Rose had 28 assists.

Jack Bukovac served up four points for the Griffins, while Patrick Gierer had two points, Tristan Luehmann had two kills, and Bukovac had three blocks and eight assists.

East is now 9-1, while McGivney goes to 4-5.

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 25-25, GRANITE CITY 12-18: Althoff had little trouble in the first set, but held off a rally attempt by Granite City in the second set to take the sweep at the Glenn Schott Center.

Nolan Karban served up nine points and an ace for the Crusaders, while Rhett Neville had eight points and three aces, Michael Peterson had two points, Nate Sorgea had eight kills and two blocks, Michael Roche and Kyle Johnson both had five kills and a block each, Brody Luchtefeld had three kills, and Neville also had a block and 18 assists.

Althoff is now 10-2, while the Warriors fall to 3-2.

MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN 25-25, SAXONY LUTHERAN (JACKSON, MO.) 22-23: In a very close match, Maryville held off Saxony to take a straight-set win at home.

Jayden Huff served up seven points and three aces for the Lions, while Judah Amsden had five points, Titus Verning had four points, Levi Gray served up three points and an ace, Gray also had 13 kills and a block, Huff had 10 kills and a block, Seth England had four kills and a block, Verning came up with two kills, Jonah Christian had a kill and two blocks, Grayson Focht had a kill and a block, and Verning had 21 assists.

Maryville is now 5-4, while the Crusaders are 4-3.

In another match, Bayless of south St. Louis County won over visiting Alton 25-20. 25-16, 25-19.

In a tennis match, Marquette Catholic won at Granite City 6-3.

