Play It Again Sports High School Football Week 7 Scoreboard
Southwestern
Edwardsville 20, Belleville East 10
O’Fallon 18, Belleville West 15
East St. Louis 57, Alton 0
Western Illinois Valley
Calhoun 32, Pleasant Hill 0
Brown County 60, Jacksonville Routt 39
Camp Point Central 56, Concord-Tropia 0
West Central 60, North Greene 8
South Central
Staunton 14, Litchfield 13
Vandalia 47, Hillsboro 20
Greenville 28, Carlinville 0
North Mac 35, Piasa Southwestern 33
Pana 54, Gillespie 13
South Seven
Cahokia 28, Centralia 17
Collinsville 48, Marion 38
Mt. Zion 42, Charleston 10
Cahokia – Illinois
Chester 48, Dupo 14
Wesclin 28, Red Bud 22
Carlyle 34, Sparta 22
Cahokia – Mississippi
Breese Central 35, Roxana 6
Columbia 38, Salem 8
Freeburg 40, East Alton-Wood River 16
Mississippi Valley
Waterloo 41, Civic Memorial 0
Highland 14, Triad 7
Mascoutah 42, Jerseyville 35
Independent/Non-Conference
Althoff Catholic 46, Mater Dei 6
Mt. Vernon 42, Granite City 18
Carbondale 53, Soldan, Mo. 8
Perryville, Mo. 49, Marquette Catholic 14