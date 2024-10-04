Southwestern

East St. Louis 63, Belleville West 10

Edwardsville 42, Alton 0

O’Fallon @ Belleville East (Saturday 1 p.m.)

Cahokia – Illinois

Chester 41, Carlyle 0

Red Bud 21, Dupo 20

Wesclin 34, Sparta 6

Cahokia – Mississippi

Columbia 60, East Alton-Wood River 12

Roxana 12, Freeburg 10

Breese Central 49, Salem 7

Mississippi Valley

Triad 37, Mascoutah 22

Waterloo 50, Jerseyville 15

Highland 62, Civic Memorial 0

South Central

Virden North Mac 21, Carlinville 14

Vandalia 35, Greenville 34

Pana 48, Hillsboro 14

Staunton 44, Piasa Southwestern 21

Gillespie @ Litchfield (Saturday 1 p.m.)

South Seven

Cahokia 28, Mt. Vernon 0

Centralia 35, Marion 13

Western Illinois Valley

Brown County 57, Beardstown 0 (Thursday Final)

Union Payson 38, Concord-Tropia 22

Pleasant Hill 22, North Greene 6

Greenfield-Northwestern 45, West Central 22

Calhoun @ Carrollton (Saturday 1 p.m.)

Article continues after sponsor message

Camp Point Central @ Jacksonville Routt (Saturday 1 p.m.)

Independent/Non-Conference

Althoff Catholic 54, Collinsville 14

Carbondale 69, Granite City 7

Breese Mater Dei @ Marquette Catholic (Saturday 1 p.m.)

Other Scores

Chicago Brother Rice Catholic 16, Chicago Mt Carmel Catholic 13

Carterville 28, Harrisburg 7

Champaign Centennial 55, Urbana 15

Coal City 50, Reed-Custer 0

DuQuoin 39, West Frankfort 18

Dunlap 43, Canton 6

East Moline United 34, Rock Island 7

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 34, Tuscola 7

Herrin 28, Metropolis Massac County 0

Lincoln 43, Decatur MacArthur 33

Mahomet-Seymour 38, Mt Zion 14

Maroa-Forsyth 50, Pittsfield 8

Mattoon 20, Charleston 17

Nashville 27, Benton 10

Normal Community 44, Bloomington 14

Normal University 33, Chatham Glenwood 13

Normal Community West 21, Aurora Waubonsie Valley 7

Olney Richland County 33, Mt. Carmel 6

Pawnee 50, Oblong 14 (eight-man)

Pekin 42, Metamora 35

Pinckneyville 27, Anna-Jonesboro 14

Quincy Notre Dame Catholic 77, Springfield Lanphier 6

Rochester 55, Decatur Eisenhower 0

Springfield 36, Jacksonville 29

Taylorville 42, Effingham 41 (OT)

Williamsville 52, Athens 6

Yorkville 21, Minooka 7

 