Southwestern

East St. Louis 14, Edwardsville 7

Belleville East 38, Belleville West 14

Alton 30, O’Fallon 17

Mississippi Valley

Highland 63, Jersey 33

Triad 49, Civic Memorial 6

Waterloo 56, Mascoutah 28

Cahokia - Mississippi

Roxana 27, East Alton-Wood River 8

Breese Central 31, Columbia 0

Freeburg 33, Salem 7

Cahokia – Illinois

Chester 44, Red Bud 7

Carlyle 28, Trenton Wesclin 23

Dupo 41, Sparta 26

South Central

Pana 41, Litchfield 21

Carlinville 36, Hillsboro 14

Vandalia 56, Gillespie 7

North Mac 29, Staunton 28 (OT)

Greenville 41, Southwestern 7

South Seven

Marion 44, Carbondale 42

Centralia 42, Mt. Vernon 16

Cahokia 26, Collinsville 9

Western Illinois Valley

Unity-Payson 54, Pleasant Hill 48 (2OT)

Camp Point Central 41, Carrollton 28

West Central 42, Concord-Tropia 8

Calhoun 31, Brown County 16

North Greene 32, Beardstown 18

Independent/Non-Conference

St. Teresa 38, Mater Dei 34

Althoff 55, Granite City 6

 