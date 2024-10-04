Play It Again Sports High School Football Week 6 Scoreboard
Southwestern
East St. Louis 63, Belleville West 10
Edwardsville 42, Alton 0
O’Fallon @ Belleville East (Saturday 1 p.m.)
Cahokia – Illinois
Chester 41, Carlyle 0
Red Bud 21, Dupo 20
Wesclin 34, Sparta 6
Cahokia – Mississippi
Columbia 60, East Alton-Wood River 12
Roxana 12, Freeburg 10
Breese Central 49, Salem 7
Mississippi Valley
Triad 37, Mascoutah 22
Waterloo 50, Jerseyville 15
Highland 62, Civic Memorial 0
South Central
Virden North Mac 21, Carlinville 14
Vandalia 35, Greenville 34
Pana 48, Hillsboro 14
Staunton 44, Piasa Southwestern 21
Gillespie @ Litchfield (Saturday 1 p.m.)
South Seven
Cahokia 28, Mt. Vernon 0
Centralia 35, Marion 13
Western Illinois Valley
Brown County 57, Beardstown 0 (Thursday Final)
Union Payson 38, Concord-Tropia 22
Pleasant Hill 22, North Greene 6
Greenfield-Northwestern 45, West Central 22
Calhoun @ Carrollton (Saturday 1 p.m.)
Camp Point Central @ Jacksonville Routt (Saturday 1 p.m.)
Independent/Non-Conference
Althoff Catholic 54, Collinsville 14
Carbondale 69, Granite City 7
Breese Mater Dei @ Marquette Catholic (Saturday 1 p.m.)
Other Scores
Chicago Brother Rice Catholic 16, Chicago Mt Carmel Catholic 13
Carterville 28, Harrisburg 7
Champaign Centennial 55, Urbana 15
Coal City 50, Reed-Custer 0
DuQuoin 39, West Frankfort 18
Dunlap 43, Canton 6
East Moline United 34, Rock Island 7
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 34, Tuscola 7
Herrin 28, Metropolis Massac County 0
Lincoln 43, Decatur MacArthur 33
Mahomet-Seymour 38, Mt Zion 14
Maroa-Forsyth 50, Pittsfield 8
Mattoon 20, Charleston 17
Nashville 27, Benton 10
Normal Community 44, Bloomington 14
Normal University 33, Chatham Glenwood 13
Normal Community West 21, Aurora Waubonsie Valley 7
Olney Richland County 33, Mt. Carmel 6
Pawnee 50, Oblong 14 (eight-man)
Pekin 42, Metamora 35
Pinckneyville 27, Anna-Jonesboro 14
Quincy Notre Dame Catholic 77, Springfield Lanphier 6
Rochester 55, Decatur Eisenhower 0
Springfield 36, Jacksonville 29
Taylorville 42, Effingham 41 (OT)
Williamsville 52, Athens 6
Yorkville 21, Minooka 7