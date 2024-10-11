Southwestern

Edwardsville 20, Belleville East 10

O’Fallon 18, Belleville West 15

East St. Louis 57, Alton 0

Western Illinois Valley

Calhoun 32, Pleasant Hill 0

Brown County 60, Jacksonville Routt 39

Camp Point Central 56, Concord-Tropia 0

West Central 60, North Greene 8

South Central

Staunton 14, Litchfield 13

Vandalia 47, Hillsboro 20

Greenville 28, Carlinville 0

North Mac 35, Piasa Southwestern 33

Pana 54, Gillespie 13

South Seven

Cahokia 28, Centralia 17

Collinsville 48, Marion 38

Mt. Zion 42, Charleston 10

Cahokia – Illinois

Chester 48, Dupo 14

Wesclin 28, Red Bud 22

Carlyle 34, Sparta 22

Cahokia – Mississippi

Breese Central 35, Roxana 6

Columbia 38, Salem 8

Freeburg 40, East Alton-Wood River 16

Mississippi Valley

Waterloo 41, Civic Memorial 0

Highland 14, Triad 7

Mascoutah 42, Jerseyville 35

Independent/Non-Conference

Althoff Catholic 46, Mater Dei 6

Mt. Vernon 42, Granite City 18

Carbondale 53, Soldan, Mo. 8

Perryville, Mo. 49, Marquette Catholic 14

 