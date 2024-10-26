Get The Latest News!

South Central

Southwestern 41, Hillsboro 40

Carlinville 40, Gillespie 3

Pana 42, Staunton 0

Greenville 17, Virden North Mac 8

Vandalia 54, Litchfield 25

Non-Conference

Alton 33, Mount Vernon 32

Roxana 42, Marquette 0

Pontiac 20, Civic Memorial 14

Columbia 21, Jerseyville 14

Red Bud 46, East Alton-Wood River 32

Calhoun 56, Beardstown 8

Brown County 34, Pleasant Hill 14

De Smet 42, Edwardsville 19

Greenfield 28, Tropia 0

Camp Point Central 40, West Central 0

Belleville East 71, Granite City 0

Vianney 35, Belleville West 27

Freeburg 55, Priory 28

Breese Central 50, Herrin 6

Highland 55, Decatur St. Teresa 7

O’Fallon 24, LaSalle Peru 19

IMG Academy 14, East St. Louis 13 OT

Marion 55, Mattoon 34

Mascoutah 42, Carbondale 38

Mt. Zion 56, Breese Mater Dei 37

Nashville 48, Dupo 7

Red Hill 22, Carlyle 20

Centralia 35, Effingham 19

Collinsville 34, Triad 17

