Play It Again Sports High School Football Week 9 Scoreboard
South Central
Southwestern 41, Hillsboro 40
Carlinville 40, Gillespie 3
Pana 42, Staunton 0
Greenville 17, Virden North Mac 8
Vandalia 54, Litchfield 25
Non-Conference
Alton 33, Mount Vernon 32
Roxana 42, Marquette 0
Pontiac 20, Civic Memorial 14
Columbia 21, Jerseyville 14
Red Bud 46, East Alton-Wood River 32
Calhoun 56, Beardstown 8
Brown County 34, Pleasant Hill 14
De Smet 42, Edwardsville 19
Greenfield 28, Tropia 0
Camp Point Central 40, West Central 0
Belleville East 71, Granite City 0
Vianney 35, Belleville West 27
Freeburg 55, Priory 28
Breese Central 50, Herrin 6
Highland 55, Decatur St. Teresa 7
O’Fallon 24, LaSalle Peru 19
IMG Academy 14, East St. Louis 13 OT
Marion 55, Mattoon 34
Mascoutah 42, Carbondale 38
Mt. Zion 56, Breese Mater Dei 37
Nashville 48, Dupo 7
Red Hill 22, Carlyle 20
Centralia 35, Effingham 19
Collinsville 34, Triad 17
