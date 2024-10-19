Play It Again Sports High School Football Week 8 Scoreboard
Southwestern
East St. Louis 14, Edwardsville 7
Belleville East 38, Belleville West 14
Alton 30, O’Fallon 17
Mississippi Valley
Highland 63, Jersey 33
Triad 49, Civic Memorial 6
Waterloo 56, Mascoutah 28
Cahokia - Mississippi
Roxana 27, East Alton-Wood River 8
Breese Central 31, Columbia 0
Freeburg 33, Salem 7
Cahokia – Illinois
Chester 44, Red Bud 7
Carlyle 28, Trenton Wesclin 23
Dupo 41, Sparta 26
South Central
Pana 41, Litchfield 21
Carlinville 36, Hillsboro 14
Vandalia 56, Gillespie 7
North Mac 29, Staunton 28 (OT)
Greenville 41, Southwestern 7
South Seven
Marion 44, Carbondale 42
Centralia 42, Mt. Vernon 16
Cahokia 26, Collinsville 9
Western Illinois Valley
Unity-Payson 54, Pleasant Hill 48 (2OT)
Camp Point Central 41, Carrollton 28
West Central 42, Concord-Tropia 8
Calhoun 31, Brown County 16
North Greene 32, Beardstown 18
Independent/Non-Conference
St. Teresa 38, Mater Dei 34
Althoff 55, Granite City 6